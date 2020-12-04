OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 12/1/2020 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
11/17/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 10,259 11,788 9,566
Feeder Cattle: 10,259(100.0%) 11,788(100.0%) 9,566(100.0%)
*** Final ***
Compared to the last sale two weeks ago: Feeder steers and heifers traded 2.00-5.00 lower. Demand light to moderate, good for heavier weights that can be put against the April CME contract as it has a 4.00-5.00 positive basis over all other trading months. Steer and heifer calves sold 4.00-9.00 higher. Demand good to very good as recent rains have wheat pastures in good condition for grazing. Quality average to attractive with several lots of cattle being in very good condition. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (55% Steers, 43% Heifers, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 60%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;245;245;207.50;207.50
8;287;287;225.00;225.00;ThinFleshed
8;320;320;200.00;200.00
29;364-395;369;189.00-195.00;193.60
12;350;350;207.00;207.00;ThinFleshed
148;406-448;429;177.50-197.00;187.47
32;404-438;411;198.00-202.50;200.82;ThinFleshed
12;439;439;156.00;156.00;Unweaned
73;453-493;466;174.00-187.50;180.06
44;494;494;170.00;170.00;Fleshy
19;488;488;177.00;177.00;ThinFleshed
271;501-543;522;160.00-175.00;166.49
26;517-535;522;157.00-165.00;161.04;Unweaned
167;552-596;561;153.00-164.00;160.72
27;583;583;155.00;155.00;Fleshy
229;600-638;620;141.00-150.50;146.01
127;602-649;619;139.00-143.00;140.85;Unweaned
223;656-688;670;135.00-148.00;140.91
97;651-697;676;130.50-140.00;135.93;Unweaned
301;700-746;723;132.00-139.00;136.57
21;716;716;127.00;127.00;Unweaned
201;760-799;771;130.50-145.00;134.87
21;768;768;129.00;129.00;Fleshy
7;759;759;129.00;129.00;Unweaned
229;802-844;820;129.00-136.50;134.00
113;856-867;862;123.00-135.00;132.31
78;918;918;131.75;131.75
100;1073;1073;127.00;127.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;247;247;200.00;200.00
6;337;337;167.50;167.50
44;381;381;166.00;166.00
40;403-439;424;152.00-175.00;166.03
13;441;441;165.00;165.00;Unweaned
55;452-498;482;162.00-172.50;165.95
143;504-533;510;152.00-167.00;155.77
57;540;540;149.00;149.00;Unweaned
135;559-589;576;140.00-158.50;150.27
28;560-589;572;141.00-146.00;143.37;Fleshy
47;555-561;557;131.00-158.00;147.59;Unweaned
198;600-646;622;137.00-146.00;140.26
71;614-638;628;136.00-147.00;139.01;Unweaned
219;650-693;667;129.00-139.00;136.94
71;661-691;678;125.00-135.00;130.58;Unweaned
96;702-749;726;130.00-136.50;133.01
169;752-781;762;127.00-136.50;133.92
35;802-827;818;129.00-130.00;129.34
12;821;821;125.00;125.00;Fleshy
64;850;850;129.00;129.00
35;905;905;128.50;128.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;514;514;137.00;137.00
52;614-649;633;123.00-134.00;128.73
14;646;646;131.00;131.00;ThinFleshed
45;677-684;683;125.00-135.00;133.02
46;718-747;743;120.00-129.00;124.74
20;764-794;782;123.00-128.00;124.95
STEERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;391;391;107.00;107.00
17;499;499;105.50;105.50
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;284;284;180.00;180.00
6;306;306;180.00;180.00
31;355-391;379;166.00-172.00;168.06
76;404-438;427;154.00-163.00;157.63
150;454-496;480;145.00-154.50;151.43
49;465;465;166.00;166.00;Fancy
37;474-483;477;133.00-139.00;135.62;Fleshy
15;499;499;140.00;140.00;Unweaned
163;504-548;530;133.00-144.00;138.28
10;507;507;137.00;137.00;Unweaned
49;550;550;130.00;130.00
6;588;588;127.00;127.00;Fleshy
10;576;576;129.00;129.00;Unweaned
141;608-637;619;132.00-143.00;134.59
59;601-623;608;127.00-133.50;131.14;Fleshy
9;611;611;144.00;144.00;ThinFleshed
65;609-631;612;116.00-124.00;122.86;Unweaned
174;656-675;667;127.00-136.25;131.92
12;661-673;668;120.00-128.00;124.70;Unweaned
316;702-739;717;124.50-136.25;129.93
36;735;735;136.00;136.00;Fancy
10;713;713;115.00;115.00;Fleshy
104;757-793;773;121.50-129.25;126.88
89;806-843;824;123.00-128.50;126.57
10;866;866;111.00;111.00;Fleshy
42;918-924;921;115.00-116.00;115.45
6;968;968;111.00;111.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
15;327;327;158.00;158.00
20;386-396;394;136.00-140.00;136.98
52;409-446;424;135.00-140.00;137.48
27;410;410;140.00;140.00;Fleshy
8;402;402;131.00;131.00;Unweaned
207;455-499;483;129.00-145.00;135.02
44;510-537;528;125.00-147.00;137.28
124;504-544;523;122.00-128.00;126.28;Unweaned
209;551-596;573;121.00-138.50;133.90
33;551-577;560;126.00;126.00;Fleshy
61;574-582;580;121.00-125.00;121.84;Unweaned
145;600-647;624;123.00-138.00;128.29
5;626;626;119.00;119.00;Fleshy
178;615-648;625;117.00-127.00;121.62;Unweaned
108;667-697;686;121.00-127.00;122.97
9;675;675;118.00;118.00;Fleshy
10;719;719;119.00;119.00
45;718-742;730;117.50-123.50;120.48;Unweaned
112;750-794;778;119.00-130.00;120.41
10;761;761;115.00;115.00;Fleshy
12;768;768;110.00;110.00;Unweaned
50;828-829;829;122.00-127.00;125.50
16;818-831;828;111.00-115.00;114.01;Fleshy
29;900;900;111.00;111.00
7;963;963;110.00;110.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;285;285;137.00;137.00
47;346-348;347;127.00-140.00;136.20
7;375;375;125.00;125.00
10;497;497;119.00;119.00
19;464;464;107.50;107.50;Fleshy
20;462;462;117.50;117.50;Unweaned
17;521;521;136.00;136.00
14;636;636;121.00;121.00
51;659-695;673;111.00-119.00;114.67
9;742;742;109.00;109.00
6;735;735;105.00;105.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;377;377;177.50;177.50
23;504-519;510;156.00-158.00;157.47
9;531;531;149.00;149.00;Fleshy
16;622;622;139.50;139.50
19;611-639;617;135.00-141.00;139.69;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;443;443;172.50;172.50
28;498;498;151.00;151.00
30;516-543;533;147.00-156.00;154.15
8;599;599;127.00;127.00;Unweaned
21;603;603;133.50;133.50;Unweaned