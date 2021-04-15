OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 4/13/2021 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

4/6/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 8,114 6,871 4,218

Feeder Cattle: 8,114(100.0%) 6,871(100.0%) 4,218(100.0%)

*** Final ***

Compared to last week: Feeder steers sold 4.00-7.00 lower. Feeder heifers traded 2.00-5.00 lower, however few trades that were green and good in condition sold with good demand. Quality average to attractive. Demand light. Several days of the CME Feeder and Live Cattle contracts closing lower had buyers very cautious. Steer calves that were long weaned, thin fleshed and suitable for grazing sold steady to 2.00 higher. Heifer calves lightly tested on a weaned basis few 1.00-3.00 lower. Demand mostly moderate to good. New crop or unweaned fleshy calves sold with very limited to light demand. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (62% Steers, 2% Dairy Steers, 34% Heifers, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 81%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;383;383;194.00;194.00

37;352-373;360;207.00-208.00;207.61;ThinFleshed

32;438-440;438;185.00-188.00;187.53

16;466-479;473;185.00-191.00;188.04

12;461;461;199.00;199.00;ThinFleshed

13;468;468;166.00;166.00;Unweaned

31;530-534;532;174.00-178.00;175.94

209;550-580;563;167.00-176.00;170.50

167;607-646;629;150.00-169.00;158.23

22;601-621;612;170.00-171.50;170.67;ThinFleshed

13;610;610;153.00;153.00;Unweaned

12;661-698;680;152.00-155.00;153.46

119;704-740;725;139.00-147.00;143.28

9;717;717;150.00;150.00;ThinFleshed

7;743;743;134.00;134.00;Unweaned

131;760-786;772;138.00-145.75;141.48

58;756;756;145.25;145.25;Fancy

56;752-787;774;144.00-150.50;146.37;ThinFleshed

368;805-847;826;125.50-138.25;135.34

1300;855-898;879;127.00-135.75;130.95

408;902-946;929;120.00-129.00;127.46

228;951-999;977;121.50-128.00;124.32

184;1010-1037;1018;121.00-124.75;122.85

51;1057-1059;1058;120.50;120.50

55;1142;1142;119.50;119.50

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

11;384;384;175.00;175.00

77;412-430;415;172.00-185.00;179.70

11;498;498;162.00;162.00

23;504-520;508;165.00-177.00;172.36

6;548;548;150.00;150.00;Unweaned

28;569-596;581;155.00-162.00;159.05

18;565;565;154.00;154.00;Unweaned

43;643;643;145.00;145.00

6;602;602;147.00;147.00;Unweaned

62;664-687;675;143.00-153.00;148.72

35;679-686;681;138.50-145.00;141.76;Unweaned

8;736;736;133.00;133.00;Unweaned

107;758-796;777;130.00-138.50;133.26

22;827;827;129.00;129.00

30;857-869;865;125.00-134.00;127.67

44;915;915;128.00;128.00

15;1007-1015;1010;118.00-119.00;118.66

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;693;693;135.00;135.00

10;736;736;129.00;129.00

33;758-797;771;127.00-130.00;128.30

STEERS - Medium and Large 4 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;551;551;151.00;151.00

DAIRY STEERS - Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

76;235;235;101.00;101.00

65;294;294;120.00;120.00

DAIRY STEERS - Medium 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

11;238;238;60.00;60.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

13;442;442;169.00;169.00

37;455-468;460;160.00-169.00;164.78

5;472;472;149.00;149.00;Unweaned

44;541-548;545;146.00-154.00;150.06

53;564-579;572;142.00-144.00;143.20

18;551;551;152.50;152.50;ThinFleshed

78;602-648;616;138.00-144.50;141.44

359;654-697;677;132.00-142.00;137.56

295;700-748;729;130.75-139.50;133.16

55;700-715;709;142.25-144.50;143.18;ThinFleshed

222;757-795;771;126.00-133.00;129.17

142;800-839;829;126.00-131.00;126.62

11;805;805;123.00;123.00;Fleshy

95;853-896;876;123.00-126.75;124.70

9;927;927;119.00;119.00

5;984;984;116.00;116.00

6;1158;1158;96.00;96.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

12;326;326;172.00;172.00

8;391;391;151.00;151.00

6;392;392;145.00;145.00;Unweaned

69;413-445;437;152.00-160.00;156.82

16;414-431;423;150.00-151.00;150.49;Unweaned

14;481-498;488;149.00-154.00;151.19

26;500-523;515;141.00-147.00;145.43

25;509-528;516;130.00-141.00;136.95;Unweaned

59;552-599;576;134.00-145.00;138.85

46;603-639;631;128.00-137.00;135.49

34;601-647;625;125.00-127.00;126.55;Unweaned

20;688-698;693;126.00-134.00;129.22

9;651;651;125.00;125.00;Unweaned

30;736-738;737;125.00-134.00;128.01

11;714;714;127.50;127.50;Unweaned

66;779-788;787;127.00-127.50;127.08

116;811-847;826;119.00-127.50;125.60

40;859-896;889;118.00-121.00;120.42

144;910-948;914;116.00-119.00;118.70

24;1007-1009;1008;106.50-110.00;107.81

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;329;329;141.00;141.00

10;406-411;409;133.00-143.00;138.03

10;468;468;121.00;121.00

7;528;528;126.00;126.00

20;557-576;566;119.00-123.00;120.83

12;730;730;120.00;120.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

10;349;349;192.50;192.50

5;373;373;174.00;174.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

16;451-494;475;160.00-170.00;165.85

6;545;545;148.00;148.00;Unweaned

5;556;556;155.00;155.00

7;626;626;142.00;142.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

32;534-544;536;145.00-150.00;148.89

12;555;555;146.00;146.00

17;662;662;139.00;139.00