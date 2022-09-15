Former boom operator instructor returns to Altus as pilot

U.S. Air Force 2nd. Lt. Bryan Lee, 54th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker student pilot, poses with the KC-135 in Altus, on August 26. Lee is a reservist and is returning back to his unit in Tampa, Florida after training.

 U.S. Air Force courtesy photo by 2nd Lt. Bryan Lee

U.S. Air Force 2nd. Lt. Bryan Lee, 54th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker student pilot, isn’t a stranger to the local area. In fact, Lee has spent a good portion of his career at Altus Air Force Base.

Despite being a student pilot, Lee is not new to the skies. He first joined the Air Force in 2009 as a KC-135 boom operator and his desire to stay in the air has remained ever since.