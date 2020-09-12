Friday brought a feast of fellowship and good feelings as local first responders were treated to a banquet fit for heroes.
The 6th Annual First Responders Appreciation Luncheon at Cameron Baptist Church allowed members of Comanche County’s law enforcement, fire and emergency responders an opportunity to be served themselves. Pastor Mike Teel said it’s the least he and his church family and the community could do.
“It’s a way to recognize the sacrifices they make,” he said. “You know, holidays I get to spend with my family; emergencies don’t take holidays. These men and women work to serve us on holidays and every day.”
Outside the church, fire trucks, police units and ambulances aplenty cruised up to the church for brief breaks to catch up and enjoy the catered lunch from Ted’s Escondido. With a slide show of many of these same men and women in action playing, conversations and smiles lit up the room. Teel said the stories that develop during this annual affair are one of his favorite aspects of the event.
Tables were spaced and all inside wore masks except while eating, it offered another reminder of yet another hazard facing first responders. With COVID-19’s impact, it was important to offer as much safety as possible, Teel said.
Lawton Assistant Fire Chief Thad Hulbert said that the event was great for morale. So often, the various responders engage with each other during the most stressful of situations meaning there isn't too much casual interaction. But the bond between the many responders and the community they serve is one worthwhile. He said it felt good to be on the receiving end of things.
“It’s great to be served by the people we serve,” he said.
It’s something that Lawton Police Chief James T. Smith said he could concur. That joined with the event being held on Sept. 11 made for a good way of remembering those who fell in the ultimate of service to their community.
“It’s a solemn reminder how precious life is,” he said. “Nineteen years ago, lives changed, America changed; we became better, stronger.”
An arrangement in the room was symbolic of those who sacrificed all on Sept. 11, 2001, as well as those who fall in service before and since then. An empty seat with a table draped in white, a Bible atop it along with black napkins, a single red rose, a yellow candle and ribbon, slices of lemon and salt and an empty glass turned upside down illustrated what is missing when a first responder is lost in the line of duty.
Smith said it was heartening that Cameron Baptist Church makes this event such a priority.
“They appreciate first responders,” Smith said.
Teel credited Terri McCuiston, one of the church staff members, with originating the idea for the annual luncheon. She said it was something she felt strongly about, coming from a family with many first responders among the ranks.
“I see their sacrifices first hand,” she said. “These men and women sacrifice every time they step out the door.”