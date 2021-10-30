DUNCAN — A Stephens County man is accused of breaking into his ex-wife’s home and assaulting the new man in her life.
Lance Edward Wilson, 38, of Duncan, made his initial appearance Friday in Stephens County District Court where he received a felony charge of first-degree burglary as well as misdemeanor counts of assault and battery and interfering with an emergency phone call, records indicate. The felony is punishable by between 7 and 20 years in prison.
It began shortly after midnight the morning of Oct. 1 when Duncan police received multiple calls from a woman who asked them to come to 2124 Flamingo Lane. Her calls would disconnect and, according to the probable cause affidavit, when the operator called back, a man answered and said police weren’t needed.
Police went on ahead and made contact with the woman. Wilson, and their two other children were there, the affidavit states. The woman and Wilson divorced in November 2019.
Wilson told police he’d tried to call and text his ex-wife but received no response. He said, due to prior incidents, he feared for her safety and drove to the home with the kids. He said he’d knocked on the door and window with no result and, in becoming more concerned for her safety, kicked in the back door.
Once inside, Wilson said the man inside tried to assault him and he said he retaliated. He said the other man left before police arrived.
The woman offered another story. She and the other man were at the home when, she said, Wilson began “pounding and kicking” at the doors and windows before kicking in the back door. She said he kicked in the locked bedroom door and began hitting the other man, the affidavit states. While she was in the bathroom calling 911, she said he then kicked in the bathroom door and ended the call.
The other man offered a similar version of the woman’s story. He said she got between the men and that’s when Wilson hit him in the head; he denied hitting Wilson, according to the affidavit. He then ran off and asked a neighbor to call 911.
A video camera at the home’s front door showed Wilson park his truck behind the man’s vehicle and start pounding the front door and ringing the doorbell, Detective James Egger said. He repeatedly knocked on the door and then went around back.
Wilson was seen emerging from the home behind the other man and directing the children inside. A voice message on the woman’s phone offered evidence he knew she was in there and in no danger, the affidavit states.
Other messages from Wilson from Oct. 6 offered admittance of committing the act and knowing “What I did wasn’t OK. I lost my cool,” Eggers said. He also asked the woman not to “ruin the rest of his life,” the affidavit states.
Records indicate the woman has had three protective orders issued against Wilson, the latest filed the day of the incident.
Wilson, who is free on $150,000 bond with the order he have no contact with the witnesses, returns to court at 9 a.m. Dec. 29 for his preliminary hearing conference.