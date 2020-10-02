OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 9/29/2020 - Final
This Week Last Reported
9/22/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 5,164 6,954 6,739
Feeder Cattle: 5,164(100.0%) 6,954(100.0%) 6,739(100.0%)
Compared to last week: Feeder steers 1.00-4.00 higher, with several high quality lots on offer. Feeder heifers mostly steady with few trades 2.00 higher. Demand good. Steer and heifer calves sold steady to weak. Demand moderate. Much cooler temperatures are in the forecast bringing much more seasonable weather. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (62% Steers, 37% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 77%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;449;449;158.00;158.00
4;466;466;165.00;165.00
17;461;461;150.00;150.00;Fleshy
26;481-494;485;152.00-153.00;152.31;Unweaned
56;505-536;520;151.00-162.00;155.25
13;513-541;522;146.00-148.50;146.80;Unweaned
9;564;564;149.00;149.00
83;566-597;582;132.00-143.00;138.23;Unweaned
25;617-640;633;140.00-147.50;145.16
33;607-630;616;134.00-140.00;135.77;Unweaned
111;653-667;658;136.00-150.00;147.18
68;676-698;687;127.00-136.00;130.79;Unweaned
284;702-745;730;139.00-145.75;144.58
262;756-795;777;135.00-144.00;140.20
128;801-819;813;139.00-142.50;140.68
162;850-896;871;129.00-143.75;136.93
17;905;905;132.50;132.50
98;921;921;141.75;141.75;Fancy
151;953-984;961;132.00-138.25;136.87
100;1041;1041;130.00;130.00;Fancy
31;1112;1112;115.00;115.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;353;353;155.00;155.00;Unweaned
16;414-429;425;136.00-146.00;138.43;Unweaned
16;500;500;152.00;152.00
25;534-538;536;133.00-138.00;135.19;Unweaned
9;589;589;138.00;138.00
16;551-558;555;121.50-130.00;125.19;Unweaned
57;606-615;613;139.00-143.50;142.56
57;619-638;631;120.00-134.00;129.88;Unweaned
13;677;677;129.00;129.00
104;651-689;675;130.00-135.00;131.44;Unweaned
26;721;721;130.00;130.00
13;715;715;133.00;133.00;Fleshy
11;713;713;144.50;144.50;ThinFleshed
50;719-741;723;120.00-126.00;121.11;Unweaned
13;768;768;124.00;124.00
50;849;849;137.00;137.00
56;873-880;874;131.00-131.50;131.41
12;982;982;124.00;124.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
35;265-266;266;152.00-158.00;156.63
15;336;336;142.00;142.00
7;421;421;138.00;138.00
7;457;457;115.00;115.00;Unweaned
19;597;597;121.00;121.00
36;628;628;109.00;109.00
26;671-680;675;120.00-125.00;122.13
13;753;753;128.00;128.00
31;805-809;808;111.00-125.00;120.05
10;885;885;120.00;120.00
STEERS - Small and Medium 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
12;572;572;35.00;35.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;345;345;149.00;149.00
7;381;381;146.00;146.00
67;458-490;482;129.50-139.00;134.37
20;473-484;481;124.00-129.00;125.48;Unweaned
23;507-544;530;134.00-138.00;136.50
27;526-531;528;122.00-125.00;123.45;Unweaned
44;553-596;573;122.00-134.00;128.02;Unweaned
135;618-625;624;139.00-142.00;140.15
45;608-615;610;122.00-126.00;123.49;Unweaned
134;670-699;682;131.00-139.25;136.53
31;705-726;713;138.50;138.50
60;764-792;785;127.50-135.00;131.75
187;800-845;816;125.00-133.00;131.78
9;888;888;122.00;122.00
34;916-943;928;118.00-119.50;118.83
11;972;972;119.00;119.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
22;410-440;424;131.00-139.00;135.58
7;424;424;135.00;135.00;Unweaned
29;461-479;469;122.00-137.00;128.93
16;471-494;485;121.00-125.00;122.46;Fleshy
11;488;488;135.00;135.00;ThinFleshed
35;454-495;480;125.00-130.00;126.84;Unweaned
5;533;533;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
64;562-575;566;124.00-133.00;129.86
20;593-597;596;120.00-138.00;125.37;Unweaned
7;627;627;125.00;125.00
48;676-678;677;120.00-121.00;120.50
50;667-675;674;115.00-125.00;116.58;Unweaned
58;734-743;739;130.00-133.00;131.44
43;708;708;117.00;117.00;Fleshy
8;716;716;123.00;123.00;Unweaned
60;877;877;121.00;121.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;422;422;130.00;130.00
4;496;496;111.00;111.00
18;493;493;115.00;115.00;Unweaned
11;587;587;111.00;111.00
13;553;553;119.00;119.00;Unweaned
27;611-642;628;111.00-116.00;113.16
14;696;696;106.00;106.00
19;709-717;711;119.00-122.00;121.20
18;753;753;109.00;109.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;613;613;131.00;131.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;498;498;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
16;521-539;530;125.00-134.00;129.58;Unweaned
5;749;749;114.00;114.00;Unweaned
4;965;965;95.00;95.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
15;530;530;126.00;126.00;Unweaned