OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 4/13/2021 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
4/6/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 8,114 6,871 4,218
Feeder Cattle: 8,114(100.0%) 6,871(100.0%) 4,218(100.0%)
*** Final ***
Compared to last week: Feeder steers sold 4.00-7.00 lower. Feeder heifers traded 2.00-5.00 lower, however few trades that were green and good in condition sold with good demand. Quality average to attractive. Demand light. Several days of the CME Feeder and Live Cattle contracts closing lower had buyers very cautious. Steer calves that were long weaned, thin fleshed and suitable for grazing sold steady to 2.00 higher. Heifer calves lightly tested on a weaned basis few 1.00-3.00 lower. Demand mostly moderate to good. New crop or unweaned fleshy calves sold with very limited to light demand. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (62% Steers, 2% Dairy Steers, 34% Heifers, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 81%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;383;383;194.00;194.00
37;352-373;360;207.00-208.00;207.61;ThinFleshed
32;438-440;438;185.00-188.00;187.53
16;466-479;473;185.00-191.00;188.04
12;461;461;199.00;199.00;ThinFleshed
13;468;468;166.00;166.00;Unweaned
31;530-534;532;174.00-178.00;175.94
209;550-580;563;167.00-176.00;170.50
167;607-646;629;150.00-169.00;158.23
22;601-621;612;170.00-171.50;170.67;ThinFleshed
13;610;610;153.00;153.00;Unweaned
12;661-698;680;152.00-155.00;153.46
119;704-740;725;139.00-147.00;143.28
9;717;717;150.00;150.00;ThinFleshed
7;743;743;134.00;134.00;Unweaned
131;760-786;772;138.00-145.75;141.48
58;756;756;145.25;145.25;Fancy
56;752-787;774;144.00-150.50;146.37;ThinFleshed
368;805-847;826;125.50-138.25;135.34
1300;855-898;879;127.00-135.75;130.95
408;902-946;929;120.00-129.00;127.46
228;951-999;977;121.50-128.00;124.32
184;1010-1037;1018;121.00-124.75;122.85
51;1057-1059;1058;120.50;120.50
55;1142;1142;119.50;119.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;384;384;175.00;175.00
77;412-430;415;172.00-185.00;179.70
11;498;498;162.00;162.00
23;504-520;508;165.00-177.00;172.36
6;548;548;150.00;150.00;Unweaned
28;569-596;581;155.00-162.00;159.05
18;565;565;154.00;154.00;Unweaned
43;643;643;145.00;145.00
6;602;602;147.00;147.00;Unweaned
62;664-687;675;143.00-153.00;148.72
35;679-686;681;138.50-145.00;141.76;Unweaned
8;736;736;133.00;133.00;Unweaned
107;758-796;777;130.00-138.50;133.26
22;827;827;129.00;129.00
30;857-869;865;125.00-134.00;127.67
44;915;915;128.00;128.00
15;1007-1015;1010;118.00-119.00;118.66
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;693;693;135.00;135.00
10;736;736;129.00;129.00
33;758-797;771;127.00-130.00;128.30
STEERS - Medium and Large 4 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;551;551;151.00;151.00
DAIRY STEERS - Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
76;235;235;101.00;101.00
65;294;294;120.00;120.00
DAIRY STEERS - Medium 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;238;238;60.00;60.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
13;442;442;169.00;169.00
37;455-468;460;160.00-169.00;164.78
5;472;472;149.00;149.00;Unweaned
44;541-548;545;146.00-154.00;150.06
53;564-579;572;142.00-144.00;143.20
18;551;551;152.50;152.50;ThinFleshed
78;602-648;616;138.00-144.50;141.44
359;654-697;677;132.00-142.00;137.56
295;700-748;729;130.75-139.50;133.16
55;700-715;709;142.25-144.50;143.18;ThinFleshed
222;757-795;771;126.00-133.00;129.17
142;800-839;829;126.00-131.00;126.62
11;805;805;123.00;123.00;Fleshy
95;853-896;876;123.00-126.75;124.70
9;927;927;119.00;119.00
5;984;984;116.00;116.00
6;1158;1158;96.00;96.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
12;326;326;172.00;172.00
8;391;391;151.00;151.00
6;392;392;145.00;145.00;Unweaned
69;413-445;437;152.00-160.00;156.82
16;414-431;423;150.00-151.00;150.49;Unweaned
14;481-498;488;149.00-154.00;151.19
26;500-523;515;141.00-147.00;145.43
25;509-528;516;130.00-141.00;136.95;Unweaned
59;552-599;576;134.00-145.00;138.85
46;603-639;631;128.00-137.00;135.49
34;601-647;625;125.00-127.00;126.55;Unweaned
20;688-698;693;126.00-134.00;129.22
9;651;651;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
30;736-738;737;125.00-134.00;128.01
11;714;714;127.50;127.50;Unweaned
66;779-788;787;127.00-127.50;127.08
116;811-847;826;119.00-127.50;125.60
40;859-896;889;118.00-121.00;120.42
144;910-948;914;116.00-119.00;118.70
24;1007-1009;1008;106.50-110.00;107.81
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;329;329;141.00;141.00
10;406-411;409;133.00-143.00;138.03
10;468;468;121.00;121.00
7;528;528;126.00;126.00
20;557-576;566;119.00-123.00;120.83
12;730;730;120.00;120.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;349;349;192.50;192.50
5;373;373;174.00;174.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
16;451-494;475;160.00-170.00;165.85
6;545;545;148.00;148.00;Unweaned
5;556;556;155.00;155.00
7;626;626;142.00;142.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
32;534-544;536;145.00-150.00;148.89
12;555;555;146.00;146.00
17;662;662;139.00;139.00