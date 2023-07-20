Fort Sill and RAHC welcome new commander

Col. Jason Ferguson, commanding officer, Reynolds Army Health Clinic, salutes the Fort Sill Half Section during his change of command ceremony Wednesday on the Fort Sill Old Post Quadrangle.

 Monica Wood/Fort Sill

Soldiers, family and friends gathered at Fort Sill’s Old Post Quadrangle, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, for the Reynolds Army Health Clinic change of command.

After two years leading RAHC, Col. Daniel Bridon bid farewell to his team at the clinic and welcomed the new commander, Col. Jason Ferguson, during a ceremony hosted by Brig. Gen. E. Darrin Cox, commanding general, United States Army Medical Readiness Command, West.

Tags

Recommended for you