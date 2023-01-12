Fort Sill basic training writing support group sends 13 Trainees home for the holidays

Stay back Trainees with Bravo Battery 1st BN 31st FA signing their names on the table during the New Year’s party at with the American Red Cross who hosted the party for the Freedom Writers’ organization who donated food and other party favors for the Trainees to enjoy. Picture Credit: Petra Yahn

 Derika Upshaw/Fort Sill

A writing support group comes together to donate their efforts to support trainees during Basic Combat Training (BCT) at Fort Sill by writing to them and getting them home for the holidays.

In April 2019 while her husband attended BCT at Fort Sill Freedom Writers’ group founder Alyssa Bertram joined a Facebook family support group to help her manage expectations and navigate the world of military life. She eventually took over administration of the group in 2020, and with the help of partner Ashleigh Davis, they increased their mission to include writing to trainees; thus, the Freedom Writers was found.