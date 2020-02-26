Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

MONDAY

3:53 p.m. — 1223 SW Pennsylvania, medical.

5:12 p.m. — 4315 SE Camelot, service call.

6:13 p.m. — 1201 Fort Sill Blvd., medical.

8:10 p.m. — 4907 NW Lindy, medical.

8:28 p.m. — 7110 NW Quanah Parker, medical.

8:34 p.m. — 1509 NW 17th, medical.

8:37 p.m. — Southwest A and Southwest 6th, medical.

8:39 p.m — Southwest A and Southwest 6th, medical.

9:38 p.m. — 6003 NW Williams, medical.

9:39 p.m. — 1106 NW Columbia, automatic alarm.

10:02 p.m. — 7203 NW Maple, medical.

10:06 p.m. — 1603 NW 34th, medical.

Recommended for you