OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 10/6/2020 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
9/29/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 6,623 5,164 8,307
Feeder Cattle: 6,623(100.0%) 5,164(100.0%) 8,307(100.0%)
*** Final report ***
Compared to last week: Feeder steers traded mostly steady. Feeder heifers over 800 lbs sold mostly steady, under 800 lbs 2.00-3.00 lower. Demand moderate to good. Weaned steer calves traded 1.00-3.00 higher, remainder of steers that were un-weaned sold to weak. Heifer calves sold 2.00-4.00 higher. Demand good for weaned calves with shots. Quality much improved from last week with several strings of ranch raised weaned calves on offer. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (64% Steers, 35% Heifers, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 79%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
67;428-448;435;167.00-173.00;171.49
9;459;459;165.00;165.00
7;494;494;149.00;149.00;Unweaned
16;534-535;535;153.00-159.00;156.38
46;543;543;149.00;149.00;Unweaned
73;550;550;150.00;150.00
27;574-586;582;139.00-142.00;139.99;Unweaned
77;604-640;624;140.00-149.00;143.40
34;600-648;617;132.00-137.00;134.62;Unweaned
376;662-699;681;140.00-148.00;142.25
11;660;660;134.00;134.00;Unweaned
201;708-748;730;138.00-144.00;140.33
5;727;727;137.00;137.00;Unweaned
407;750-799;782;136.00-144.00;141.26
322;802-842;812;137.25-143.50;138.72
60;843;843;144.25;144.25;Fancy
10;808;808;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
203;851-896;865;134.00-141.00;135.89
324;906-949;925;134.50-138.25;136.13
28;912;912;140.50;140.50;Fancy
168;954;954;132.50;132.50
101;1035;1035;125.00;125.00
35;1057-1098;1086;121.00-126.00;123.72
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
34;405-437;419;139.00-155.00;150.44
5;405;405;144.00;144.00;Unweaned
12;470;470;131.00;131.00
13;450;450;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
31;535;535;145.00;145.00
28;515-531;523;129.50-130.00;129.75;Unweaned
21;570-591;581;120.00-134.00;127.46;Unweaned
23;639-645;642;139.00;139.00
37;625-640;632;120.00-130.00;124.65;Unweaned
14;652-683;672;130.00-132.00;130.69
49;653-671;666;125.00-133.00;129.13;Unweaned
23;733-734;734;130.00-141.00;135.74
7;740;740;127.00;127.00;Unweaned
15;763;763;135.00;135.00
59;753;753;142.25;142.25;ThinFleshed
230;809-844;828;127.50-139.00;135.37
63;854-892;886;129.00-138.50;130.45
66;897;897;136.50;136.50;ThinFleshed
152;920-949;942;121.50-123.00;122.11
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
34;497;497;122.00;122.00
6;526;526;115.00;115.00;Unweaned
7;596;596;120.00;120.00;Unweaned
66;776;776;123.50;123.50
7;5723;5723;111.00;111.00;Unweaned
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
43;441-445;443;137.00-144.00;141.22
12;455;455;143.00;143.00
4;451;451;146.00;146.00;ThinFleshed
20;470;470;133.00;133.00;Unweaned
16;513-540;530;129.00-131.00;130.27
36;521-528;526;126.00-129.00;126.91;Unweaned
36;557-576;564;127.00-134.00;131.22
8;572;572;125.00;125.00;Fleshy
38;585-595;590;121.00-127.00;124.50;Unweaned
131;602-646;611;131.00-137.75;136.49
312;654-689;679;128.00-136.00;133.07
9;678;678;116.00;116.00;Unweaned
236;704-740;719;130.00-139.00;135.10
159;754-791;778;128.25-137.50;129.61
118;801-836;811;123.50-133.00;131.09
148;854-895;889;121.00-125.00;123.02
6;938;938;119.00;119.00
22;967-986;973;117.00-119.00;117.64
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;365;365;130.00;130.00
31;411-442;421;128.00-133.00;130.94
5;469;469;124.00;124.00;Fleshy
77;459-488;468;120.00-129.00;121.94;Unweaned
25;505-544;534;124.00-132.00;129.76
23;526-538;532;115.00-120.00;117.32;Unweaned
57;565-573;566;125.00-132.00;130.47
42;568-584;571;120.00-125.00;124.15;Fleshy
150;562-581;571;115.00-120.00;116.74;Unweaned
13;609;609;118.00;118.00;Unweaned
27;676-686;679;121.00-124.00;122.01
64;704-730;721;125.00-138.00;134.01
36;815-826;819;121.00-126.50;124.65
5;863;863;125.00;125.00
12;948;948;103.00;103.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
12;506;506;128.00;128.00;ThinFleshed
8;564;564;108.00;108.00
15;624;624;110.00;110.00
11;681;681;116.00;116.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
25;497;497;147.00;147.00
8;509;509;139.00;139.00
27;633;633;133.50;133.50
5;650;650;119.00;119.00;Full
6;713;713;110.00;110.00;Unweaned
8;828;828;119.00;119.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;594;594;126.00;126.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;545;545;114.00;114.00
7;583;583;112.00;112.00