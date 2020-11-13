OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 11/10/2020 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

11/3/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 9,804 4,172 8,104

Feeder Cattle: 9,804(100.0%) 4,172(100.0%) 8,104(100.0%)

Special Note: *** All cattle quoted as Value Added were part of the annual Integrity Beef Alliance and the Oklahoma Quality Beef Network sale. These are programs that the cattle must meet certain qualities such as days weaned, certain rounds of shots etc. ***

*** Final report ***

Compared to last week: Feeder steers were lightly tested last week, especially on heavier weights but where trends could be established mostly 1.00-2.00 higher. Feeder heifers traded 8.00-10.00 higher. Demand good to very good for all classes on limited comparable sales. Higher cost of feedstuffs, mostly corn, has buyers more active on heavier weight cattle. Steer and heifer calves sold 4.00-10.00 higher with most advances being seen on lighter weight cattle that are ready to be turned out on wheat pastures. Demand good to very good. quality average to mostly attractive. Flesh conditions were a driving factor as several drafts were fleshy and or full. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (56% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 43% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 71%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

11;313;313;210.00;210.00;ThinFleshed

25;363-390;380;187.50-196.00;192.89

4;388;388;200.00;200.00;ThinFleshed

7;374;374;194.00;194.00;ValueAdded

52;410-445;433;177.00-187.50;181.79

20;402-412;409;190.00-195.00;191.47;ThinFleshed

6;449;449;178.00;178.00;ValueAdded

27;466-490;473;170.00-179.00;176.24

13;465-478;471;163.00-164.00;163.47;Unweaned

128;503-549;530;155.00-169.00;161.04

30;503;503;174.00;174.00;Fancy

15;515;515;175.00;175.00;ThinFleshed

11;540;540;149.00;149.00;Unweaned

56;507-538;513;163.00-171.00;168.80;ValueAdded

146;554-597;570;147.00-163.00;154.76

40;573-594;591;140.00-155.00;152.82;Unweaned

72;550-581;566;151.00-161.00;156.53;ValueAdded

108;612-648;631;143.00-150.00;145.51

104;603-629;610;130.00-142.00;140.16;Unweaned

60;601-638;618;142.00-150.00;147.44;ValueAdded

131;650-693;673;133.00-142.00;138.34

20;659-683;672;130.00-135.00;132.21;Unweaned

34;678-691;682;133.00-138.00;136.51;ValueAdded

268;700-743;728;133.50-146.50;138.64

18;703-706;705;132.50;132.50;Unweaned

153;702-746;730;133.00-144.00;139.03;ValueAdded

225;750-796;756;133.00-145.00;138.72

9;764;764;135.50;135.50;Value;Added

588;801-836;833;130.00-139.00;135.28

27;820;820;130.00;130.00;Fleshy

81;806-812;810;133.50-140.00;137.44;ValueAdded

285;861-885;870;131.25-136.00;133.86

6;870;870;137.50;137.50;ValueAdded

61;916-923;922;125.00-134.75;133.96

5;900;900;137.00;137.00;ValueAdded

50;980;980;126.50;126.50

13;1006;1006;123.50;123.50

100;1143;1143;126.00;126.00;Fancy

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;396;396;147.00;147.00;Unweaned

7;446;446;159.00;159.00

13;405;405;156.00;156.00;Unweaned

36;462-496;488;150.00-179.00;159.39

4;494;494;174.00;174.00;ValueAdded

37;505-541;515;155.00-166.00;161.39

14;504;504;157.00;157.00;ThinFleshed

7;510;510;141.00;141.00;ValueAdded

98;553-589;573;130.00-148.00;142.17

36;588-597;593;128.00-145.00;135.96;Unweaned

26;570-577;576;155.00-156.00;155.19;ValueAdded

69;600-645;628;134.00-152.00;139.93

24;614-641;624;131.00-144.50;139.30;ValueAdded

33;674-681;678;132.00-138.00;135.65

20;653;653;136.00;136.00;Unweaned

75;659-679;665;132.00-142.00;139.51;ValueAdded

62;715-749;732;125.00-143.00;128.77

14;720;720;133.00;133.00;Unweaned

84;700-740;724;126.00-139.00;135.10;ValueAdded

256;758-797;788;128.00-137.00;133.10

11;750;750;129.50;129.50;Unweaned

29;759-781;766;131.00-140.00;135.78;ValueAdded

176;801-844;820;128.00-130.00;129.14

50;803-842;822;133.00-135.00;134.40;ValueAdded

46;858-878;874;127.00-131.00;130.23

16;873;873;116.00;116.00;ValueAdded

6;1036;1036;120.00;120.00

