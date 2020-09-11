OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 9/8/2020 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

9/1/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 4,668 4,994 6,396

Feeder Cattle: 4,668(100.0%) 4,994(100.0%) 6,396(100.0%)

*** Final report *** Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers traded steady to mostly 2.00 higher. Demand good for all classes of feeder cattle especially heavier weights. No trend available for steer and heifer calves, however a lower undertone was noted with exception of few trades that were long weaned with multiple rounds of shots trading steady. Demand moderate. Unseasonably cooler temperatures along with multiple days of rain are in the forecast over the trade area. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (59% Steers, 38% Heifers, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 83%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

47;450-483;461;168.00-174.00;169.83

10;489;489;180.00;180.00;ValueAdded

25;504-509;505;161.00;161.00

15;591;591;135.00;135.00

54;553-586;577;143.50-148.00;144.70;Unweaned

69;625;625;156.00;156.00;ValueAdded

103;653-674;668;141.00-142.00;141.74

14;672-691;679;134.00;134.00;Unweaned

49;733-736;735;136.00-138.50;136.51

15;714-719;718;134.00-137.00;136.20;Unweaned

197;771-798;785;132.50-140.00;136.67

238;811-849;833;132.50-136.50;134.40

366;852-897;874;130.00-137.00;133.18

362;913-935;930;130.50-136.00;133.14

49;1017;1017;123.50;123.50

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;412;412;135.00;135.00;Unweaned

8;504-540;522;140.00-151.00;145.31

135;620-621;621;138.00-140.00;138.16

6;617;617;140.00;140.00;Unweaned

97;654-686;664;128.50-138.00;134.50

191;728-748;740;127.00-140.00;135.08

114;747;747;140.00;140.00;ThinFleshed

33;782-795;788;125.50-130.00;128.09

61;793;793;142.50;142.50;ThinFleshed

5;825;825;121.50;121.50

36;870-871;870;121.00-122.50;121.58

61;911-939;917;120.00-127.00;125.36

7;1062;1062;113.50;113.50

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

8;435;435;131.00;131.00

9;482;482;126.00;126.00

33;572-582;574;128.00-139.00;130.03

17;661;661;131.00;131.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

36;403-447;436;135.00-146.00;143.93

22;523-541;538;132.00-135.00;134.47

20;521;521;123.00;123.00;Unweaned

123;551-586;563;130.50-133.00;132.22

14;574;574;148.00;148.00;ThinFleshed

26;577-589;586;125.00-127.00;126.55;Unweaned

122;616-640;620;132.00-139.00;137.83

435;659-694;685;131.00-137.50;136.33

12;660;660;123.00;123.00;Unweaned

209;714-743;721;127.50-137.25;134.17

124;753-789;779;124.50-130.50;129.13

15;813;813;127.50;127.50

60;850;850;127.00;127.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

9;369;369;134.00;134.00

13;414-421;416;136.00;136.00

8;485;485;130.00-136.00;133.00

9;505;505;130.00;130.00

19;523-531;525;120.00-125.00;123.67;Unweaned

53;565-590;581;124.00-133.50;127.37

9;584;584;120.00;120.00;Unweaned

7;620;620;118.00;118.00;Unweaned

75;672-681;678;127.00-134.00;128.56

38;700-749;726;125.00-128.00;126.14

42;761-768;765;124.00-124.50;124.19

33;805-813;809;119.00-120.00;119.49

21;944-947;946;110.00-111.00;110.43

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

25;382;382;130.00;130.00;Unweaned

10;792;792;121.00;121.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

12;385-386;385;152.00-172.00;163.65

14;355;355;160.00;160.00;Unweaned

26;495;495;133.00;133.00;Unweaned

7;594;594;124.00;124.00

6;716;716;114.00;114.00;Unweaned

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;420;420;151.00;151.00

15;595;595;115.00;115.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;398;398;145.00;145.00

4;496;496;135.00;135.00

9;618;618;123.00;123.00;Unweaned

