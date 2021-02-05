OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 2/2/2021 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
1/26/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 8,625 4,862 3,634
Feeder Cattle: 8,625(100.0%) 4,862(100.0%) 3,634(100.0%)
*** Final report ***
Compared to last week: Feeder steers sold 1.00-3.00 higher. Feeder heifers traded fully steady. Demand good. Steer calves sold steady to 2.00 higher. Heifer calves traded sharply higher with instances of 10.00-12.00 higher especially on 500 weight heifers. Demand good to very good. Quality average to attractive. Larger than normal spreads this week due to volatility in the markets as well as limited fat cattle trade thus far this week. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (53% Steers, 1% Dairy Steers, 44% Heifers, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 76%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
13;232;232;225.00;225.00
46;360-398;382;185.00-202.50;191.76
103;406-446;419;175.00-197.50;186.45
44;450-498;481;172.00-194.00;179.56
73;504-529;522;168.00-179.00;173.19
8;529;529;168.00;168.00;Unweaned
174;553-595;573;150.00-167.00;157.16
19;553-555;554;174.00-176.00;175.37;ThinFleshed
29;575-595;587;140.00-145.00;142.66;Unweaned
183;602-643;620;142.00-158.00;150.82
12;622-640;633;139.00-142.00;140.23;Unweaned
272;653-698;678;130.00-144.00;138.30
34;652-653;653;147.00-149.00;148.71;Fancy
19;665;665;144.50;144.50;ThinFleshed
532;707-745;729;134.00-146.00;136.79
396;750-790;765;131.00-139.00;135.73
376;800-849;828;128.00-137.50;130.92
257;850-898;875;126.50-134.50;129.78
280;903-937;918;125.50-132.00;127.58
27;930;930;126.00;126.00;Fleshy
146;950-987;961;121.50-127.50;125.37
34;1015;1015;123.00;123.00
111;1055;1055;126.00;126.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;397;397;187.00;187.00
37;464-489;475;138.00-165.00;157.35
60;551-597;583;142.00-157.00;147.87
14;623-641;632;138.00-147.00;142.44
10;643;643;136.00;136.00;Unweaned
8;683;683;125.00;125.00
56;704-745;734;123.00-130.00;125.87
137;754-798;776;123.00-130.00;128.58
90;815-844;833;125.00-131.50;128.85
116;859-873;865;122.00-126.50;125.61
28;910-932;921;121.00;121.00
135;992-996;995;115.00-121.25;120.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
19;451-482;469;133.00-157.00;142.72
6;577;577;136.00;136.00
33;614-624;616;118.00-123.00;119.23
DAIRY STEERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;308;308;100.00;100.00
DAIRY STEERS - Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
69;230;230;77.50;77.50
15;277;277;85.00;85.00
3;385;385;71.00;71.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;213;213;170.00;170.00
10;270;270;174.00;174.00
30;366-384;377;160.00-178.00;169.38
114;408-446;422;151.00-175.00;161.69
163;452-497;475;150.00-166.00;155.01
10;454-458;456;167.00-168.00;167.60;Fancy
69;503-540;517;144.00-150.00;146.82
10;521-528;525;133.00-139.00;136.62;Fleshy
218;554-586;570;130.00-149.00;135.28
58;563-593;575;120.00-131.00;126.57;Unweaned
226;610-645;635;126.00-133.00;129.41
22;608-637;621;125.00-130.00;127.51;Unweaned
436;655-699;680;121.00-133.00;129.14
8;668;668;115.00;115.00;Fleshy
12;653-683;668;122.00-124.00;122.98;Unweaned
349;705-745;735;123.00-133.00;127.71
687;750-793;779;123.00-130.00;126.78
6;791;791;117.00;117.00;Fleshy
138;801-836;814;121.50-125.50;124.52
84;850-887;882;122.60-126.00;123.07
19;860-893;879;113.50-117.50;115.15;Fleshy
45;914;914;119.00;119.00
20;986;986;118.00;118.00
16;1020;1020;103.00;103.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;312;312;162.50;162.50;ThinFleshed
9;445;445;149.00;149.00
30;467-496;483;138.00-144.00;141.07
31;513-542;523;120.00-133.00;127.21
139;551-588;573;125.00-136.00;132.13
88;609-643;625;118.00-128.00;124.37
5;672;672;121.00;121.00
91;700-749;729;115.00-128.50;122.58
26;766-793;775;115.00-119.00;117.09
6;892;892;110.00;110.00;Fleshy
21;900-919;910;114.00-115.50;114.84
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;443;443;122.00;122.00
22;464;464;112.00;112.00
22;595;595;118.00;118.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
21;317;317;205.00;205.00
5;352;352;175.00;175.00
10;451-486;465;167.50-180.00;174.77
4;510;510;150.00;150.00
26;565-599;574;120.00-143.00;134.66
33;611-637;615;128.00-129.00;128.16
4;656;656;125.00;125.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;426;426;125.00;125.00
4;579;579;142.00;142.00
12;783;783;114.50;114.50