OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 2/24/2021 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
2/23/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 4,325 0 9,193
Feeder Cattle: 4,325(100.0%) 0(0.0%) 9,193(100.0%)
Compared to the last test two weeks ago: Feeder steers mostly steady, except heavier weights sold 1.00-2.00 higher. Feeder heifers steady to 2.00 higher. Steers and heifers suitable for grass sold 3.00-10.00 higher. Demand moderate to good for feeder cattle but buyers very selective for kind. Best demand for heavier weights as grain prices continue higher. Steer and heifer calves 5.00-10.00 higher. Demand very good for calves. Temps warmed back into the upper 60's and low 70's yesterday and much of the snow has melted. Spring is right around the corner and grazers are actively buying cattle. Quality average, end attractive. Several cattle coming off wheat. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (55% Steers, 45% Heifers, 0% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 75%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;348;348;205.00;205.00
45;360-384;370;195.00-207.50;204.01
16;418-448;440;184.00-199.00;192.76
3;418;418;200.00;200.00;ThinFleshed
19;463-495;482;175.00-180.00;178.30
26;466-492;486;189.00-193.00;189.89;ThinFleshed
4;470;470;156.00;156.00;Unweaned
80;507-523;514;168.00-178.00;175.74
47;550-593;579;154.00-170.00;157.59
72;601-647;612;145.00-156.50;151.83
31;602;602;161.00;161.00;ThinFleshed
45;666-693;680;136.50-146.00;140.52
231;709-746;736;131.00-140.00;136.01
10;707;707;142.00;142.00;ThinFleshed
185;758-794;782;130.00-136.00;133.81
216;804-836;820;129.00-133.50;130.93
130;850-879;877;129.00-131.00;129.15
50;875;875;123.00;123.00;Fleshy
185;900-944;921;123.50-127.75;126.56
98;950-995;968;122.50-126.00;124.92
51;1002-1024;1006;122.50-123.00;122.59
6;1078;1078;115.00;115.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
26;322;322;188.00;188.00;ThinFleshed
23;439-443;441;179.00-180.00;179.43
20;424;424;193.00;193.00;ThinFleshed
8;476;476;169.00;169.00
12;505-544;534;163.00;163.00
19;576-580;578;152.00;152.00
15;622-627;624;143.00-145.00;144.33
32;650-690;663;131.50-135.00;133.76
34;703-743;721;125.00-131.00;129.37
20;777-785;780;127.00-129.50;128.49
92;861-885;875;122.00-125.00;122.64
77;906-949;936;120.00-124.00;123.16
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;376;376;160.00;160.00
6;473;473;165.00;165.00
10;543-549;548;148.00-155.00;149.39
23;576-599;583;135.00-150.00;142.89
3;648;648;135.00;135.00
8;718;718;127.50;127.50
44;798-799;799;115.00-124.50;122.13
20;855-864;863;116.00-121.50;116.82
STEERS - Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;737;737;125.00;125.00
3;943;943;115.00;115.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
24;324-344;334;165.00-178.00;174.96
22;356-367;360;160.00-178.00;166.57
42;406-447;434;148.00-165.00;156.93
76;455-499;475;148.00-160.00;154.54
80;500-538;518;148.00-154.00;151.31
120;563-598;589;132.50-144.00;137.36
96;602-646;622;127.50-136.50;132.38
141;665-697;674;123.00-129.00;127.18
5;653;653;122.00;122.00;Fleshy
386;702-748;722;123.00-129.00;126.94
71;755-782;778;122.50-127.00;124.76
196;806-846;813;121.50-126.50;124.37
25;871;871;123.00;123.00
42;902-946;917;115.00-118.00;116.97
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
29;290;290;158.00;158.00
20;378-388;386;151.00-152.50;151.29
14;411-440;426;144.00-152.00;147.86
27;454;454;146.00;146.00
11;535;535;131.00;131.00
10;501;501;153.00;153.00;ThinFleshed
7;550;550;131.00;131.00
20;603-633;609;125.00-132.50;130.94
38;715-749;736;120.00-123.00;120.64
16;750;750;120.00;120.00
75;802-839;807;116.50-124.50;123.65
5;927;927;114.00;114.00
12;1011;1011;98.00;98.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10 525-544 538 121.00-130.00 125.75
14 610-615 614 121.00-123.00 122.57
8 675 675 124.50 124.50
18 713-715 714 111.00-118.00 115.67
14 869 869 117.00 117.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;615;615;133.00;133.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;410;410;162.50;162.50
9;548;548;139.00;139.00