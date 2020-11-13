OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 11/10/2020 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
11/3/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 9,804 4,172 8,104
Feeder Cattle: 9,804(100.0%) 4,172(100.0%) 8,104(100.0%)
Special Note: *** All cattle quoted as Value Added were part of the annual Integrity Beef Alliance and the Oklahoma Quality Beef Network sale. These are programs that the cattle must meet certain qualities such as days weaned, certain rounds of shots etc. ***
*** Final report ***
Compared to last week: Feeder steers were lightly tested last week, especially on heavier weights but where trends could be established mostly 1.00-2.00 higher. Feeder heifers traded 8.00-10.00 higher. Demand good to very good for all classes on limited comparable sales. Higher cost of feedstuffs, mostly corn, has buyers more active on heavier weight cattle. Steer and heifer calves sold 4.00-10.00 higher with most advances being seen on lighter weight cattle that are ready to be turned out on wheat pastures. Demand good to very good. quality average to mostly attractive. Flesh conditions were a driving factor as several drafts were fleshy and or full. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (56% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 43% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 71%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;313;313;210.00;210.00;ThinFleshed
25;363-390;380;187.50-196.00;192.89
4;388;388;200.00;200.00;ThinFleshed
7;374;374;194.00;194.00;ValueAdded
52;410-445;433;177.00-187.50;181.79
20;402-412;409;190.00-195.00;191.47;ThinFleshed
6;449;449;178.00;178.00;ValueAdded
27;466-490;473;170.00-179.00;176.24
13;465-478;471;163.00-164.00;163.47;Unweaned
128;503-549;530;155.00-169.00;161.04
30;503;503;174.00;174.00;Fancy
15;515;515;175.00;175.00;ThinFleshed
11;540;540;149.00;149.00;Unweaned
56;507-538;513;163.00-171.00;168.80;ValueAdded
146;554-597;570;147.00-163.00;154.76
40;573-594;591;140.00-155.00;152.82;Unweaned
72;550-581;566;151.00-161.00;156.53;ValueAdded
108;612-648;631;143.00-150.00;145.51
104;603-629;610;130.00-142.00;140.16;Unweaned
60;601-638;618;142.00-150.00;147.44;ValueAdded
131;650-693;673;133.00-142.00;138.34
20;659-683;672;130.00-135.00;132.21;Unweaned
34;678-691;682;133.00-138.00;136.51;ValueAdded
268;700-743;728;133.50-146.50;138.64
18;703-706;705;132.50;132.50;Unweaned
153;702-746;730;133.00-144.00;139.03;ValueAdded
225;750-796;756;133.00-145.00;138.72
9;764;764;135.50;135.50;Value;Added
588;801-836;833;130.00-139.00;135.28
27;820;820;130.00;130.00;Fleshy
81;806-812;810;133.50-140.00;137.44;ValueAdded
285;861-885;870;131.25-136.00;133.86
6;870;870;137.50;137.50;ValueAdded
61;916-923;922;125.00-134.75;133.96
5;900;900;137.00;137.00;ValueAdded
50;980;980;126.50;126.50
13;1006;1006;123.50;123.50
100;1143;1143;126.00;126.00;Fancy
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;396;396;147.00;147.00;Unweaned
7;446;446;159.00;159.00
13;405;405;156.00;156.00;Unweaned
36;462-496;488;150.00-179.00;159.39
4;494;494;174.00;174.00;ValueAdded
37;505-541;515;155.00-166.00;161.39
14;504;504;157.00;157.00;ThinFleshed
7;510;510;141.00;141.00;ValueAdded
98;553-589;573;130.00-148.00;142.17
36;588-597;593;128.00-145.00;135.96;Unweaned
26;570-577;576;155.00-156.00;155.19;ValueAdded
69;600-645;628;134.00-152.00;139.93
24;614-641;624;131.00-144.50;139.30;ValueAdded
33;674-681;678;132.00-138.00;135.65
20;653;653;136.00;136.00;Unweaned
75;659-679;665;132.00-142.00;139.51;ValueAdded
62;715-749;732;125.00-143.00;128.77
14;720;720;133.00;133.00;Unweaned
84;700-740;724;126.00-139.00;135.10;ValueAdded
256;758-797;788;128.00-137.00;133.10
11;750;750;129.50;129.50;Unweaned
29;759-781;766;131.00-140.00;135.78;ValueAdded
176;801-844;820;128.00-130.00;129.14
50;803-842;822;133.00-135.00;134.40;ValueAdded
46;858-878;874;127.00-131.00;130.23
16;873;873;116.00;116.00;ValueAdded
6;1036;1036;120.00;120.00