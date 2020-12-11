OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 12/8/2020 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
12/1/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 11,749 10,259 10,291
Feeder Cattle: 11,749(100.0%) 10,259(100.0%) 10,291(100.0%)
Special Note: *** Please note next week will be the final sale of the year. Sales will resume Monday 01/04/21
*** *** Final report ***
Compared to last week: Feeder steers traded mostly 1.00-2.00 lower with exception of 800-900 lb steers 2.00-4.00 higher. Feeder heifers sold 1.00-3.00 lower. Demand moderate. Steer calves under 500 lbs sold 2.00-5.00 higher, over 500 lbs mostly 1.00-3.00 lower. Heifer calves traded steady. Demand moderate, good for light weight steers. Much warmer than usual temperatures are in the forecast for the next few days Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (60% Steers, 38% Heifers, 0% Cows, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 56%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;242;242;230.00;230.00
8;258;258;232.50;232.50
25;323-348;338;207.50-217.50;212.83
11;334;334;225.00;225.00;Fancy
29;371-383;380;197.50-204.00;202.47
370;404-445;432;180.00-200.00;190.55
116;458-478;466;174.00-189.00;181.30
41;473-499;486;165.00-178.00;171.77;Unweaned
517;502-545;517;160.00-176.00;164.42
63;516-542;539;158.00-160.00;158.21;Unweaned
309;550-582;565;152.00-161.00;157.52
15;591;591;150.00;150.00;Unweaned
331;605-648;634;133.00-145.00;140.33
65;614-648;631;131.00-144.00;138.86;Unweaned
470;657-698;674;134.50-145.00;139.40
60;661-671;668;130.00-136.00;131.48;Unweaned
345;711-741;724;131.00-143.00;137.31
25;708;708;149.00;149.00;ThinFleshed
397;753-799;776;130.00-139.00;134.45
14;781-784;783;128.00-130.00;129.00;Unweaned
477;804-848;829;132.00-142.50;139.23
8;846;846;123.00;123.00;Fleshy
35;808;808;142.00;142.00;Thin;Fleshed
184;854-870;863;129.00-134.50;132.27
72;908-947;922;120.00-128.00;126.21
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;289;289;175.00;175.00
5;344;344;170.00;170.00
40;362-371;366;171.00-175.00;172.62
4;428;428;174.00;174.00
23;430;430;194.00;194.00;ThinFleshed
75;466-499;484;154.00-177.00;161.09
81;511-548;533;153.00-160.00;158.80
15;511;511;125.00-130.00;127.00;Unweaned
286;552-594;574;138.50-151.50;147.51
103;568-592;578;126.00-148.00;141.34;Unweaned
51;613-632;622;139.00-146.00;142.68
126;608-649;636;125.00-142.50;135.18;Unweaned
206;654-690;661;133.50-141.00;134.90
85;683-699;690;124.00-142.00;132.59;Unweaned
122;712-743;732;129.50-130.00;129.89
18;718;718;115.00;115.00;Unweaned
127;754-799;787;130.00-133.50;131.07
11;784;784;133.00;133.00;ThinFleshed
27;753-778;764;116.00-129.00;124.14;Unweaned
106;806-847;814;120.00-131.00;128.59
32;963;963;121.00;121.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;484;484;132.00;132.00;Unweaned
41;514-532;529;136.50-144.00;137.57
4;505;505;126.00;126.00;Unweaned
6;606;606;121.00;121.00;Unweaned
8;689;689;110.00;110.00;Unweaned
32;717-733;726;110.00-125.00;116.48
41;912;912;118.00;118.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;266;266;195.00;195.00;ThinFleshed
15;333;333;176.00;176.00
94;358-391;377;161.00-172.50;166.91
16;430;430;154.00;154.00
231;450-499;480;141.00-159.00;145.99
32;465-478;471;132.00-143.00;137.35;Fleshy
313;501-537;513;130.00-142.00;137.82
53;500-533;510;132.00-136.00;134.85;Unweaned
125;551-587;574;129.00-133.00;131.76
18;566;566;128.00;128.00;Fleshy
83;578-595;587;124.00-132.50;129.75;Unweaned
161;601-637;620;126.00-136.00;129.48
25;632;632;128.50;128.50;Fleshy
138;601-640;612;124.50-130.00;126.53;Unweaned
432;650-689;665;123.00-134.50;130.37
8;661;661;117.00;117.00;Unweaned
272;701-747;714;124.50-132.25;128.16
8;728;728;122.50;122.50;Fleshy
10;772;772;121.00;121.00
14;766;766;128.50;128.50;Unweaned
56;810-837;822;125.00-128.00;126.06
4;806;806;110.00;110.00;Fleshy
41;879-890;881;120.00-121.00;120.15
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
18;310-324;313;150.00-155.00;151.15
32;382-387;385;142.00-155.00;147.67
18;381-393;387;140.00-159.00;149.35;Unweaned
95;413-449;430;136.00-146.00;142.74
29;400-440;429;144.00-153.00;146.32;ThinFleshed
21;414-431;424;131.00-134.00;132.26;Unweaned
101;451-494;473;129.00-141.00;134.69
90;466-489;477;128.00-137.00;132.12;Unweaned
149;501-545;524;126.00-135.00;128.97
25;531-547;540;124.00-126.00;125.32;Unweaned
140;555-587;571;121.00-135.00;129.27
5;559;559;120.00;120.00;Fleshy
48;566-595;588;124.00-127.00;125.21;Unweaned
153;607-647;629;125.00-130.00;127.28
68;604-647;631;115.00-128.00;121.40;Unweaned
101;654-699;670;120.00-133.50;127.76
13;692;692;110.00;110.00;Fleshy
17;657-682;672;110.00-127.50;120.45;Unweaned
69;720-746;731;119.00-125.00;121.87
27;704-708;706;113.00-118.00;114.82;Unweaned
106;750-779;757;115.00-127.00;123.71
35;801-805;804;117.00-121.00;118.02
13;862;862;111.00;111.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
26;395;395;135.00;135.00
8;429;429;124.00;124.00
4;473;473;118.00;118.00
20;543-546;544;101.00-114.00;104.26;Unweaned
5;676;676;110.00;110.00;Unweaned
8;711;711;101.00;101.00;Unweaned
20;808-827;820;111.00-112.00;111.66
COWS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;11;11;125.00;125.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;225;225;210.00;210.00
15;461-484;473;167.00-174.00;170.18
5;520;520;131.00;131.00;Unweaned
10;652;652;124.00;124.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;449;449;159.00;159.00
29;521-549;541;120.00-139.00;133.95;Unweaned
16;581-598;587;135.00-151.00;144.89
5;574;574;141.00;141.00;Unweaned
4;656;656;126.00;126.00
15;652;652;126.00;126.00;Unweaned
6;788;788;108.00;108.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;646;646;118.00;118.00
7;695;695;110.00;110.00
6;679;679;119.00;119.00;Unweaned