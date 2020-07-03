OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 6/30/2020 - Final

This Week Last Reported

6/23/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 8,295 7,576 0

Feeder Cattle: 8,295(100.0%) 7,576(100.0%) 0(0.0%)

Special Note: ***Please note receipts were 0 last year as the auction was closed for July 4th*** ***Final Report*** Compared to last week: Feeder steers 600-750 lbs. sold steady to 4.00 higher, over 750 lbs. steady to 2.00 lower. Feeder heifers sold 1.00- 3.00 lower. Demand moderate to good for feeder cattle. Steer calves steady to 3.00 higher. Heifer calves sold 3.00-8.00 higher. Demand very good for all calves despite hot dry conditions. Slight chance of rain is in the forecast for late in the week. Quality plain thru attractive. Note the Replacement Heifers are Tiger Stripe Brahman cattle. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (62% Steers, 37% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 85%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg W; Price Range;Avg Price

17;272;272;175.00;175.00;Unweaned

3;318;318;187.50;187.50

3;368-380;372;177.50-182.50;180.80

30;353;353;162.00;162.00;Unweaned

16;419-445;429;168.00-170.00;169.00

7;442;442;157.50;157.50;Unweaned

7;473-495;489;156.00-157.00;156.28

4;486;486;170.00;170.00;ThinFleshed

6;483;483;147.50;147.50;Unweaned

140;508-544;528;147.00-155.00;149.38

46;558-580;563;145.00-152.50;150.33

22;591-598;595;134.00-139.00;136.74;Unweaned

85;603-626;614;140.00-149.00;146.14

7;622;622;154.00;154.00;ThinFleshed

35;606-640;624;130.00-138.50;135.14;Unweaned

128;663-696;684;137.00-145.00;139.63

29;651-664;655;126.00-130.00;127.26;Unweaned

148;701-733;719;133.00-143.00;138.86

74;746;746;125.00;125.00;Fleshy

275;770-798;784;127.00-135.50;133.10

42;759-761;760;142.50;142.50;ThinFleshed

632;801-848;822;125.50-132.50;128.99

485;862-895;876;118.50-127.50;123.07

680;900-943;927;115.25-124.00;119.39

296;950-995;977;105.00-115.75;112.17

296;1007-1033;1028;110.00-116.80;116.16

7;1068;1068;103.50;103.50

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg W; Price Range;Avg Price

10;463-466;464;142.50-157.50;148.52

32;521-544;533;140.50-147.50;143.83

6;519;519;130.00;130.00;Unweaned

6;560-582;571;136.00;136.00

83;613-648;638;129.00-137.00;131.94

12;677-695;682;121.00-130.00;123.29

100;718-749;738;126.50-134.50;132.31

62;765-794;781;122.00-128.00;126.22

109;817-849;827;120.00-125.00;123.27

146;896-899;896;107.00-116.50;115.59

4;945;945;102.00;102.00

202;963-982;981;103.00-110.75;110.14

6;1168;1168;85.00;85.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg W; Price Range;Avg Price

5;454;454;148.00;148.00

3;500;500;126.00;126.00

5;595;595;125.00;125.00

10;697;697;126.00;126.00

8;718;718;126.00;126.00

5;790;790;115.00;115.00

7;828;828;96.00;96.00

8;966;966;94.00;94.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg W; Price Range;Avg Price

15;492;492;141.00;141.00

4;981;981;85.00;85.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg W; Price Range;Avg Price

5;315;315;155.00;155.00

34;355-383;377;147.50-152.00;149.40

30;425-438;433;145.00-148.00;146.41

87;462-489;470;136.00-142.00;139.58

149;500-541;514;132.00-138.00;134.97

15;508-547;530;117.00-125.00;120.16;Unweaned

63;558-596;582;136.00-141.50;138.85

46;550-598;578;125.00-134.00;129.02;Unweaned

169;601-646;623;124.00-135.50;131.39

289;651-697;679;124.00-133.00;127.37

11;665-677;670;117.00-120.00;118.62;Unweaned

622;700-748;713;118.00-127.50;122.92

141;753-798;766;114.00-122.00;116.98

154;801-847;819;111.00-116.25;114.33

31;845;845;110.50;110.50;Fleshy

70;857-870;863;108.50-112.00;109.92

48;915-927;922;100.00-106.00;104.60

19;950-983;969;102.00;102.00

7;1126;1126;82.00;82.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg W; Price Range;Avg Price

17;292;292;135.00;135.00;Unweaned

6;435;435;139.00;139.00

40;527-535;531;130.00-134.00;131.81

45;553-599;578;126.00-133.00;130.69

5;599;599;117.00;117.00;Unweaned

39;609-648;625;116.00-126.00;122.04

7;607;607;112.00;112.00;Fleshy

43;650-699;687;115.00-123.50;119.41

8;697;697;111.00;111.00;Fleshy

4;658;658;110.00;110.00;Unweaned

97;702-748;708;114.00-122.75;120.78

65;765-779;767;97.00-117.00;112.84

47;834-849;845;111.00-115.00;112.23

58;868-895;885;113.00;113.00

1;945;945;95.00;95.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg W; Price Range;Avg Price

10;334;334;135.00;135.00

5;388;388;148.00;148.00;ThinFleshed

4;413;413;129.00;129.00

6;458-493;476;116.00-123.00;119.37

14;498;498;155.00;155.00;Replacement

14;502-516;506;128.00-130.00;129.42

5;544;544;134.00;134.00;ThinFleshed

23;571-587;578;123.00-125.00;123.69

6;601;601;131.00;131.00;ThinFleshed

22;675-693;685;105.00-111.00;107.69

3;733;733;107.00;107.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg W; Price Range;Avg Price

4;346;346;148.00;148.00

3;442;442;142.50;142.50

5;470;470;134.00;134.00

9;503;503;125.00;125.00;Unweaned

14;570;570;136.50;136.50;ThinFleshed

5;646;646;120.00;120.00

5;625;625;120.00;120.00;Unweaned

3;663;663;119.00;119.00;Unweaned

11;710-734;719;120.00;120.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg W; Price Range;Avg Price

6;580;580;130.00;130.00

2;948;948;87.00;87.00

