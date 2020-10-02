OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 9/29/2020 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

9/22/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 5,164 6,954 6,739

Feeder Cattle: 5,164(100.0%) 6,954(100.0%) 6,739(100.0%)

*** Final ***

Compared to last week: Feeder steers 1.00-4.00 higher, with several high quality lots on offer. Feeder heifers mostly steady with few trades 2.00 higher. Demand good. Steer and heifer calves sold steady to weak. Demand moderate. Much cooler temperatures are in the forecast bringing much more seasonable weather. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (62% Steers, 37% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 77%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

8;449;449;158.00;158.00

4;466;466;165.00;165.00

17;461;461;150.00;150.00;Fleshy

26;481-494;485;152.00-153.00;152.31;Unweaned

56;505-536;520;151.00-162.00;155.25

13;513-541;522;146.00-148.50;146.80;Unweaned

9;564;564;149.00;149.00

83;566-597;582;132.00-143.00;138.23;Unweaned

25;617-640;633;140.00-147.50;145.16

33;607-630;616;134.00-140.00;135.77;Unweaned

111;653-667;658;136.00-150.00;147.18

68;676-698;687;127.00-136.00;130.79;Unweaned

284;702-745;730;139.00-145.75;144.58

262;756-795;777;135.00-144.00;140.20

128;801-819;813;139.00-142.50;140.68

162;850-896;871;129.00-143.75;136.93

17;905;905;132.50;132.50

98;921;921;141.75;141.75;Fancy

151;953-984;961;132.00-138.25;136.87

100;1041;1041;130.00;130.00;Fancy

31;1112;1112;115.00;115.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

8;353;353;155.00;155.00;Unweaned

16;414-429;425;136.00-146.00;138.43;Unweaned

16;500;500;152.00;152.00

25;534-538;536;133.00-138.00;135.19;Unweaned

9;589;589;138.00;138.00

16;551-558;555;121.50-130.00;125.19;Unweaned

57;606-615;613;139.00-143.50;142.56

57;619-638;631;120.00-134.00;129.88;Unweaned

13;677;677;129.00;129.00

104;651-689;675;130.00-135.00;131.44;Unweaned

26;721;721;130.00;130.00

13;715;715;133.00;133.00;Fleshy

11;713;713;144.50;144.50;ThinFleshed

50;719-741;723;120.00-126.00;121.11;Unweaned

13;768;768;124.00;124.00

50;849;849;137.00;137.00

56;873-880;874;131.00-131.50;131.41

12;982;982;124.00;124.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

35;265-266;266;152.00-158.00;156.63

15;336;336;142.00;142.00

7;421;421;138.00;138.00

7;457;457;115.00;115.00;Unweaned

19;597;597;121.00;121.00

36;628;628;109.00;109.00

26;671-680;675;120.00-125.00;122.13

13;753;753;128.00;128.00

31;805-809;808;111.00-125.00;120.05

10;885;885;120.00;120.00

STEERS - Small and Medium 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

12;572;572;35.00;35.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

11;345;345;149.00;149.00

7;381;381;146.00;146.00

67;458-490;482;129.50-139.00;134.37

20;473-484;481;124.00-129.00;125.48;Unweaned

23;507-544;530;134.00-138.00;136.50

27;526-531;528;122.00-125.00;123.45;Unweaned

44;553-596;573;122.00-134.00;128.02;Unweaned

135;618-625;624;139.00-142.00;140.15

45;608-615;610;122.00-126.00;123.49;Unweaned

134;670-699;682;131.00-139.25;136.53

31;705-726;713;138.50;138.50

60;764-792;785;127.50-135.00;131.75

187;800-845;816;125.00-133.00;131.78

9;888;888;122.00;122.00

34;916-943;928;118.00-119.50;118.83

11;972;972;119.00;119.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

22;410-440;424;131.00-139.00;135.58

7;424;424;135.00;135.00;Unweaned

29;461-479;469;122.00-137.00;128.93

16;471-494;485;121.00-125.00;122.46;Fleshy

11;488;488;135.00;135.00;ThinFleshed

35;454-495;480;125.00-130.00;126.84;Unweaned

5;533;533;125.00;125.00;Unweaned

64;562-575;566;124.00-133.00;129.86

20;593-597;596;120.00-138.00;125.37;Unweaned

7;627;627;125.00;125.00

48;676-678;677;120.00-121.00;120.50

50;667-675;674;115.00-125.00;116.58;Unweaned

58;734-743;739;130.00-133.00;131.44

43;708;708;117.00;117.00;Fleshy

8;716;716;123.00;123.00;Unweaned

60;877;877;121.00;121.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;422;422;130.00;130.00

4;496;496;111.00;111.00

18;493;493;115.00;115.00;Unweaned

11;587;587;111.00;111.00

13;553;553;119.00;119.00;Unweaned

27;611-642;628;111.00-116.00;113.16

14;696;696;106.00;106.00

19;709-717;711;119.00-122.00;121.20

18;753;753;109.00;109.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;613;613;131.00;131.00;Unweaned

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;498;498;125.00;125.00;Unweaned

16;521-539;530;125.00-134.00;129.58;Unweaned

5;749;749;114.00;114.00;Unweaned

4;965;965;95.00;95.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

15;530;530;126.00;126.00;Unweaned

Tags

Recommended for you