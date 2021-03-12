OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 3/9/2021 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
3/2/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 14,287 13,733 6,811
Feeder Cattle: 14,287(100.0%) 13,733(100.0%) 6,811(100.0%)
*** Final report ***
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold mostly steady. Demand moderate to good. Rain is in the forecast over the weekend. Steer and heifer calves traded fully steady. Demand remains good for cattle that are suitable for grazing. Quality mostly plain to average. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (58% Steers, 1% Dairy Steers, 40% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 82%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
52;408-431;416;184.00-203.00;194.32
100;454-495;477;179.00-190.00;181.55
53;503-521;511;172.00-179.00;177.26
17;541;541;166.00;166.00;Unweaned
98;557-595;575;152.00-168.50;163.40
272;603-647;624;140.00-158.00;149.41
6;640;640;139.00;139.00;Unweaned
362;650-698;672;138.50-150.00;145.81
14;671;671;131.00;131.00;Unweaned
669;704-747;724;132.25-142.00;138.05
549;752-797;771;131.00-138.00;133.79
961;800-849;829;125.00-131.50;128.44
1334;851-894;866;124.00-129.50;127.15
483;901-947;923;121.50-129.00;125.32
81;920;920;114.00;114.00;Full
201;951-992;967;122.80-125.00;123.73
62;969;969;123.50;123.50;NHTC
47;1011-1049;1031;119.00-126.25;122.92
7;1069;1069;119.50;119.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;355;355;170.00;170.00
16;420-422;422;165.00-167.50;166.88
89;456-491;459;161.00-175.00;163.23
91;518-536;527;157.00-167.00;161.96
28;538-539;538;143.00-145.00;144.14;Unweaned
196;550-596;585;143.00-158.50;150.31
55;618-642;630;126.00-140.00;135.75
19;601-648;618;138.00;138.00;Unweaned
54;673-697;686;129.00-140.00;136.40
117;714-749;727;120.00-137.50;128.41
211;756-798;785;123.00-130.00;127.99
10;809;809;125.00;125.00
19;864;864;120.00;120.00
66;914-947;938;117.50-121.00;118.33
274;956-997;967;116.50-124.00;118.78
33;1017;1017;119.50;119.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
17;460-462;461;141.00;141.00
39;510;510;133.00-139.00;136.38
10;575;575;154.00;154.00
7;564;564;119.00;119.00;Unweaned
8;689;689;127.00;127.00
DAIRY STEERS - Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
146;293;293;110.00;110.00
14;398;398;92.50;92.50
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;353-363;359;177.50-182.50;179.69
55;401-432;425;165.00-175.00;169.53
116;450-496;478;154.00-164.00;156.41
24;456-464;459;165.00-166.00;165.34;ThinFleshed
104;501-543;524;141.00-155.50;149.72
5;504;504;137.00;137.00;Unweaned
265;550-597;579;133.00-145.50;137.80
418;600-647;630;128.50-141.00;133.08
9;633;633;130.00;130.00;Unweaned
375;653-696;677;125.25-140.50;130.24
885;704-749;726;120.00-128.50;124.65
424;752-798;776;118.50-126.25;122.81
9;765;765;120.00;120.00;Unweaned
495;801-848;818;117.50-124.00;121.92
273;851-895;864;117.50-128.00;119.94
13;857;857;118.00;118.00;GuaranteedOpen
106;903-939;923;114.00-117.50;115.42
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
20;268-289;282;155.00;155.00
13;363-380;375;150.00-163.00;159.13
9;434;434;151.00;151.00
104;453-499;480;140.00-155.50;145.65
79;517-547;535;131.00-137.00;133.67
12;584-588;586;130.00;130.00
142;603-649;620;112.00-129.00;125.35
93;660-694;676;120.00-128.50;122.94
12;654;654;130.00;130.00;Unweaned
36;701-746;721;111.00-124.25;119.47
25;724;724;126.00;126.00;Thin;Fleshed
52;755-795;782;110.00-121.00;115.33
189;807-847;826;110.00-118.00;116.12
59;867-899;888;110.00-116.00;114.16
9;934;934;116.00;116.00
5;1036;1036;93.00;93.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;334;334;139.00;139.00
24;366-380;377;130.00-140.00;137.98
17;403;403;134.00;134.00
29;473-492;480;126.00-135.00;131.82
38;526-548;535;116.00-122.00;119.20
6;562;562;125.00;125.00
23;617-618;617;117.00-126.00;120.92
5;670;670;110.00;110.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;393;393;182.50;182.50
11;445;445;163.00;163.00
10;543;543;160.00;160.00
20;607;607;155.00;155.00
7;806;806;113.00;113.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;400;400;155.00;155.00
3;458;458;137.50;137.50
5;519;519;142.00;142.00
5;580;580;132.00;132.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;339;339;112.00;112.00
11;612;612;114.00;114.00