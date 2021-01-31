Episode No. 5 of Redder Dirt: An OK Crime Cast
With this edition, we’re kicking off the official first season of The Constitution’s podcast, Redder Dirt: An OK Crime Cast featuring staff writers Gary Reddin and Scott Rains.
This latest chapter tells the tale of a Southwest Oklahoma newspaper family methodically killed by their son and brother. The story of Alan Hruby and his desire for superficial baubles and riches is one that’s marked by deceit, subterfuge and violence. In its end, as his family mourned a lost husband, wife and daughter, a killer would be spared physical death with the metaphysical death of a family in a Stephens County courtroom.
