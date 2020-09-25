OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 9/22/2020 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
9/15/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 6,954 6,352 7,115
Feeder Cattle: 6,954(100.0%) 6,352(100.0%) 7,115(100.0%)
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold steady. Demand moderate to good. Steer and heifer calves were lightly tested last week however where comparable trades could be noted, steers traded 3.00-4.00 lower and heifer calves steady to 1.00 lower. Demand moderate. Fall temperatures have arrived across the trade area. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (54% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 45% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 74%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;378;378;180.00;180.00;ThinFleshed
43;454-497;474;153.00-160.00;156.78
195;501-536;525;147.50-157.00;149.72
11;524;524;148.00;148.00;Unweaned
48;585-587;586;140.00-141.00;140.54
71;571-580;575;135.00-140.00;137.94;Unweaned
37;645;645;143.50;143.50
31;602-636;618;131.00-137.00;135.69;Unweaned
156;673-685;678;144.00-148.50;144.47
22;697;697;150.00;150.00;ThinFleshed
60;659-696;679;129.50-135.50;134.47;Unweaned
98;711-721;717;145.00;145.00
19;712;712;133.00;133.00;Fleshy
208;768-799;788;132.00-141.90;139.05
46;756-767;760;147.00-148.50;147.49;ThinFleshed
394;800-841;819;137.50-145.00;140.02
47;837;837;126.00;126.00;Fleshy
378;851-883;868;132.00-141.50;137.49
15;903;903;135.00;135.00
202;961-963;961;129.00-132.00;129.49
99;1011;1011;129.75;129.75
4;1081;1081;118.00;118.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;388;388;156.00;156.00
41;459-481;462;152.00-160.00;158.78
5;490;490;141.00;141.00;Fleshy
13;495;495;153.00;153.00;Unweaned
50;507-545;522;137.50-147.00;141.70
6;536;536;135.00;135.00;Unweaned
159;556-598;577;138.00-149.50;144.95
38;603-632;620;133.50-140.00;137.34
145;607-645;628;127.50-138.00;131.19;Unweaned
63;674-682;680;136.50-137.00;136.61
33;651;651;145.00;145.00;ThinFleshed
63;668-697;682;129.50-131.00;130.17;Unweaned
177;742;742;141.00;141.00
19;737;737;134.00;134.00;Fleshy
16;701;701;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
41;762;762;134.00;134.00
21;770;770;141.50;141.50;ThinFleshed
8;803;803;125.00;125.00
34;809-810;810;120.00-127.00;125.15;Fleshy
28;910-930;915;124.00-128.00;126.98
4;1038;1038;114.00;114.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;349;349;135.00;135.00
8;544;544;108.00;108.00;Unweaned
20;616;616;123.00;123.00
5;738;738;128.00;128.00
DAIRY STEERS - Medium 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;623;623;39.00;39.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
22;362-392;380;156.00-157.00;156.61
8;434;434;145.00;145.00
25;443;443;140.00;140.00;Unweaned
150;459-489;474;131.00-146.00;138.20
19;531;531;131.00;131.00
27;513-539;528;120.00-126.00;124.03;Unweaned
43;589-599;593;131.50-140.00;136.21
134;567;567;150.50;150.50;ThinFleshed
258;624-639;634;138.00-143.00;140.24
22;606-619;613;128.00-132.50;130.02;Unweaned
200;658-685;679;135.00-142.50;141.38
9;669;669;120.00;120.00;Unweaned
107;718-731;723;137.00-137.75;137.46
271;752-782;776;126.50-134.50;129.66
120;806-845;831;123.00-129.00;126.78
320;873-878;877;129.20;129.20
28;916-935;926;121.50-122.00;121.73
6;946;946;112.00;112.00;Fleshy
20;1039;1039;113.00;113.00
9;1129;1129;104.00;104.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
17;379;379;134.00;134.00
15;434;434;133.50;133.50
56;486-488;487;135.00-136.00;135.48
6;490;490;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
69;503-542;537;130.00-135.50;134.88
137;555-596;582;124.00-139.50;134.22
9;574;574;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
98;614-641;630;124.00-141.00;131.49
8;614;614;117.00;117.00;Unweaned
100;651-694;682;122.00-134.00;129.22
96;720-738;726;130.00-133.00;131.39
8;706;706;121.00;121.00;Unweaned
117;763-781;774;124.00-130.00;129.04
21;765;765;117.00;117.00;Unweaned
12;842;842;122.50;122.50
13;843;843;120.00;120.00;Fleshy
15;853-879;862;124.00-125.00;124.66
10;979;979;110.00;110.00
6;1049;1049;111.00;111.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;449;449;114.00;114.00;Fleshy
7;494;494;128.00;128.00
9;544;544;120.00;120.00;Unweaned
15;578;578;121.00;121.00
7;601;601;116.00;116.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;445;445;166.00;166.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;347;347;152.50;152.50
12;414-440;427;149.00-150.00;149.48
4;476;476;142.00;142.00
14;523-534;528;137.50-140.00;138.58
5;541;541;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
14;577;577;133.00;133.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;561;561;128.50;128.50