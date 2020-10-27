Due to inclement weather, Fort Sill is closed today.
Only those personnel who have been designated as emergency personnel are required to report for duty. All other personnel are granted an excused absence today.
The following gates are open: Apache, 52nd Street, Bentley (Sheridan Road), Scott (Fort Sill Boulevard), Key Gate East, and Key Gate West.
Roads on Fort Sill are RED - Hazardous driving conditions exist. Ice or snow is sticking to most road surfaces.
There are numerous traffic light outages.
Report any major damage and outages to the Fort Sill Operations Center.