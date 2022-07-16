It is time for the Southwest Oklahoma Football Officials to start their meetings and the first will be held Wednesday, July 20 at 6 p.m.
The meetings this season will be conducted at the Great Plains Coliseum Annex at the Comanche County Fairgrounds on South Sheridan Road.
If anyone has any areas of training they feel would benefit the association please feel free to contact Darrell Alcorn with suggestions.
We will discuss future meeting dates during this first meeting and discuss Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association registration which is now open along with testing.
All football officials are reminded of the OOA summer meeting July 23 at Shawnee High School. There will be a reception for Hall of Fame inductees at 1 p.m. on that date.
This year’s stater inductees are David Craig, Randy Jeffers, Jim Perry, Charley Wyatt and Tony Gwinn (posthumous).
The OOA Business meeting will begin at 2:15 and rules meetings for Football and Fast Pitch Softball will begin at 3 p.m. on the 23rd.
Packets for football, fast pitch softball and volleyball will be available for pick up that day.
In addition Great Plains Technology Center will be holding a course for new officials on Tuesday and Thursday starting July 19 and running through Aug. 16. This course is being instructed by Darrel Knapp from the Duncan Association.
There is a cost involved with this course. It is designed to teach rules, mechanics, positioning, uniforms and the steps to become an OSSAA official.
This is a good way for new officials to gain more training and if you know anyone looking to start out this year please pass this information on to them.
I hope to see everyone at the first meeting, and as we all know very well we need more officials so if you know anyone interested bring them along and help them get them started.