OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 10/6/2020 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

9/29/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 6,623 5,164 8,307

Feeder Cattle: 6,623(100.0%) 5,164(100.0%) 8,307(100.0%)

*** Final report ***

Compared to last week: Feeder steers traded mostly steady. Feeder heifers over 800 lbs sold mostly steady, under 800 lbs 2.00-3.00 lower. Demand moderate to good. Weaned steer calves traded 1.00-3.00 higher, remainder of steers that were un-weaned sold to weak. Heifer calves sold 2.00-4.00 higher. Demand good for weaned calves with shots. Quality much improved from last week with several strings of ranch raised weaned calves on offer. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (64% Steers, 35% Heifers, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 79%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

67;428-448;435;167.00-173.00;171.49

9;459;459;165.00;165.00

7;494;494;149.00;149.00;Unweaned

16;534-535;535;153.00-159.00;156.38

46;543;543;149.00;149.00;Unweaned

73;550;550;150.00;150.00

27;574-586;582;139.00-142.00;139.99;Unweaned

77;604-640;624;140.00-149.00;143.40

34;600-648;617;132.00-137.00;134.62;Unweaned

376;662-699;681;140.00-148.00;142.25

11;660;660;134.00;134.00;Unweaned

201;708-748;730;138.00-144.00;140.33

5;727;727;137.00;137.00;Unweaned

407;750-799;782;136.00-144.00;141.26

322;802-842;812;137.25-143.50;138.72

60;843;843;144.25;144.25;Fancy

10;808;808;125.00;125.00;Unweaned

203;851-896;865;134.00-141.00;135.89

324;906-949;925;134.50-138.25;136.13

28;912;912;140.50;140.50;Fancy

168;954;954;132.50;132.50

101;1035;1035;125.00;125.00

35;1057-1098;1086;121.00-126.00;123.72

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

34;405-437;419;139.00-155.00;150.44

5;405;405;144.00;144.00;Unweaned

12;470;470;131.00;131.00

13;450;450;125.00;125.00;Unweaned

31;535;535;145.00;145.00

28;515-531;523;129.50-130.00;129.75;Unweaned

21;570-591;581;120.00-134.00;127.46;Unweaned

23;639-645;642;139.00;139.00

37;625-640;632;120.00-130.00;124.65;Unweaned

14;652-683;672;130.00-132.00;130.69

49;653-671;666;125.00-133.00;129.13;Unweaned

23;733-734;734;130.00-141.00;135.74

7;740;740;127.00;127.00;Unweaned

15;763;763;135.00;135.00

59;753;753;142.25;142.25;ThinFleshed

230;809-844;828;127.50-139.00;135.37

63;854-892;886;129.00-138.50;130.45

66;897;897;136.50;136.50;ThinFleshed

152;920-949;942;121.50-123.00;122.11

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

34;497;497;122.00;122.00

6;526;526;115.00;115.00;Unweaned

7;596;596;120.00;120.00;Unweaned

66;776;776;123.50;123.50

7;5723;5723;111.00;111.00;Unweaned

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

43;441-445;443;137.00-144.00;141.22

12;455;455;143.00;143.00

4;451;451;146.00;146.00;ThinFleshed

20;470;470;133.00;133.00;Unweaned

16;513-540;530;129.00-131.00;130.27

36;521-528;526;126.00-129.00;126.91;Unweaned

36;557-576;564;127.00-134.00;131.22

8;572;572;125.00;125.00;Fleshy

38;585-595;590;121.00-127.00;124.50;Unweaned

131;602-646;611;131.00-137.75;136.49

312;654-689;679;128.00-136.00;133.07

9;678;678;116.00;116.00;Unweaned

236;704-740;719;130.00-139.00;135.10

159;754-791;778;128.25-137.50;129.61

118;801-836;811;123.50-133.00;131.09

148;854-895;889;121.00-125.00;123.02

6;938;938;119.00;119.00

22;967-986;973;117.00-119.00;117.64

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

11;365;365;130.00;130.00

31;411-442;421;128.00-133.00;130.94

5;469;469;124.00;124.00;Fleshy

77;459-488;468;120.00-129.00;121.94;Unweaned

25;505-544;534;124.00-132.00;129.76

23;526-538;532;115.00-120.00;117.32;Unweaned

57;565-573;566;125.00-132.00;130.47

42;568-584;571;120.00-125.00;124.15;Fleshy

150;562-581;571;115.00-120.00;116.74;Unweaned

13;609;609;118.00;118.00;Unweaned

27;676-686;679;121.00-124.00;122.01

64;704-730;721;125.00-138.00;134.01

36;815-826;819;121.00-126.50;124.65

5;863;863;125.00;125.00

12;948;948;103.00;103.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

12;506;506;128.00;128.00;ThinFleshed

8;564;564;108.00;108.00

15;624;624;110.00;110.00

11;681;681;116.00;116.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

25;497;497;147.00;147.00

8;509;509;139.00;139.00

27;633;633;133.50;133.50

5;650;650;119.00;119.00;Full

6;713;713;110.00;110.00;Unweaned

8;828;828;119.00;119.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;594;594;126.00;126.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;545;545;114.00;114.00

7;583;583;112.00;112.00

