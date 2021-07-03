Heeding the call to help boost athletic funding for the Lawton Public Schools, teams are starting to fill the slots for the Lawton Athletic Foundation’s Gridiron Golf Classic that will be held on Monday, Aug. 2 at the Lawton Country Club.
The annual four-personm golf scramble is held as a means to help the Lawton Public School’s athletic department and this past school year the COVID-19 pandemic forced crowds to be limited. With few fans in the stands, ticket sales were a mere fraction of past seasons and that’s why this year’s event is so important.
There are several ways you can aid the effort starting with becoming a team sponsor which is $500. There are other levels including an Eagle sponsorship for $1,000, a Hole-in-one sponsor for $2,500 and a title sponsorship for $5,000. All of those sponsorship levels include a team entry, special promotion on the Oklahoma Sports Network and recognition during the Gridiron Classic with banners located strategically around the course to give sponsors maximum visibility.
The hole-in-one sponsorship is adding a new feature this year and it will be the focus of a great deal of attention as players can purchase tickets for a raffle that annualwill produce two golfers who will shoot for a hole-in-one prize worth $1 million. There will be one golfer drawn out of the field from the morning round and another from the afternoon session. Golfers can purchase as many raffle tickets as they wish for $5 each.
Former LPS Athletic Director Mike Moore has been coordinating the production of entry forms and those are being distributed at the Lawton Country Club pro shop and other local businesses.
Also, this year hole sponsorships can be named in honor of one, or more, special coaches or friends who helped you during your own athletic career.
The hole sponsorships can be either the traditional $100, or you can elevate it to the $300 hole sponsorship where your business will get the added Oklahoma Sports Network exposure in addition to signs around the course.
Anyone interested in entering a team or becoming a sponsor can contact Mike Moore at (580) 695-8867 or pick up an entry form at LCC, fill it out and mail the form and check made out to Lawton Athletic Foundation to the address on the entry form.
One thing that won’t change is the annual steak dinner with all the fixings that has helped make the Gridiron a “must-enter” golf tournament in Southwest Oklahoma.
“The meal has helped make this tournament special,” board member Darrell Jones said. “Those filets are amazing and the guys who do the cooking make sure every detail is ready when the teams come in to eat. We have grilled chicken, plus we grill veggies and those seemed to vanish as fast as we could get them to the serving table.
“There will be Texas toast, potatoes, all the fixings you can imagine. And we close it out with blackberry and cherry cobbler topped with Blue Bell ice cream to make it complete. Nobody leaves hungry.”