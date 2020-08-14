OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 8/11/2020 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
8/4/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 5,427 7,266 3,465
Feeder Cattle: 5,427(100.0%) 7,266(100.0%) 3,465(100.0%)
*** Final report ***
Compared to last week: Feeder steers sold unevenly steady, feeder heifers traded 2.00-4.00 higher. Demand moderate to good. Several large drafts of cattle coming off grass on offer today. Fat cattle cash trade of $105.00 live has buyers in an optimistic mood. All classes of steer and heifer calves sold 2.00-4.00 higher on limited offerings. Demand good. Quality plain to average. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (58% Steers, 41% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 85%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;323;323;200.00;200.00
11;368;368;180.00;180.00
32;407-448;426;170.00-187.50;177.80
26;460-487;473;171.00-180.00;176.25
29;509-530;518;162.50-177.00;167.20
34;551-568;561;154.00-169.00;163.70
7;606;606;155.00;155.00
46;668;668;156.50;156.50
89;726-736;731;149.50-151.00;150.27
138;752-783;766;140.00-153.00;144.44
578;801-845;828;133.00-141.00;139.03
429;851-894;876;135.00-139.50;136.86
154;904-928;905;125.00-130.75;130.56
51;1064;1064;127.50;127.50;Fancy
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;392;392;185.50;185.50
41;435;435;176.00;176.00
20;537-541;540;153.00-164.00;158.80
34;567-598;580;138.00-157.00;149.29
71;602-647;624;135.00-155.00;142.73
63;659-687;682;141.00-144.00;141.51
104;746-749;747;135.00-145.50;141.97
106;721;721;147.00;147.00;ThinFleshed
5;717;717;123.00;123.00;Unweaned
129;756-798;781;129.00-143.00;135.36
24;785;785;144.00;144.00;ThinFleshed
132;810-848;820;126.00-137.00;133.58
111;876-898;896;133.50-134.00;133.54
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;310;310;142.50;142.50
12;481-489;485;134.00-147.00;140.55
27;628-645;634;131.00-137.00;133.26
14;674;674;120.00;120.00
24;702;702;124.00;124.00
43;836;836;120.00;120.00
12;866;866;125.00;125.00
28;993;993;101.00;101.00;Fleshy
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
32;411-443;429;147.50-157.00;151.34
6;484;484;142.00;142.00
20;531-536;534;144.00-147.00;145.49
47;561-586;570;140.00-144.00;142.09
32;585;585;153.00;153.00;ThinFleshed
87;618-624;622;141.00-145.00;143.52
306;655-684;663;137.00-143.00;140.92
175;710-739;718;137.50-142.00;140.38
172;761-796;787;128.50-134.50;132.10
68;811;811;127.00-127.25;127.24
135;867-888;871;120.00-129.80;128.90
7;1028;1028;115.00;115.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;398;398;159.00;159.00
19;444-447;446;143.00-148.00;145.36
57;468-498;479;139.00-148.00;143.23
22;506-543;528;142.00-144.00;143.22
59;557-599;578;135.00-143.00;139.72
24;550;550;141.00;141.00;ThinFleshed
69;619-640;636;133.00-145.00;135.21
69;661-691;675;125.00-135.00;130.49
315;704-742;730;125.00-135.50;130.64
33;762-781;771;122.00-130.50;127.03
11;834;834;124.00;124.00
8;859;859;122.00;122.00
7;938;938;117.50;117.50
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
22;456-465;461;137.00-141.00;138.98
8;544;544;124.00;124.00
5;555;555;127.00;127.00
22;604-624;609;121.00-139.50;134.33
5;840;840;114.00;114.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;466;466;155.00;155.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;483;483;155.00;155.00
5;544;544;135.00;135.00
4;656;656;129.00;129.00;Unweaned