OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 12/1/2020 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

11/17/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 10,259 11,788 9,566

Feeder Cattle: 10,259(100.0%) 11,788(100.0%) 9,566(100.0%)

Compared to the last sale two weeks ago: Feeder steers and heifers traded 2.00-5.00 lower. Demand light to moderate, good for heavier weights that can be put against the April CME contract as it has a 4.00-5.00 positive basis over all other trading months. Steer and heifer calves sold 4.00-9.00 higher. Demand good to very good as recent rains have wheat pastures in good condition for grazing. Quality average to attractive with several lots of cattle being in very good condition. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (55% Steers, 43% Heifers, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 60%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;245;245;207.50;207.50

8;287;287;225.00;225.00;ThinFleshed

8;320;320;200.00;200.00

29;364-395;369;189.00-195.00;193.60

12;350;350;207.00;207.00;ThinFleshed

148;406-448;429;177.50-197.00;187.47

32;404-438;411;198.00-202.50;200.82;ThinFleshed

12;439;439;156.00;156.00;Unweaned

73;453-493;466;174.00-187.50;180.06

44;494;494;170.00;170.00;Fleshy

19;488;488;177.00;177.00;ThinFleshed

271;501-543;522;160.00-175.00;166.49

26;517-535;522;157.00-165.00;161.04;Unweaned

167;552-596;561;153.00-164.00;160.72

27;583;583;155.00;155.00;Fleshy

229;600-638;620;141.00-150.50;146.01

127;602-649;619;139.00-143.00;140.85;Unweaned

223;656-688;670;135.00-148.00;140.91

97;651-697;676;130.50-140.00;135.93;Unweaned

301;700-746;723;132.00-139.00;136.57

21;716;716;127.00;127.00;Unweaned

201;760-799;771;130.50-145.00;134.87

21;768;768;129.00;129.00;Fleshy

7;759;759;129.00;129.00;Unweaned

229;802-844;820;129.00-136.50;134.00

113;856-867;862;123.00-135.00;132.31

78;918;918;131.75;131.75

100;1073;1073;127.00;127.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;247;247;200.00;200.00

6;337;337;167.50;167.50

44;381;381;166.00;166.00

40;403-439;424;152.00-175.00;166.03

13;441;441;165.00;165.00;Unweaned

55;452-498;482;162.00-172.50;165.95

143;504-533;510;152.00-167.00;155.77

57;540;540;149.00;149.00;Unweaned

135;559-589;576;140.00-158.50;150.27

28;560-589;572;141.00-146.00;143.37;Fleshy

47;555-561;557;131.00-158.00;147.59;Unweaned

198;600-646;622;137.00-146.00;140.26

71;614-638;628;136.00-147.00;139.01;Unweaned

219;650-693;667;129.00-139.00;136.94

71;661-691;678;125.00-135.00;130.58;Unweaned

96;702-749;726;130.00-136.50;133.01

169;752-781;762;127.00-136.50;133.92

35;802-827;818;129.00-130.00;129.34

12;821;821;125.00;125.00;Fleshy

64;850;850;129.00;129.00

35;905;905;128.50;128.50

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

8;514;514;137.00;137.00

52;614-649;633;123.00-134.00;128.73

14;646;646;131.00;131.00;ThinFleshed

45;677-684;683;125.00-135.00;133.02

46;718-747;743;120.00-129.00;124.74

20;764-794;782;123.00-128.00;124.95

STEERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

8;391;391;107.00;107.00

17;499;499;105.50;105.50

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

10;284;284;180.00;180.00

6;306;306;180.00;180.00

31;355-391;379;166.00-172.00;168.06

76;404-438;427;154.00-163.00;157.63

150;454-496;480;145.00-154.50;151.43

49;465;465;166.00;166.00;Fancy

37;474-483;477;133.00-139.00;135.62;Fleshy

15;499;499;140.00;140.00;Unweaned

163;504-548;530;133.00-144.00;138.28

10;507;507;137.00;137.00;Unweaned

49;550;550;130.00;130.00

6;588;588;127.00;127.00;Fleshy

10;576;576;129.00;129.00;Unweaned

141;608-637;619;132.00-143.00;134.59

59;601-623;608;127.00-133.50;131.14;Fleshy

9;611;611;144.00;144.00;ThinFleshed

65;609-631;612;116.00-124.00;122.86;Unweaned

174;656-675;667;127.00-136.25;131.92

12;661-673;668;120.00-128.00;124.70;Unweaned

316;702-739;717;124.50-136.25;129.93

36;735;735;136.00;136.00;Fancy

10;713;713;115.00;115.00;Fleshy

104;757-793;773;121.50-129.25;126.88

89;806-843;824;123.00-128.50;126.57

10;866;866;111.00;111.00;Fleshy

42;918-924;921;115.00-116.00;115.45

6;968;968;111.00;111.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

15;327;327;158.00;158.00

20;386-396;394;136.00-140.00;136.98

52;409-446;424;135.00-140.00;137.48

27;410;410;140.00;140.00;Fleshy

8;402;402;131.00;131.00;Unweaned

207;455-499;483;129.00-145.00;135.02

44;510-537;528;125.00-147.00;137.28

124;504-544;523;122.00-128.00;126.28;Unweaned

209;551-596;573;121.00-138.50;133.90

33;551-577;560;126.00;126.00;Fleshy

61;574-582;580;121.00-125.00;121.84;Unweaned

145;600-647;624;123.00-138.00;128.29

5;626;626;119.00;119.00;Fleshy

178;615-648;625;117.00-127.00;121.62;Unweaned

108;667-697;686;121.00-127.00;122.97

9;675;675;118.00;118.00;Fleshy

10;719;719;119.00;119.00

45;718-742;730;117.50-123.50;120.48;Unweaned

112;750-794;778;119.00-130.00;120.41

10;761;761;115.00;115.00;Fleshy

12;768;768;110.00;110.00;Unweaned

50;828-829;829;122.00-127.00;125.50

16;818-831;828;111.00-115.00;114.01;Fleshy

29;900;900;111.00;111.00

7;963;963;110.00;110.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

10;285;285;137.00;137.00

47;346-348;347;127.00-140.00;136.20

7;375;375;125.00;125.00

10;497;497;119.00;119.00

19;464;464;107.50;107.50;Fleshy

20;462;462;117.50;117.50;Unweaned

17;521;521;136.00;136.00

14;636;636;121.00;121.00

51;659-695;673;111.00-119.00;114.67

9;742;742;109.00;109.00

6;735;735;105.00;105.00;Unweaned

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

3;377;377;177.50;177.50

23;504-519;510;156.00-158.00;157.47

9;531;531;149.00;149.00;Fleshy

16;622;622;139.50;139.50

19;611-639;617;135.00-141.00;139.69;Unweaned

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;443;443;172.50;172.50

28;498;498;151.00;151.00

30;516-543;533;147.00-156.00;154.15

8;599;599;127.00;127.00;Unweaned

21;603;603;133.50;133.50;Unweaned

