OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 2/10/2021 - Final
This Week Last Reported
2/2/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 3,477 8,625 4,514
Feeder Cattle: 3,477(100.0%) 8,625(100.0%) 4,514(100.0%)
Special Note: ***Correction on 6 weight steers***
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold steady to 2.00 lower. Several very attractive large strings on offer today. Steer and heifer calves traded 3.00-4.00 lower. Demand moderate. A blast of cold weather along with ice and snow has swept across the trade area and is expected to remain for at lease a week. This is hampering livestock movement as well as forcing auctions across the state to close. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (51% Steers, 49% Heifers, 0% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 79%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
16;407-431;416;177.00-177.50;177.19
28;453-461;456;168.00-172.50;169.92
22;500;500;170.00;170.00
161;557-588;579;147.50-160.00;151.57
9;608;608;124.50;124.50;Unweaned
97;674-698;684;132.00-136.00;133.36
58;715-738;722;132.50-139.00;136.94
6;703;703;129.00;129.00;Unweaned
20;754;754;131.00;131.00
101;810-834;818;125.00-134.50;128.77
512;854-897;876;126.00-135.60;132.60
101;904-925;909;123.00-124.50;124.03
84;1017;1017;126.75;126.75
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;416;416;152.00;152.00
7;486;486;163.00;163.00
5;530;530;158.00;158.00
110;553-597;565;140.00-148.00;143.55
46;650-695;660;134.00-134.50;134.39
53;703-724;711;130.00-131.00;130.38
15;810-813;811;123.00-123.50;123.30
29;897;897;121.00;121.00
32;990;990;117.50;117.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
12;738;738;126.00;126.00
7;789;789;120.00;120.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
39;461-482;476;142.00-154.00;150.33
101;521-549;538;140.00-146.50;143.79
27;553-591;579;129.50-142.00;132.70
79;603-633;619;123.50-128.00;127.22
17;619-626;621;124.00-127.00;125.93;Unweaned
206;650-693;678;120.50-126.25;124.70
166;703-735;724;122.00-128.00;124.68
79;755-762;758;125.25-133.00;128.11
68;800-831;818;120.00-121.50;120.50
370;869-893;877;120.50-124.25;122.57
50;918;918;119.25;119.25
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;388;388;146.00;146.00
12;439-447;442;130.00-146.00;139.26
23;469-499;490;130.50-139.00;136.52
10;537;537;136.00;136.00
9;561-570;566;125.00-126.00;125.44
49;603-641;624;120.00-124.50;122.92
28;673-693;684;115.00-122.50;118.16
38;731-747;739;120.00-121.00;120.42
33;773-794;785;115.00-121.00;117.79
42;820;820;117.50;117.50
HEIFERS - Small and Medium 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
12;388;388;80.00;80.00
11;441;441;55.00;55.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;720;720;116.00;116.00;Fleshy