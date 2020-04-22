The Oklahoma City Veterans Administration Health Care System needs your help.
Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidelines on the public wearing of masks — including homemade cloth masks — the Oklahoma City VA health care system is in need of homemade cloth masks for use by its veterans and staff in non-patient care areas.
These masks help slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.
Cloth mask instructions and CDC standards are found at this link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html
You can drop off masks at the OKC VA Medical Center’s north entrance between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. If you have any questions about mask donations, please reach out to OKC VA Voluntary Services at 405-456-5162.
If you would like to support this initiative or others at the Oklahoma City VA Health Care System, visit https://www.oklahoma.va.gov/giving/index.asp for more information.