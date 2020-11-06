OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 11/3/2020 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
10/28/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 4,172 0 10,595
Feeder Cattle: 4,172(100.0%) 0(0.0%) 10,595(100.0%)
Special Note: *** Next week 11/10/20 the annual Integrity Beef calf sale will be held along with other annual consigners
*** *** Final ***
Compared to the last sale two week's ago: Feeder steers and heifers were to lightly tested for an accurate trend but a much higher undertone was noted. Demand good to very good for all classes. Quality average, few attractive. Steer calves traded 3.00-8.00 higher. Heifer calves sold 8.00-12.00 higher with most advances being seen on 500-600 lb heifers. Quality plain to average. A heavy ice storm came across the trade area last week leaving muddy conditions. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (54% Steers, 43% Heifers, 3% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 62%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
22;339;339;165.00;165.00;Unweaned
100;419-448;430;169.00-172.00;169.84
4;440;440;159.00;159.00;Unweaned
8;484;484;154.00;154.00
109;500-531;523;150.00-163.00;154.20
80;516-533;520;148.00-151.00;150.75;Unweaned
15;562-581;571;144.00-152.50;148.46
73;554-578;562;140.00-151.00;143.55;Unweaned
40;603-630;614;128.00-143.00;133.56;Unweaned
98;669-673;672;124.00-132.00;126.98;Unweaned
158;708-738;718;131.50-138.00;136.45
23;708-713;710;128.00-130.00;128.70;Unweaned
70;768-791;776;134.00-137.00;135.05
5;762;762;123.00;123.00;Fleshy
11;798;798;120.00;120.00;Unweaned
16;814;814;136.00;136.00
9;833;833;129.00;129.00;Full
154;856-887;873;125.00-138.50;133.18
18;917;917;126.00;126.00
34;931;931;137.00;137.00;Fancy
17;999;999;124.00;124.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;323;323;162.50;162.50
12;358-377;365;150.00-160.00;152.99
4;374;374;130.00;130.00;Unweaned
11;400;400;160.00;160.00
12;460-486;471;150.00;150.00
7;506;506;143.00;143.00
36;540-541;541;150.50-154.00;152.74;Unweaned
21;586-597;594;125.00-138.00;128.05
3;575;575;132.00;132.00;Unweaned
87;604-644;611;126.00-143.00;136.76
10;649;649;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
91;659-696;676;123.00-131.00;127.08
28;699;699;132.50;132.50;ThinFleshed
11;675;675;130.00;130.00;Unweaned
95;730-745;740;110.00-129.00;115.68
15;701;701;125.00;125.00;Fleshy
35;754-759;757;116.00-123.00;119.39
11;751;751;115.00;115.00;Unweaned
13;838;838;118.00;118.00
7;891;891;123.00;123.00
47;910;910;119.00;119.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
13;400;400;116.00;116.00;Unweaned
10;591;591;112.00;112.00;Unweaned
31;681;681;115.00;115.00
6;725;725;110.00;110.00;Unweaned
65;750;750;111.00;111.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
14;338;338;153.00;153.00
31;343;343;134.00;134.00;Unweaned
18;395;395;146.00;146.00;Unweaned
97;423-445;436;135.00-154.00;146.13
35;415;415;122.00;122.00;Unweaned
15;453;453;132.00;132.00
17;456-481;474;124.00-132.00;129.73;Unweaned
19;532-541;536;123.00-132.00;127.70
42;528-545;542;123.00-135.00;131.81;Unweaned
17;565;565;122.00;122.00;ThinFleshed
30;558-568;562;114.00-125.00;120.93;Unweaned
77;605-619;609;127.00-128.00;127.77
5;632;632;120.00;120.00;Fleshy
28;613-634;625;120.00-122.00;120.57;Unweaned
38;677-699;685;126.00;126.00
67;703-741;725;117.00-124.50;123.38
127;773-782;775;127.25-128.50;127.55
54;766-789;773;110.00-118.00;113.63;Fleshy
3;823;823;111.00;111.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;250;250;152.50;152.50
4;315;315;132.50;132.50;Unweaned
3;392;392;129.00;129.00;Unweaned
5;434;434;137.50;137.50
33;452-499;476;126.00-137.00;131.55
6;474;474;143.00;143.00;ThinFleshed
4;479;479;120.00;120.00;Unweaned
32;509-533;529;120.00-125.00;124.25
24;516-545;526;117.00-123.00;121.05;Unweaned
45;563-597;589;122.00-127.00;123.06
26;584;584;131.00;131.00;ThinFleshed
31;560-568;565;128.00-129.00;128.65;Unweaned
7;633;633;124.00;124.00
25;618-636;626;111.00-123.00;117.64;Unweaned
50;669-685;681;122.00-124.00;123.28
18;656;656;119.00;119.00;ThinFleshed
30;654-693;682;114.00-122.00;115.96;Unweaned
41;702-744;730;115.00;115.00
34;749;749;118.50;118.50;ThinFleshed
116;750-787;785;105.00-116.50;116.03
27;816-838;831;103.00-115.00;106.93
9;883;883;105.00;105.00
6;867;867;101.00;101.00;Fleshy
32;928-946;932;99.00-105.00;103.67
12;981;981;101.00;101.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;461;461;120.00;120.00
16;565-570;567;111.00-115.00;112.26
5;581;581;109.00;109.00;Unweaned
16;905;905;89.00;89.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;449;449;170.00;170.00;Fancy
6;486;486;168.00;168.00
10;540;540;144.00;144.00;Fancy
16;572;572;129.00;129.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;333;333;150.00;150.00
3;408;408;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
8;512;512;150.00;150.00
10;576-586;582;131.00-136.50;134.32
17;573-586;577;118.00-133.00;128.52;Unweaned