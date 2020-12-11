OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 12/8/2020 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

12/1/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 11,749 10,259 10,291

Feeder Cattle: 11,749(100.0%) 10,259(100.0%) 10,291(100.0%)

Special Note: *** Please note next week will be the final sale of the year. Sales will resume Monday 01/04/21

*** *** Final report ***

Compared to last week: Feeder steers traded mostly 1.00-2.00 lower with exception of 800-900 lb steers 2.00-4.00 higher. Feeder heifers sold 1.00-3.00 lower. Demand moderate. Steer calves under 500 lbs sold 2.00-5.00 higher, over 500 lbs mostly 1.00-3.00 lower. Heifer calves traded steady. Demand moderate, good for light weight steers. Much warmer than usual temperatures are in the forecast for the next few days Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (60% Steers, 38% Heifers, 0% Cows, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 56%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;242;242;230.00;230.00

8;258;258;232.50;232.50

25;323-348;338;207.50-217.50;212.83

11;334;334;225.00;225.00;Fancy

29;371-383;380;197.50-204.00;202.47

370;404-445;432;180.00-200.00;190.55

116;458-478;466;174.00-189.00;181.30

41;473-499;486;165.00-178.00;171.77;Unweaned

517;502-545;517;160.00-176.00;164.42

63;516-542;539;158.00-160.00;158.21;Unweaned

309;550-582;565;152.00-161.00;157.52

15;591;591;150.00;150.00;Unweaned

331;605-648;634;133.00-145.00;140.33

65;614-648;631;131.00-144.00;138.86;Unweaned

470;657-698;674;134.50-145.00;139.40

60;661-671;668;130.00-136.00;131.48;Unweaned

345;711-741;724;131.00-143.00;137.31

25;708;708;149.00;149.00;ThinFleshed

397;753-799;776;130.00-139.00;134.45

14;781-784;783;128.00-130.00;129.00;Unweaned

477;804-848;829;132.00-142.50;139.23

8;846;846;123.00;123.00;Fleshy

35;808;808;142.00;142.00;Thin;Fleshed

184;854-870;863;129.00-134.50;132.27

72;908-947;922;120.00-128.00;126.21

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

9;289;289;175.00;175.00

5;344;344;170.00;170.00

40;362-371;366;171.00-175.00;172.62

4;428;428;174.00;174.00

23;430;430;194.00;194.00;ThinFleshed

75;466-499;484;154.00-177.00;161.09

81;511-548;533;153.00-160.00;158.80

15;511;511;125.00-130.00;127.00;Unweaned

286;552-594;574;138.50-151.50;147.51

103;568-592;578;126.00-148.00;141.34;Unweaned

51;613-632;622;139.00-146.00;142.68

126;608-649;636;125.00-142.50;135.18;Unweaned

206;654-690;661;133.50-141.00;134.90

85;683-699;690;124.00-142.00;132.59;Unweaned

122;712-743;732;129.50-130.00;129.89

18;718;718;115.00;115.00;Unweaned

127;754-799;787;130.00-133.50;131.07

11;784;784;133.00;133.00;ThinFleshed

27;753-778;764;116.00-129.00;124.14;Unweaned

106;806-847;814;120.00-131.00;128.59

32;963;963;121.00;121.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

10;484;484;132.00;132.00;Unweaned

41;514-532;529;136.50-144.00;137.57

4;505;505;126.00;126.00;Unweaned

6;606;606;121.00;121.00;Unweaned

8;689;689;110.00;110.00;Unweaned

32;717-733;726;110.00-125.00;116.48

41;912;912;118.00;118.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

8;266;266;195.00;195.00;ThinFleshed

15;333;333;176.00;176.00

94;358-391;377;161.00-172.50;166.91

16;430;430;154.00;154.00

231;450-499;480;141.00-159.00;145.99

32;465-478;471;132.00-143.00;137.35;Fleshy

313;501-537;513;130.00-142.00;137.82

53;500-533;510;132.00-136.00;134.85;Unweaned

125;551-587;574;129.00-133.00;131.76

18;566;566;128.00;128.00;Fleshy

83;578-595;587;124.00-132.50;129.75;Unweaned

161;601-637;620;126.00-136.00;129.48

25;632;632;128.50;128.50;Fleshy

138;601-640;612;124.50-130.00;126.53;Unweaned

432;650-689;665;123.00-134.50;130.37

8;661;661;117.00;117.00;Unweaned

272;701-747;714;124.50-132.25;128.16

8;728;728;122.50;122.50;Fleshy

10;772;772;121.00;121.00

14;766;766;128.50;128.50;Unweaned

56;810-837;822;125.00-128.00;126.06

4;806;806;110.00;110.00;Fleshy

41;879-890;881;120.00-121.00;120.15

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

18;310-324;313;150.00-155.00;151.15

32;382-387;385;142.00-155.00;147.67

18;381-393;387;140.00-159.00;149.35;Unweaned

95;413-449;430;136.00-146.00;142.74

29;400-440;429;144.00-153.00;146.32;ThinFleshed

21;414-431;424;131.00-134.00;132.26;Unweaned

101;451-494;473;129.00-141.00;134.69

90;466-489;477;128.00-137.00;132.12;Unweaned

149;501-545;524;126.00-135.00;128.97

25;531-547;540;124.00-126.00;125.32;Unweaned

140;555-587;571;121.00-135.00;129.27

5;559;559;120.00;120.00;Fleshy

48;566-595;588;124.00-127.00;125.21;Unweaned

153;607-647;629;125.00-130.00;127.28

68;604-647;631;115.00-128.00;121.40;Unweaned

101;654-699;670;120.00-133.50;127.76

13;692;692;110.00;110.00;Fleshy

17;657-682;672;110.00-127.50;120.45;Unweaned

69;720-746;731;119.00-125.00;121.87

27;704-708;706;113.00-118.00;114.82;Unweaned

106;750-779;757;115.00-127.00;123.71

35;801-805;804;117.00-121.00;118.02

13;862;862;111.00;111.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

26;395;395;135.00;135.00

8;429;429;124.00;124.00

4;473;473;118.00;118.00

20;543-546;544;101.00-114.00;104.26;Unweaned

5;676;676;110.00;110.00;Unweaned

8;711;711;101.00;101.00;Unweaned

20;808-827;820;111.00-112.00;111.66

COWS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

11;11;11;125.00;125.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;225;225;210.00;210.00

15;461-484;473;167.00-174.00;170.18

5;520;520;131.00;131.00;Unweaned

10;652;652;124.00;124.00;Unweaned

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

10;449;449;159.00;159.00

29;521-549;541;120.00-139.00;133.95;Unweaned

16;581-598;587;135.00-151.00;144.89

5;574;574;141.00;141.00;Unweaned

4;656;656;126.00;126.00

15;652;652;126.00;126.00;Unweaned

6;788;788;108.00;108.00;Unweaned

BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

11;646;646;118.00;118.00

7;695;695;110.00;110.00

6;679;679;119.00;119.00;Unweaned

