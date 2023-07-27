Fort Sill Army Community Services celebrates 58 years of dedicated support

As Fort Sill and Army Community Services celebrated 58 years of service to the community Friday, July 21 Short Round, on half of the 2nd Battalion, 2nd Field Artillery mascot duo which includes Big Deuce VI, made herself available for pets to attendees of the celebration.

 Photo by Tatiana Scharstein

This week marks a significant milestone for Fort Sill Army Community Services (ACS) as it proudly celebrates 58 years of providing exceptional support and services to the Fort Sill community.

Since its inception in 1965, ACS has been an invaluable resource, empowering soldiers, civilians and their families to thrive in the military lifestyle and overcome challenges, said Monica Ulibarri, ACS director.

Tags

Recommended for you