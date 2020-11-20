OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 11/17/2020 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
11/10/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 11,788 9,804 13,984
Feeder Cattle: 11,788(100.0%) 9,804(100.0%) 13,984(100.0%)
Special Note: *** Please note the OKC West Livestock Market will be closed due to the Thanksgiving holiday from 11/23-25/20 *** *** The Oklahoma Red Angus Association held their annual sale Tuesday with several attractive lots on offer ***
*** Final ***
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers traded 2.00-400 higher with most advances being seen on heavier weights that can go against the CME April contract that has a 3.00-5.00 positive basis than other surrounding contract months. Demand good. Quality plain to average, few attractive. Steer and heifer calves sold 2.00-6.00 higher. Demand good to very good as wheat pastures continue to be in good grazing conditions. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (62% Steers, 35% Heifers, 3% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 60%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
31;315-343;330;200.00-207.50;203.51
38;369-398;382;185.00-205.00;195.50
29;374;374;213.00;213.00;ThinFleshed
68;400-428;407;172.50-187.50;178.53
27;414-425;419;200.00;200.00;Fancy
227;451-495;478;166.00-181.00;174.17
11;455;455;188.00;188.00;Fancy
223;501-549;528;160.00-175.00;167.78
23;531-539;536;155.00-157.00;155.69;Unweaned
186;552-575;560;151.00-162.00;154.70
20;568;568;170.00;170.00;ThinFleshed
79;551-582;561;143.00-144.50;143.51;Unweaned
174;603-640;621;142.00-151.00;145.71
244;600-648;622;133.00-142.00;137.55;Unweaned
164;655-696;681;135.00-144.00;141.67
87;660-690;674;133.00-139.50;136.31;Unweaned
235;711-740;724;130.00-142.50;139.83
82;730-747;736;140.50;140.50;Fancy
73;704-711;708;122.00-132.50;126.33;Unweaned
455;751-785;765;133.50-142.00;139.01
7;793;793;144.00;144.00;Fancy
527;801-849;823;130.00-143.50;134.56
330;858-899;892;130.00-142.50;134.53
9;911;911;135.00;135.00;ThinFleshed
22;952-992;961;122.00-125.00;122.70
100;1030;1030;128.50;128.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;291;291;183.00;183.00;ThinFleshed
23;382-384;383;175.00-177.50;176.41
17;425-430;426;150.00-170.00;155.93
99;461-498;476;148.00-162.00;158.32
9;499;499;150.00;150.00;Unweaned
111;503-549;535;140.00-159.00;150.36
29;539-546;544;128.00-133.00;129.71;Unweaned
176;560-590;575;138.00-153.00;144.36
220;566-599;586;131.00-141.50;138.44;Unweaned
101;605-649;641;135.00-139.00;137.78
17;610-634;620;133.00-142.00;138.21;Unweaned
98;663-699;685;130.00-149.00;135.29
20;653-659;655;127.00-131.00;128.41;Unweaned
151;702-738;716;124.50-136.50;130.66
17;700-729;720;120.00-130.00;127.14;Unweaned
239;763-791;774;125.00-137.00;128.83
121;818-844;829;125.00-136.00;133.45
17;812;812;136.75;136.75;ThinFleshed
16;856;856;134.00;134.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;476;476;145.00;145.00
33;521-548;534;115.00-119.00;116.99;Unweaned
30;598;598;126.00;126.00
67;859;859;118.00;118.00
STEERS - Medium 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;466;466;112.00;112.00
31;753;753;101.00;101.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price
30;293;293;175.00;175.00
39;355-396;383;151.00-167.50;158.21
17;397;397;162.00;162.00;Fancy
24;353-384;369;170.00-177.50;173.59;ThinFleshed
72;416-448;437;145.00-160.00;154.57
10;413;413;155.00;155.00;Fancy
169;451-499;480;144.00-155.00;149.47
12;478;478;155.00;155.00;Fancy
8;461;461;136.00;136.00;Unweaned
86;502-540;511;139.00-152.00;144.17
35;502-538;515;154.00-157.00;155.16;Fancy
117;514-545;538;132.00-138.00;136.27;Unweaned
108;554-583;561;134.00-150.00;137.99
23;556;556;127.00;127.00;Unweaned
71;635-643;641;132.00-140.50;137.82
51;600-640;616;120.00-124.00;121.45;Unweaned
246;651-686;668;129.50-139.00;133.49
30;690-694;691;120.00-131.00;125.44;Unweaned
96;728-738;734;129.50-133.75;132.15
161;765-796;782;120.00-131.75;129.81
17;788;788;114.00;114.00;Fleshy
80;807-833;819;126.50-129.50;128.30
5;935;935;106.00;106.00
23;971;971;110.00;110.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;375;375;146.00;146.00
12;444;444;137.00;137.00
22;491;491;146.00;146.00
29;489-499;492;130.00-132.00;131.37;Unweaned
147;504-530;519;124.00-136.00;129.30
15;531;531;125.00;125.00;Fleshy
57;511-542;534;116.00-142.00;122.55;Unweaned
73;550-583;569;122.00-142.00;130.99
53;558-590;581;120.00-125.00;121.87;Unweaned
149;610-648;627;120.00-129.00;125.39
18;617-635;629;131.00-133.00;131.65;Thin;Fleshed
36;606-639;627;115.00-127.00;124.35;Unweaned
181;657-695;671;118.00-135.00;126.42
13;664-668;666;122.00-125.00;123.39;Unweaned
17;707;707;116.00;116.00
23;726-742;734;118.00-120.00;119.03;Unweaned
36;752-769;764;120.00-129.25;126.55
59;822-837;831;111.00-123.50;119.96
16;821;821;116.00;116.00;Fleshy
32;805-841;813;112.00-120.00;118.02;Unweaned
11;880;880;121.00;121.00
6;850;850;101.00;101.00;Fleshy
11;948;948;107.00;107.00
6;1041;1041;92.00;92.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
19;380-394;385;134.00-135.00;134.38
25;408-442;427;121.00-137.00;127.73
34;455-494;465;110.00-126.00;120.56
33;528-542;537;118.00-120.00;119.34
32;566-595;578;115.00-121.00;116.47
38;558-594;571;107.00-126.00;118.05;Unweaned
41;619-646;635;105.00-116.00;110.92
8;611;611;105.00;105.00;Unweaned
51;663;663;126.00;126.00
30;713-740;727;101.00-111.50;105.82
23;848;848;113.00;113.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;445;445;118.00;118.00
12;581;581;105.00;105.00
HEIFERS - Medium 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;633;633;133.50;133.50
HEIFERS - Medium 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;627;627;111.50;111.50
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;293;293;200.00;200.00
6;337;337;170.00;170.00
13;388;388;180.00;180.00
13;413;413;186.00;186.00
9;472;472;168.00;168.00
29;528;528;151.00;151.00
10;558;558;130.00;130.00;Unweaned
40;606;606;123.00;123.00
5;621;621;127.00;127.00;Unweaned
13;661;661;127.00;127.00;Unweaned
15;793;793;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;361;361;175.00;175.00
28;468-473;469;157.50-161.00;160.12
11;605;605;129.00;129.00
4;613;613;130.00;130.00;Unweaned
8;676;676;106.00;106.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
24;539;539;105.00;105.00;Unweaned
7;626;626;127.00;127.00