OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 11/17/2020 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

11/10/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 11,788 9,804 13,984

Feeder Cattle: 11,788(100.0%) 9,804(100.0%) 13,984(100.0%)

Special Note: *** Please note the OKC West Livestock Market will be closed due to the Thanksgiving holiday from 11/23-25/20 *** *** The Oklahoma Red Angus Association held their annual sale Tuesday with several attractive lots on offer ***

*** Final ***

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers traded 2.00-400 higher with most advances being seen on heavier weights that can go against the CME April contract that has a 3.00-5.00 positive basis than other surrounding contract months. Demand good. Quality plain to average, few attractive. Steer and heifer calves sold 2.00-6.00 higher. Demand good to very good as wheat pastures continue to be in good grazing conditions. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (62% Steers, 35% Heifers, 3% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 60%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

31;315-343;330;200.00-207.50;203.51

38;369-398;382;185.00-205.00;195.50

29;374;374;213.00;213.00;ThinFleshed

68;400-428;407;172.50-187.50;178.53

27;414-425;419;200.00;200.00;Fancy

227;451-495;478;166.00-181.00;174.17

11;455;455;188.00;188.00;Fancy

223;501-549;528;160.00-175.00;167.78

23;531-539;536;155.00-157.00;155.69;Unweaned

186;552-575;560;151.00-162.00;154.70

20;568;568;170.00;170.00;ThinFleshed

79;551-582;561;143.00-144.50;143.51;Unweaned

174;603-640;621;142.00-151.00;145.71

244;600-648;622;133.00-142.00;137.55;Unweaned

164;655-696;681;135.00-144.00;141.67

87;660-690;674;133.00-139.50;136.31;Unweaned

235;711-740;724;130.00-142.50;139.83

82;730-747;736;140.50;140.50;Fancy

73;704-711;708;122.00-132.50;126.33;Unweaned

455;751-785;765;133.50-142.00;139.01

7;793;793;144.00;144.00;Fancy

527;801-849;823;130.00-143.50;134.56

330;858-899;892;130.00-142.50;134.53

9;911;911;135.00;135.00;ThinFleshed

22;952-992;961;122.00-125.00;122.70

100;1030;1030;128.50;128.50

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

8;291;291;183.00;183.00;ThinFleshed

23;382-384;383;175.00-177.50;176.41

17;425-430;426;150.00-170.00;155.93

99;461-498;476;148.00-162.00;158.32

9;499;499;150.00;150.00;Unweaned

111;503-549;535;140.00-159.00;150.36

29;539-546;544;128.00-133.00;129.71;Unweaned

176;560-590;575;138.00-153.00;144.36

220;566-599;586;131.00-141.50;138.44;Unweaned

101;605-649;641;135.00-139.00;137.78

17;610-634;620;133.00-142.00;138.21;Unweaned

98;663-699;685;130.00-149.00;135.29

20;653-659;655;127.00-131.00;128.41;Unweaned

151;702-738;716;124.50-136.50;130.66

17;700-729;720;120.00-130.00;127.14;Unweaned

239;763-791;774;125.00-137.00;128.83

121;818-844;829;125.00-136.00;133.45

17;812;812;136.75;136.75;ThinFleshed

16;856;856;134.00;134.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

8;476;476;145.00;145.00

33;521-548;534;115.00-119.00;116.99;Unweaned

30;598;598;126.00;126.00

67;859;859;118.00;118.00

STEERS - Medium 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

11;466;466;112.00;112.00

31;753;753;101.00;101.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

30;293;293;175.00;175.00

39;355-396;383;151.00-167.50;158.21

17;397;397;162.00;162.00;Fancy

24;353-384;369;170.00-177.50;173.59;ThinFleshed

72;416-448;437;145.00-160.00;154.57

10;413;413;155.00;155.00;Fancy

169;451-499;480;144.00-155.00;149.47

12;478;478;155.00;155.00;Fancy

8;461;461;136.00;136.00;Unweaned

86;502-540;511;139.00-152.00;144.17

35;502-538;515;154.00-157.00;155.16;Fancy

117;514-545;538;132.00-138.00;136.27;Unweaned

108;554-583;561;134.00-150.00;137.99

23;556;556;127.00;127.00;Unweaned

71;635-643;641;132.00-140.50;137.82

51;600-640;616;120.00-124.00;121.45;Unweaned

246;651-686;668;129.50-139.00;133.49

30;690-694;691;120.00-131.00;125.44;Unweaned

96;728-738;734;129.50-133.75;132.15

161;765-796;782;120.00-131.75;129.81

17;788;788;114.00;114.00;Fleshy

80;807-833;819;126.50-129.50;128.30

5;935;935;106.00;106.00

23;971;971;110.00;110.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;375;375;146.00;146.00

12;444;444;137.00;137.00

22;491;491;146.00;146.00

29;489-499;492;130.00-132.00;131.37;Unweaned

147;504-530;519;124.00-136.00;129.30

15;531;531;125.00;125.00;Fleshy

57;511-542;534;116.00-142.00;122.55;Unweaned

73;550-583;569;122.00-142.00;130.99

53;558-590;581;120.00-125.00;121.87;Unweaned

149;610-648;627;120.00-129.00;125.39

18;617-635;629;131.00-133.00;131.65;Thin;Fleshed

36;606-639;627;115.00-127.00;124.35;Unweaned

181;657-695;671;118.00-135.00;126.42

13;664-668;666;122.00-125.00;123.39;Unweaned

17;707;707;116.00;116.00

23;726-742;734;118.00-120.00;119.03;Unweaned

36;752-769;764;120.00-129.25;126.55

59;822-837;831;111.00-123.50;119.96

16;821;821;116.00;116.00;Fleshy

32;805-841;813;112.00-120.00;118.02;Unweaned

11;880;880;121.00;121.00

6;850;850;101.00;101.00;Fleshy

11;948;948;107.00;107.00

6;1041;1041;92.00;92.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

19;380-394;385;134.00-135.00;134.38

25;408-442;427;121.00-137.00;127.73

34;455-494;465;110.00-126.00;120.56

33;528-542;537;118.00-120.00;119.34

32;566-595;578;115.00-121.00;116.47

38;558-594;571;107.00-126.00;118.05;Unweaned

41;619-646;635;105.00-116.00;110.92

8;611;611;105.00;105.00;Unweaned

51;663;663;126.00;126.00

30;713-740;727;101.00-111.50;105.82

23;848;848;113.00;113.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

8;445;445;118.00;118.00

12;581;581;105.00;105.00

HEIFERS - Medium 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

10;633;633;133.50;133.50

HEIFERS - Medium 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

8;627;627;111.50;111.50

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

8;293;293;200.00;200.00

6;337;337;170.00;170.00

13;388;388;180.00;180.00

13;413;413;186.00;186.00

9;472;472;168.00;168.00

29;528;528;151.00;151.00

10;558;558;130.00;130.00;Unweaned

40;606;606;123.00;123.00

5;621;621;127.00;127.00;Unweaned

13;661;661;127.00;127.00;Unweaned

15;793;793;125.00;125.00;Unweaned

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;361;361;175.00;175.00

28;468-473;469;157.50-161.00;160.12

11;605;605;129.00;129.00

4;613;613;130.00;130.00;Unweaned

8;676;676;106.00;106.00;Unweaned

BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

24;539;539;105.00;105.00;Unweaned

7;626;626;127.00;127.00

