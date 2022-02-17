Fort Sill holds historic Buffalo Soldiers Run

A member of the Lawton-Fort Sill Buffalo Chapter of Buffalo Soldiers gives Lt. Col. DaMond Davis, 75th Field Artillery deputy commander, a high five at the beginning of the Inaugural Buffalo Soldiers Run Feb. 12 on the Three Mile Track.
FORT SILL — Nearly 200 runners participated in the inaugural Buffalo Soldiers Run Feb. 12 at Fort Sill. This was the first run hosted by Equal Employment Opportunity Office and Family, Morale, Welfare & Recreation.
“The first annual Buffalo Soldiers Run not only opens the floodgates for other historical events in our community, but displays the unity of Americans from every walk of life,” said Matline Butler Liverman, Fort Sill EEO manager. “It continues us down the path toward liberty, equity, diversity, inclusion and opportunity for all citizens.”
The run took place on the Three-Mile Track situated next to the Fort Sill Welcome Center. Instead of route markers showing participants where to go, there were historical markers detailing where African Americans have been.
Some of the Soldiers honored with historical markers were Henry O. Flipper, the first African American West Point graduate and builder of Flipper’s ditch at Fort Sill, and Cathy Williams, the only documented female African American to serve in the Army in the 18th Century.
“The run is a celebration of the accomplishments of all African Americans throughout history, but it is also critical that we share and embrace their role in making our country what it is. We focus on respecting one another and this helps us respect those who came before us by knowing their story,” said Julia Sibilla, Fort Sill Garrison deputy commander.
Buffalo Soldiers were the first African Americans to serve in the regular U.S. Army immediately after the Civil War. They made up 20 percent of the service members of that time. Here at Fort Sill, they massively contributed to the creation of the Army post by building more than 28 of the installation’s buildings and they were also responsible for building Oklahoma railroads.
Brig. Gen. Richard Harrison, who has also made history as the first African American commandant of the Air Defense Artillery School, was the guest speaker for the run.
“When you think about Henry O. Flipper, when you think about the Buffalo Soldiers and the 10th Calvary who built this installation, I can’t think of a better way to honor them than to be out here, in this weather, conducting a run. This also ties into the theme of this year’s Black History Month: Black Health and Wellness,” said Harrison.
He said the run was a great opportunity to get outside, stretch, “and really get around the installation and see three miles of education.”