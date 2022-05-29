Melanie Jackson has worked tirelessly with a team of volunteers to restore the Mount Scott Cemetery on the northeast side of Lake Lawtonka.
She has spent countless hours researching history and genealogy and has tried desperately to get federal recognition for the grave of Pvt. Ivan Brady, a World War I veteran interred there.
Along the way, Jackson was assisted by a small army of volunteers including members of area Masonic lodges, retired veterans and other individuals.
After over two years of long, arduous work, the cemetery has been returned to a respectable resting place for the more than 40 individuals buried there. What was once an overgrown acre of weeds and brush stands as a testament to the power of perseverance.
Unfortunately, in the face of cancer treatment and other looming medical procedures, Jackson’s perseverance has begun to wane. As much as she would like to continue her efforts, she doesn’t believe it will be possible.
“All winter long I’ve been doing chemotherapy. I recently did my last one, but now that I am in remission, I am getting spinal injections and they have me in a walker. I have to have another hip replacement soon and that will put me down for at least two years,” Jackson said. “I’ve reached out to anybody or any organization that might want to take care of it.”
The hard work is done. Trees have been trimmed, graves have been marked, stumps have been ground down and brush has been hauled away. All that is left is the need for occasional mowing. While a few individuals have expressed interest in taking over the upkeep duties, no one has made a firm commitment, Jackson said.
The Mount Scott Cemetery is located in Comanche County District 3. When asked if the commissioners would consider maintaining the cemetery, District 3 Commissioner Alvin Cargill claimed there was an “issue” that did not allow him to maintain the cemetery.
“I believe I asked our DA, and their opinion was I couldn’t provide any county services except for in and on the ROW, in other words if anyone would pile debris in the ROW we would haul it off,” Cargill said in an email.
While Cargill offered to investigate the matter more, no further information was offered.
Bruce Dwyer is a Vietnam veteran who has been assisting Jackson in the cemetery’s upkeep as well as her push to have Brady’s gravesite federally recognized.
Dwyer has brought the cemetery to the attention of the county commissioners in past meetings.
“I think it should be the county (maintaining the cemetery),” Dwyer said. “Them or the Oklahoma Historical Society, it’s over 100 years old.”
While the Purple Heart Association, which Dwyer belongs to, has done some maintenance and provided funds for the cemetery’s upkeep, the members are all too old to take on the labor, Dwyer said.
“Almost all of my active members are older and in worse shape than I am,” Dwyer said.
With Jackson and Dwyer unable to maintain the cemetery, no organization stepping forward to continue their work and no movement from the county commissioners, the final resting place for so many souls is in danger of once more falling into disrepair, unless and until someone steps forward to keep the acre of land mowed.
In a few months, Dwyer and Jackson will come together one more time at the cemetery to place a headstone on Brady’s grave — their last act of perseverance and the conclusion to a years’ long struggle.
“I’m thankful that the Purple Heart is helping me get Brady a headstone finally,” Jackson said. “It’s been nearly 100 years to the date that he laid there forgotten.”
If no one with the same grit and determination as Jackson steps up, Brady may go forgotten for another century still.