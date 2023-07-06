Fort Sill celebrates Independence Day with a ‘Salute to the Nation’

Spc. Sika Dzidzonu is one of 22 basic trainees looking forward to citizenship and serving her adopted country. She immigrated from Togu, West Africa to the United States 12 years ago and was immediately moved by the abundance of opportunities. She, along with her teammates were honored Tuesday at Fort Sill’s Salute to the Nation Independence Day celebration. She will take the oath of citizenship Friday at Fort Sill.

 Christopher Wilson/Fort Sill

Fort Sill held its annual Fourth of July ceremony with the traditional musical Salute to the Nation with the 77th Army Band and the Fort Sill Salute Battery, Tuesday.

While the thunder of artillery is not an uncommon sound, both inside and outside the confines of Fort Sill, Tuesday’s celebration of the Nation’s 247th birthday brought a few extra booms, a new musical composition and the introduction of 22 basic trainees who will swear in as newly-minted American citizens later this week.