Raiders Ruggs Fatal Crash Football

Former Las Vegas Raiders NFL football player Henry Ruggs III stands in the courtroom during his sentencing hearing at the Regional Justice Center, Wednesday in Las Vegas. Ruggs pleaded guilty May to felony DUI causing death and misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.

 Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP

LAS VEGAS — Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs was sentenced Wednesday to at least three years in a Nevada prison for killing a woman in a fiery crash while driving his sports car drunk at speeds up to 156 mph on a city street nearly two years ago.

“I sincerely apologize,” the former first-round NFL draft pick said as he stood for sentencing in Las Vegas after pleading guilty in May to felony DUI causing death and misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter, a charge carrying a six-month jail sentence that will be folded in with his three-to-10-year prison term.