Exchange leader learns the ropes

Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby and Mikel Hunter climb down the netting of Treadwell Tower on Monday. The senior enlisted advisor and general manager of the Exchange rappelled down the other side of the tower to experience what some of their customers go through during their time at Fort Sill.

 Marie Pihulic/Fort Sill

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s senior enlisted advisor took to the basics Monday during his visit to Fort Sill.

Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby came to see what Fort Sill soldiers and marines need from the Exchange to stay ready and resilient. Part of his tour included getting a taste of Treadwell Tower.