OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 3/9/2021 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

3/2/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 14,287 13,733 6,811

Feeder Cattle: 14,287(100.0%) 13,733(100.0%) 6,811(100.0%)

*** Final report ***

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold mostly steady. Demand moderate to good. Rain is in the forecast over the weekend. Steer and heifer calves traded fully steady. Demand remains good for cattle that are suitable for grazing. Quality mostly plain to average. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (58% Steers, 1% Dairy Steers, 40% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 82%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

52;408-431;416;184.00-203.00;194.32

100;454-495;477;179.00-190.00;181.55

53;503-521;511;172.00-179.00;177.26

17;541;541;166.00;166.00;Unweaned

98;557-595;575;152.00-168.50;163.40

272;603-647;624;140.00-158.00;149.41

6;640;640;139.00;139.00;Unweaned

362;650-698;672;138.50-150.00;145.81

14;671;671;131.00;131.00;Unweaned

669;704-747;724;132.25-142.00;138.05

549;752-797;771;131.00-138.00;133.79

961;800-849;829;125.00-131.50;128.44

1334;851-894;866;124.00-129.50;127.15

483;901-947;923;121.50-129.00;125.32

81;920;920;114.00;114.00;Full

201;951-992;967;122.80-125.00;123.73

62;969;969;123.50;123.50;NHTC

47;1011-1049;1031;119.00-126.25;122.92

7;1069;1069;119.50;119.50

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;355;355;170.00;170.00

16;420-422;422;165.00-167.50;166.88

89;456-491;459;161.00-175.00;163.23

91;518-536;527;157.00-167.00;161.96

28;538-539;538;143.00-145.00;144.14;Unweaned

196;550-596;585;143.00-158.50;150.31

55;618-642;630;126.00-140.00;135.75

19;601-648;618;138.00;138.00;Unweaned

54;673-697;686;129.00-140.00;136.40

117;714-749;727;120.00-137.50;128.41

211;756-798;785;123.00-130.00;127.99

10;809;809;125.00;125.00

19;864;864;120.00;120.00

66;914-947;938;117.50-121.00;118.33

274;956-997;967;116.50-124.00;118.78

33;1017;1017;119.50;119.50

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

17;460-462;461;141.00;141.00

39;510;510;133.00-139.00;136.38

10;575;575;154.00;154.00

7;564;564;119.00;119.00;Unweaned

8;689;689;127.00;127.00

DAIRY STEERS - Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

146;293;293;110.00;110.00

14;398;398;92.50;92.50

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

9;353-363;359;177.50-182.50;179.69

55;401-432;425;165.00-175.00;169.53

116;450-496;478;154.00-164.00;156.41

24;456-464;459;165.00-166.00;165.34;ThinFleshed

104;501-543;524;141.00-155.50;149.72

5;504;504;137.00;137.00;Unweaned

265;550-597;579;133.00-145.50;137.80

418;600-647;630;128.50-141.00;133.08

9;633;633;130.00;130.00;Unweaned

375;653-696;677;125.25-140.50;130.24

885;704-749;726;120.00-128.50;124.65

424;752-798;776;118.50-126.25;122.81

9;765;765;120.00;120.00;Unweaned

495;801-848;818;117.50-124.00;121.92

273;851-895;864;117.50-128.00;119.94

13;857;857;118.00;118.00;GuaranteedOpen

106;903-939;923;114.00-117.50;115.42

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

20;268-289;282;155.00;155.00

13;363-380;375;150.00-163.00;159.13

9;434;434;151.00;151.00

104;453-499;480;140.00-155.50;145.65

79;517-547;535;131.00-137.00;133.67

12;584-588;586;130.00;130.00

142;603-649;620;112.00-129.00;125.35

93;660-694;676;120.00-128.50;122.94

12;654;654;130.00;130.00;Unweaned

36;701-746;721;111.00-124.25;119.47

25;724;724;126.00;126.00;Thin;Fleshed

52;755-795;782;110.00-121.00;115.33

189;807-847;826;110.00-118.00;116.12

59;867-899;888;110.00-116.00;114.16

9;934;934;116.00;116.00

5;1036;1036;93.00;93.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;334;334;139.00;139.00

24;366-380;377;130.00-140.00;137.98

17;403;403;134.00;134.00

29;473-492;480;126.00-135.00;131.82

38;526-548;535;116.00-122.00;119.20

6;562;562;125.00;125.00

23;617-618;617;117.00-126.00;120.92

5;670;670;110.00;110.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;393;393;182.50;182.50

11;445;445;163.00;163.00

10;543;543;160.00;160.00

20;607;607;155.00;155.00

7;806;806;113.00;113.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

11;400;400;155.00;155.00

3;458;458;137.50;137.50

5;519;519;142.00;142.00

5;580;580;132.00;132.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;339;339;112.00;112.00

11;612;612;114.00;114.00