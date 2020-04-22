Lawton, OK (73501)

Today

Thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy and windy during the afternoon hours. A few storms may be severe. High 78F. SSE winds shifting to W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 54F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.