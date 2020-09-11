OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 9/8/2020 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
9/1/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 4,668 4,994 6,396
Feeder Cattle: 4,668(100.0%) 4,994(100.0%) 6,396(100.0%)
*** Final report *** Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers traded steady to mostly 2.00 higher. Demand good for all classes of feeder cattle especially heavier weights. No trend available for steer and heifer calves, however a lower undertone was noted with exception of few trades that were long weaned with multiple rounds of shots trading steady. Demand moderate. Unseasonably cooler temperatures along with multiple days of rain are in the forecast over the trade area. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (59% Steers, 38% Heifers, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 83%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
47;450-483;461;168.00-174.00;169.83
10;489;489;180.00;180.00;ValueAdded
25;504-509;505;161.00;161.00
15;591;591;135.00;135.00
54;553-586;577;143.50-148.00;144.70;Unweaned
69;625;625;156.00;156.00;ValueAdded
103;653-674;668;141.00-142.00;141.74
14;672-691;679;134.00;134.00;Unweaned
49;733-736;735;136.00-138.50;136.51
15;714-719;718;134.00-137.00;136.20;Unweaned
197;771-798;785;132.50-140.00;136.67
238;811-849;833;132.50-136.50;134.40
366;852-897;874;130.00-137.00;133.18
362;913-935;930;130.50-136.00;133.14
49;1017;1017;123.50;123.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;412;412;135.00;135.00;Unweaned
8;504-540;522;140.00-151.00;145.31
135;620-621;621;138.00-140.00;138.16
6;617;617;140.00;140.00;Unweaned
97;654-686;664;128.50-138.00;134.50
191;728-748;740;127.00-140.00;135.08
114;747;747;140.00;140.00;ThinFleshed
33;782-795;788;125.50-130.00;128.09
61;793;793;142.50;142.50;ThinFleshed
5;825;825;121.50;121.50
36;870-871;870;121.00-122.50;121.58
61;911-939;917;120.00-127.00;125.36
7;1062;1062;113.50;113.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;435;435;131.00;131.00
9;482;482;126.00;126.00
33;572-582;574;128.00-139.00;130.03
17;661;661;131.00;131.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
36;403-447;436;135.00-146.00;143.93
22;523-541;538;132.00-135.00;134.47
20;521;521;123.00;123.00;Unweaned
123;551-586;563;130.50-133.00;132.22
14;574;574;148.00;148.00;ThinFleshed
26;577-589;586;125.00-127.00;126.55;Unweaned
122;616-640;620;132.00-139.00;137.83
435;659-694;685;131.00-137.50;136.33
12;660;660;123.00;123.00;Unweaned
209;714-743;721;127.50-137.25;134.17
124;753-789;779;124.50-130.50;129.13
15;813;813;127.50;127.50
60;850;850;127.00;127.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;369;369;134.00;134.00
13;414-421;416;136.00;136.00
8;485;485;130.00-136.00;133.00
9;505;505;130.00;130.00
19;523-531;525;120.00-125.00;123.67;Unweaned
53;565-590;581;124.00-133.50;127.37
9;584;584;120.00;120.00;Unweaned
7;620;620;118.00;118.00;Unweaned
75;672-681;678;127.00-134.00;128.56
38;700-749;726;125.00-128.00;126.14
42;761-768;765;124.00-124.50;124.19
33;805-813;809;119.00-120.00;119.49
21;944-947;946;110.00-111.00;110.43
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
25;382;382;130.00;130.00;Unweaned
10;792;792;121.00;121.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
12;385-386;385;152.00-172.00;163.65
14;355;355;160.00;160.00;Unweaned
26;495;495;133.00;133.00;Unweaned
7;594;594;124.00;124.00
6;716;716;114.00;114.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;420;420;151.00;151.00
15;595;595;115.00;115.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;398;398;145.00;145.00
4;496;496;135.00;135.00
9;618;618;123.00;123.00;Unweaned