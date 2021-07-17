Entries continue to climb steadily for the Gridiron Golf Classic that will be held Monday, Aug. 2 at the Lawton Country Club.
More than 20 teams have already signed up and if past years are any indication, that list will grow quickly as team captains get their 4-person teams filled and sign up.
Anyone interested in entering a team or becoming a sponsor can contact Mike Moore at (580) 695-8867 or pick up an entry form at LCC, fill it out and mail the form and check made out to Lawton Athletic Foundation to the address on the entry form.
There are still openings for hole sponsorships and information on those can be obtained by calling Moore at the above phone number. Entry fee for teams is $500 and that includes the meal that has become a major draw at the event.
And the financial support from the community has been impressive with Ford Roofing/Clayco; Insight Realty and Expressway/Elon signing on as major sponsors.
“We have an unbelievable group of sponsors,” organizer Darrell Jones said. “Buddy and Lisa Green (Ford Roofing/Clayco); Jason Wells (Insight) and Rusty and Debbie Green (Expressway Fina/Elon) have all stepped up big.
“Ours sponsors knew how tough last season was on our local athletic programs and they have been willing to sign on to help make this year special.”
The steak dinner with all the fixings that has helped make the Gridiron a “must-enter” golf tournament in Southwest Oklahoma will have more of the same this year.
“The meal has helped make this tournament special,” Jones said. “Those filets are amazing and the guys who do the cooking make sure every detail is ready when the teams come in to eat. We have grilled chicken, plus we grill veggies and those seemed to vanish as fast as we could get them to the serving table.
“There will be Texas toast and we close it out with blackberry, cherry and peach cobbler. Nobody leaves hungry.”