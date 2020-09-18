OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 9/15/2020 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
9/8/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 6,352 4,668 6,679
Feeder Cattle: 6,352(100.0%) 4,668(100.0%) 6,679(100.0%)
*** Final report ***
Compared to last week: Feeder steers under 900 lbs sold 4.00-6.00 higher, over 900 lbs 1.00-3.00 higher. Feeder heifers traded 4.00-8.00 higher. Demand good for all classes of feeders. Steer and heifer calves not well tested on limited comparable offerings for an accurate trend. Demand moderate. Un-weaned calves sold with very limited demand. Quality average, to mostly plain. Cooler than average weather has swept across the trade area bring more Fall like temperatures. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (60% Steers, 36% Heifers, 3% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 84%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;367;367;154.00;154.00;Unweaned
13;401-434;416;168.00-170.00;169.04
12;505;505;153.00;153.00
15;544;544;147.00;147.00;Unweaned
17;558-594;583;142.00-153.00;145.09
20;567-579;573;144.00-147.00;145.48;Unweaned
69;604-645;627;141.00-156.00;146.52
27;616-640;630;136.00-139.00;137.81;Unweaned
109;654-695;677;140.00-149.00;143.07
83;660-665;662;154.00-155.00;154.31;ThinFleshed
17;657-661;660;136.00-142.00;137.76;Unweaned
35;718-749;731;143.50-147.50;145.74
66;711;711;136.00;136.00;Fleshy
507;754-795;775;134.00-148.00;142.79
432;802-843;825;138.00-144.00;139.70
596;853-895;869;132.00-144.00;138.09
110;870-893;873;128.00-133.25;132.62;Fleshy
7;936;936;133.50;133.50
14;954;954;132.50;132.50
20;1023-1031;1026;120.00-127.00;124.54
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;439;439;146.00;146.00;Unweaned
6;477;477;160.00;160.00
25;456-480;467;145.00-147.00;145.25;Unweaned
9;541;541;140.00;140.00
30;530;530;145.00;145.00;Unweaned
75;559-595;574;138.00-147.00;143.13
6;592;592;131.00;131.00;Unweaned
53;613-641;632;135.00-139.00;137.37
15;604-623;617;125.00-137.00;133.08;Unweaned
101;670-696;690;132.00-140.50;138.38
17;689;689;143.50;143.50;ThinFleshed
95;706-744;736;135.00-139.50;137.42
53;775-777;776;136.50-140.50;138.91
64;829-835;831;132.00-135.00;133.82
335;873-896;874;132.50-136.25;134.91
11;943;943;127.00;127.00
77;951-997;986;120.50-126.00;122.33
4;1010;1010;114.00;114.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;363;363;135.00;135.00
8;446;446;130.00;130.00;Unweaned
8;518;518;121.00;121.00
9;560;560;130.00;130.00
5;669;669;120.00;120.00
9;776;776;132.50;132.50;ThinFleshed
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
32;351-393;379;143.00-154.00;146.21
27;402-443;419;140.00-142.00;141.61
7;441;441;131.00;131.00;Unweaned
30;464-490;477;136.00-143.00;139.40
47;519-542;532;133.00-147.00;140.21
73;554-586;575;130.00-138.00;134.30
6;585;585;124.00;124.00;Fleshy
74;586-594;589;142.00-147.50;146.16;ThinFleshed
17;572-590;582;120.00-131.00;124.92;Unweaned
51;627-643;638;139.00-144.00;141.00
13;638-649;646;120.00-123.00;122.09;Unweaned
293;653-697;678;137.00-141.50;139.57
5;667;667;132.00;132.00;Unweaned
127;711-735;722;134.00-141.00;138.72
279;769-795;781;130.00-135.00;132.36
98;802-849;830;124.50-131.00;128.27
250;861-865;865;128.00-129.00;128.97
13;903-929;911;121.00-124.50;122.10
12;959;959;119.50;119.50
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;250;250;150.00;150.00
7;348;348;135.00;135.00;Unweaned
8;352;352;144.00;144.00
6;401;401;140.00;140.00
13;454-498;471;131.00-134.00;132.22
15;459-488;471;124.00-126.00;125.17;Unweaned
14;532-547;537;131.00-137.00;134.82
16;561-595;587;117.50-126.00;119.53;Unweaned
158;607-649;641;127.00-140.50;136.07
16;631;631;141.50;141.50;ThinFleshed
66;669-699;693;125.00-138.00;134.20
58;706-745;729;121.00-137.00;131.98
6;757;757;126.00;126.00
11;1008-1021;1016;95.00-104.00;98.25
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;258;258;127.50;127.50
8;399;399;125.00;125.00
10;462;462;127.00;127.00
15;504-511;509;126.00-137.00;133.37
12;500-537;522;110.00-115.00;112.00;Unweaned
6;553;553;127.00;127.00
6;633;633;116.00;116.00;Unweaned
14;937;937;100.00;100.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
12;388-398;391;150.00-155.00;153.30
6;378;378;140.00;140.00;Unweaned
8;452;452;151.00;151.00;Unweaned
7;667;667;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
6;823;823;122.00;122.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;426;426;133.00;133.00
7;406;406;138.00;138.00;Unweaned
8;483;483;130.00;130.00;Unweaned
21;511-539;522;120.00-146.00;134.94
8;507;507;118.00;118.00;Unweaned
8;557;557;125.00;125.00
16;629-632;630;118.00-119.00;118.62;Unweaned
7;759;759;120.00;120.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;436;436;129.00;129.00
14;518-533;524;119.00-130.00;125.21
10;576;576;108.00;108.00;Unweaned
7;637;637;114.00;114.00;Unweaned
6;670;670;115.00;115.00;Unweaned