Exchange leader learns the ropes

Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby and Mikel Hunter climb down the netting of Treadwell Tower on Monday. The senior enlisted advisor and general manager of the Exchange rappelled down the other side of the tower to experience what some of their customers go through during their time at Fort Sill.
The Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s senior enlisted advisor took to the basics Monday during his visit to Fort Sill.
Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby came to see what Fort Sill soldiers and marines need from the Exchange to stay ready and resilient. Part of his tour included getting a taste of Treadwell Tower.
“I might be Air Force, but I cannot fly,” joked Osby as he and his team geared up for the rappel tower. Col. Michael Stewart, 434th Field Artillery commander, explained how Treadwell is an integral part of how trainees gain confidence during their 10 weeks at Fort Sill.
Osby met with Deputy Garrison Commander, Julia Sibilla, prior to his trip up and down Treadwell Tower. They discussed how the Department of Defense retailer can improve the quality of life for the Fort Sill community.
“The Exchange is all in to make Fort Sill a great place to work and live,” said Osby, one of about 30 active-duty service members assigned to the Exchange. “We’re committed to expanding and improving our services and options to best serve the community.”
The Fort Sill Exchange team recently introduced self-checkouts at the main store and Sheridan Express. They also opened three new self-serve micro markets this year and plan to open five more in the coming months.
The Sheridan Express will have a new dining option with the addition of a Hunt Brothers Pizza in the fall, and the North Express will be renovated in 2023.
Osby also thanked Exchange associates for their dedicated service.
LaFaye Miller, Fort Sill Exchange services business manager, received a coin from Osby marking her 35 years with the Exchange. Inventory Control Associate Frances Vernon also received a coin honoring her 40 years as an Exchange associate.
“Since 1895, the Exchange has provided a lifeline to America’s service members and their families,” Osby said, noting that 85 percent of the Exchange’s 29,000-strong worldwide workforce has a military connection. “The Exchange is family serving family. Whether supporting troops downrange or here at Fort Sill, Exchange associates are there to serve those who serve.”
Sibilla said she has noticed a boost in Exchange employee morale recently. Osby and his team explained that it was due to pay increases across the board so everyone is now earning at least $15 an hour. Osby said those who have been here longer also received pay increases above the $15 accordingly.
“For some employees, the wage increase was substantial,” said Mikel Hunter, Sheppard Air Force Base and Fort Sill Exchange general manager.
“If you’re taking care of people whether in the military, or in our line of work, the mission takes care of itself,” said Osby.