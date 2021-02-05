OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 2/2/2021 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

1/26/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 8,625 4,862 3,634

Feeder Cattle: 8,625(100.0%) 4,862(100.0%) 3,634(100.0%)

*** Final report ***

Compared to last week: Feeder steers sold 1.00-3.00 higher. Feeder heifers traded fully steady. Demand good. Steer calves sold steady to 2.00 higher. Heifer calves traded sharply higher with instances of 10.00-12.00 higher especially on 500 weight heifers. Demand good to very good. Quality average to attractive. Larger than normal spreads this week due to volatility in the markets as well as limited fat cattle trade thus far this week. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (53% Steers, 1% Dairy Steers, 44% Heifers, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 76%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

13;232;232;225.00;225.00

46;360-398;382;185.00-202.50;191.76

103;406-446;419;175.00-197.50;186.45

44;450-498;481;172.00-194.00;179.56

73;504-529;522;168.00-179.00;173.19

8;529;529;168.00;168.00;Unweaned

174;553-595;573;150.00-167.00;157.16

19;553-555;554;174.00-176.00;175.37;ThinFleshed

29;575-595;587;140.00-145.00;142.66;Unweaned

183;602-643;620;142.00-158.00;150.82

12;622-640;633;139.00-142.00;140.23;Unweaned

272;653-698;678;130.00-144.00;138.30

34;652-653;653;147.00-149.00;148.71;Fancy

19;665;665;144.50;144.50;ThinFleshed

532;707-745;729;134.00-146.00;136.79

396;750-790;765;131.00-139.00;135.73

376;800-849;828;128.00-137.50;130.92

257;850-898;875;126.50-134.50;129.78

280;903-937;918;125.50-132.00;127.58

27;930;930;126.00;126.00;Fleshy

146;950-987;961;121.50-127.50;125.37

34;1015;1015;123.00;123.00

111;1055;1055;126.00;126.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;397;397;187.00;187.00

37;464-489;475;138.00-165.00;157.35

60;551-597;583;142.00-157.00;147.87

14;623-641;632;138.00-147.00;142.44

10;643;643;136.00;136.00;Unweaned

8;683;683;125.00;125.00

56;704-745;734;123.00-130.00;125.87

137;754-798;776;123.00-130.00;128.58

90;815-844;833;125.00-131.50;128.85

116;859-873;865;122.00-126.50;125.61

28;910-932;921;121.00;121.00

135;992-996;995;115.00-121.25;120.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

19;451-482;469;133.00-157.00;142.72

6;577;577;136.00;136.00

33;614-624;616;118.00-123.00;119.23

DAIRY STEERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;308;308;100.00;100.00

DAIRY STEERS - Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

69;230;230;77.50;77.50

15;277;277;85.00;85.00

3;385;385;71.00;71.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

8;213;213;170.00;170.00

10;270;270;174.00;174.00

30;366-384;377;160.00-178.00;169.38

114;408-446;422;151.00-175.00;161.69

163;452-497;475;150.00-166.00;155.01

10;454-458;456;167.00-168.00;167.60;Fancy

69;503-540;517;144.00-150.00;146.82

10;521-528;525;133.00-139.00;136.62;Fleshy

218;554-586;570;130.00-149.00;135.28

58;563-593;575;120.00-131.00;126.57;Unweaned

226;610-645;635;126.00-133.00;129.41

22;608-637;621;125.00-130.00;127.51;Unweaned

436;655-699;680;121.00-133.00;129.14

8;668;668;115.00;115.00;Fleshy

12;653-683;668;122.00-124.00;122.98;Unweaned

349;705-745;735;123.00-133.00;127.71

687;750-793;779;123.00-130.00;126.78

6;791;791;117.00;117.00;Fleshy

138;801-836;814;121.50-125.50;124.52

84;850-887;882;122.60-126.00;123.07

19;860-893;879;113.50-117.50;115.15;Fleshy

45;914;914;119.00;119.00

20;986;986;118.00;118.00

16;1020;1020;103.00;103.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;312;312;162.50;162.50;ThinFleshed

9;445;445;149.00;149.00

30;467-496;483;138.00-144.00;141.07

31;513-542;523;120.00-133.00;127.21

139;551-588;573;125.00-136.00;132.13

88;609-643;625;118.00-128.00;124.37

5;672;672;121.00;121.00

91;700-749;729;115.00-128.50;122.58

26;766-793;775;115.00-119.00;117.09

6;892;892;110.00;110.00;Fleshy

21;900-919;910;114.00-115.50;114.84

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;443;443;122.00;122.00

22;464;464;112.00;112.00

22;595;595;118.00;118.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

21;317;317;205.00;205.00

5;352;352;175.00;175.00

10;451-486;465;167.50-180.00;174.77

4;510;510;150.00;150.00

26;565-599;574;120.00-143.00;134.66

33;611-637;615;128.00-129.00;128.16

4;656;656;125.00;125.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;426;426;125.00;125.00

4;579;579;142.00;142.00

12;783;783;114.50;114.50

Tags

Recommended for you