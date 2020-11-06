OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 11/3/2020 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

10/28/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 4,172 0 10,595

Feeder Cattle: 4,172(100.0%) 0(0.0%) 10,595(100.0%)

Special Note: *** Next week 11/10/20 the annual Integrity Beef calf sale will be held along with other annual consigners

*** *** Final ***

Compared to the last sale two week's ago: Feeder steers and heifers were to lightly tested for an accurate trend but a much higher undertone was noted. Demand good to very good for all classes. Quality average, few attractive. Steer calves traded 3.00-8.00 higher. Heifer calves sold 8.00-12.00 higher with most advances being seen on 500-600 lb heifers. Quality plain to average. A heavy ice storm came across the trade area last week leaving muddy conditions. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (54% Steers, 43% Heifers, 3% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 62%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

22;339;339;165.00;165.00;Unweaned

100;419-448;430;169.00-172.00;169.84

4;440;440;159.00;159.00;Unweaned

8;484;484;154.00;154.00

109;500-531;523;150.00-163.00;154.20

80;516-533;520;148.00-151.00;150.75;Unweaned

15;562-581;571;144.00-152.50;148.46

73;554-578;562;140.00-151.00;143.55;Unweaned

40;603-630;614;128.00-143.00;133.56;Unweaned

98;669-673;672;124.00-132.00;126.98;Unweaned

158;708-738;718;131.50-138.00;136.45

23;708-713;710;128.00-130.00;128.70;Unweaned

70;768-791;776;134.00-137.00;135.05

5;762;762;123.00;123.00;Fleshy

11;798;798;120.00;120.00;Unweaned

16;814;814;136.00;136.00

9;833;833;129.00;129.00;Full

154;856-887;873;125.00-138.50;133.18

18;917;917;126.00;126.00

34;931;931;137.00;137.00;Fancy

17;999;999;124.00;124.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;323;323;162.50;162.50

12;358-377;365;150.00-160.00;152.99

4;374;374;130.00;130.00;Unweaned

11;400;400;160.00;160.00

12;460-486;471;150.00;150.00

7;506;506;143.00;143.00

36;540-541;541;150.50-154.00;152.74;Unweaned

21;586-597;594;125.00-138.00;128.05

3;575;575;132.00;132.00;Unweaned

87;604-644;611;126.00-143.00;136.76

10;649;649;125.00;125.00;Unweaned

91;659-696;676;123.00-131.00;127.08

28;699;699;132.50;132.50;ThinFleshed

11;675;675;130.00;130.00;Unweaned

95;730-745;740;110.00-129.00;115.68

15;701;701;125.00;125.00;Fleshy

35;754-759;757;116.00-123.00;119.39

11;751;751;115.00;115.00;Unweaned

13;838;838;118.00;118.00

7;891;891;123.00;123.00

47;910;910;119.00;119.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

13;400;400;116.00;116.00;Unweaned

10;591;591;112.00;112.00;Unweaned

31;681;681;115.00;115.00

6;725;725;110.00;110.00;Unweaned

65;750;750;111.00;111.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

14;338;338;153.00;153.00

31;343;343;134.00;134.00;Unweaned

18;395;395;146.00;146.00;Unweaned

97;423-445;436;135.00-154.00;146.13

35;415;415;122.00;122.00;Unweaned

15;453;453;132.00;132.00

17;456-481;474;124.00-132.00;129.73;Unweaned

19;532-541;536;123.00-132.00;127.70

42;528-545;542;123.00-135.00;131.81;Unweaned

17;565;565;122.00;122.00;ThinFleshed

30;558-568;562;114.00-125.00;120.93;Unweaned

77;605-619;609;127.00-128.00;127.77

5;632;632;120.00;120.00;Fleshy

28;613-634;625;120.00-122.00;120.57;Unweaned

38;677-699;685;126.00;126.00

67;703-741;725;117.00-124.50;123.38

127;773-782;775;127.25-128.50;127.55

54;766-789;773;110.00-118.00;113.63;Fleshy

3;823;823;111.00;111.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

3;250;250;152.50;152.50

4;315;315;132.50;132.50;Unweaned

3;392;392;129.00;129.00;Unweaned

5;434;434;137.50;137.50

33;452-499;476;126.00-137.00;131.55

6;474;474;143.00;143.00;ThinFleshed

4;479;479;120.00;120.00;Unweaned

32;509-533;529;120.00-125.00;124.25

24;516-545;526;117.00-123.00;121.05;Unweaned

45;563-597;589;122.00-127.00;123.06

26;584;584;131.00;131.00;ThinFleshed

31;560-568;565;128.00-129.00;128.65;Unweaned

7;633;633;124.00;124.00

25;618-636;626;111.00-123.00;117.64;Unweaned

50;669-685;681;122.00-124.00;123.28

18;656;656;119.00;119.00;ThinFleshed

30;654-693;682;114.00-122.00;115.96;Unweaned

41;702-744;730;115.00;115.00

34;749;749;118.50;118.50;ThinFleshed

116;750-787;785;105.00-116.50;116.03

27;816-838;831;103.00-115.00;106.93

9;883;883;105.00;105.00

6;867;867;101.00;101.00;Fleshy

32;928-946;932;99.00-105.00;103.67

12;981;981;101.00;101.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

11;461;461;120.00;120.00

16;565-570;567;111.00-115.00;112.26

5;581;581;109.00;109.00;Unweaned

16;905;905;89.00;89.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;449;449;170.00;170.00;Fancy

6;486;486;168.00;168.00

10;540;540;144.00;144.00;Fancy

16;572;572;129.00;129.00;Unweaned

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;333;333;150.00;150.00

3;408;408;125.00;125.00;Unweaned

8;512;512;150.00;150.00

10;576-586;582;131.00-136.50;134.32

17;573-586;577;118.00-133.00;128.52;Unweaned

