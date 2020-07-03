OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 6/30/2020 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
6/23/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 8,295 7,576 0
Feeder Cattle: 8,295(100.0%) 7,576(100.0%) 0(0.0%)
Special Note: ***Please note receipts were 0 last year as the auction was closed for July 4th*** ***Final Report*** Compared to last week: Feeder steers 600-750 lbs. sold steady to 4.00 higher, over 750 lbs. steady to 2.00 lower. Feeder heifers sold 1.00- 3.00 lower. Demand moderate to good for feeder cattle. Steer calves steady to 3.00 higher. Heifer calves sold 3.00-8.00 higher. Demand very good for all calves despite hot dry conditions. Slight chance of rain is in the forecast for late in the week. Quality plain thru attractive. Note the Replacement Heifers are Tiger Stripe Brahman cattle. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (62% Steers, 37% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 85%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg W; Price Range;Avg Price
17;272;272;175.00;175.00;Unweaned
3;318;318;187.50;187.50
3;368-380;372;177.50-182.50;180.80
30;353;353;162.00;162.00;Unweaned
16;419-445;429;168.00-170.00;169.00
7;442;442;157.50;157.50;Unweaned
7;473-495;489;156.00-157.00;156.28
4;486;486;170.00;170.00;ThinFleshed
6;483;483;147.50;147.50;Unweaned
140;508-544;528;147.00-155.00;149.38
46;558-580;563;145.00-152.50;150.33
22;591-598;595;134.00-139.00;136.74;Unweaned
85;603-626;614;140.00-149.00;146.14
7;622;622;154.00;154.00;ThinFleshed
35;606-640;624;130.00-138.50;135.14;Unweaned
128;663-696;684;137.00-145.00;139.63
29;651-664;655;126.00-130.00;127.26;Unweaned
148;701-733;719;133.00-143.00;138.86
74;746;746;125.00;125.00;Fleshy
275;770-798;784;127.00-135.50;133.10
42;759-761;760;142.50;142.50;ThinFleshed
632;801-848;822;125.50-132.50;128.99
485;862-895;876;118.50-127.50;123.07
680;900-943;927;115.25-124.00;119.39
296;950-995;977;105.00-115.75;112.17
296;1007-1033;1028;110.00-116.80;116.16
7;1068;1068;103.50;103.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg W; Price Range;Avg Price
10;463-466;464;142.50-157.50;148.52
32;521-544;533;140.50-147.50;143.83
6;519;519;130.00;130.00;Unweaned
6;560-582;571;136.00;136.00
83;613-648;638;129.00-137.00;131.94
12;677-695;682;121.00-130.00;123.29
100;718-749;738;126.50-134.50;132.31
62;765-794;781;122.00-128.00;126.22
109;817-849;827;120.00-125.00;123.27
146;896-899;896;107.00-116.50;115.59
4;945;945;102.00;102.00
202;963-982;981;103.00-110.75;110.14
6;1168;1168;85.00;85.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg W; Price Range;Avg Price
5;454;454;148.00;148.00
3;500;500;126.00;126.00
5;595;595;125.00;125.00
10;697;697;126.00;126.00
8;718;718;126.00;126.00
5;790;790;115.00;115.00
7;828;828;96.00;96.00
8;966;966;94.00;94.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg W; Price Range;Avg Price
15;492;492;141.00;141.00
4;981;981;85.00;85.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg W; Price Range;Avg Price
5;315;315;155.00;155.00
34;355-383;377;147.50-152.00;149.40
30;425-438;433;145.00-148.00;146.41
87;462-489;470;136.00-142.00;139.58
149;500-541;514;132.00-138.00;134.97
15;508-547;530;117.00-125.00;120.16;Unweaned
63;558-596;582;136.00-141.50;138.85
46;550-598;578;125.00-134.00;129.02;Unweaned
169;601-646;623;124.00-135.50;131.39
289;651-697;679;124.00-133.00;127.37
11;665-677;670;117.00-120.00;118.62;Unweaned
622;700-748;713;118.00-127.50;122.92
141;753-798;766;114.00-122.00;116.98
154;801-847;819;111.00-116.25;114.33
31;845;845;110.50;110.50;Fleshy
70;857-870;863;108.50-112.00;109.92
48;915-927;922;100.00-106.00;104.60
19;950-983;969;102.00;102.00
7;1126;1126;82.00;82.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg W; Price Range;Avg Price
17;292;292;135.00;135.00;Unweaned
6;435;435;139.00;139.00
40;527-535;531;130.00-134.00;131.81
45;553-599;578;126.00-133.00;130.69
5;599;599;117.00;117.00;Unweaned
39;609-648;625;116.00-126.00;122.04
7;607;607;112.00;112.00;Fleshy
43;650-699;687;115.00-123.50;119.41
8;697;697;111.00;111.00;Fleshy
4;658;658;110.00;110.00;Unweaned
97;702-748;708;114.00-122.75;120.78
65;765-779;767;97.00-117.00;112.84
47;834-849;845;111.00-115.00;112.23
58;868-895;885;113.00;113.00
1;945;945;95.00;95.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg W; Price Range;Avg Price
10;334;334;135.00;135.00
5;388;388;148.00;148.00;ThinFleshed
4;413;413;129.00;129.00
6;458-493;476;116.00-123.00;119.37
14;498;498;155.00;155.00;Replacement
14;502-516;506;128.00-130.00;129.42
5;544;544;134.00;134.00;ThinFleshed
23;571-587;578;123.00-125.00;123.69
6;601;601;131.00;131.00;ThinFleshed
22;675-693;685;105.00-111.00;107.69
3;733;733;107.00;107.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg W; Price Range;Avg Price
4;346;346;148.00;148.00
3;442;442;142.50;142.50
5;470;470;134.00;134.00
9;503;503;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
14;570;570;136.50;136.50;ThinFleshed
5;646;646;120.00;120.00
5;625;625;120.00;120.00;Unweaned
3;663;663;119.00;119.00;Unweaned
11;710-734;719;120.00;120.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg W; Price Range;Avg Price
6;580;580;130.00;130.00
2;948;948;87.00;87.00