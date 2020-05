A Lawton firefighter cools down as a two-story outbuilding behind a home in the 1200 block of Southwest I Avenue burns and smolders following a Saturday afternoon fire. The unoccupied structure caught fire and was engulfed when firefighters arrived shortly before 2 p.m. Unable to stop the fire, it was left to burn and collapse so as to not endanger any responders and the flame was kept controlled. It’s cause remains under investigation.