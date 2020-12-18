OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 12/15/2020 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
12/8/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 6,464 11,749 7,218
Feeder Cattle: 6,464(100.0%) 11,749(100.0%) 7,218(100.0%)
Special Note: *** This will be the final week of sales for the OKC West Livestock auction in 2020. Sales resume Monday 01/04/21 ***
*** Final report ***
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers traded 1.00-3.00 higher. Demand good Steer and heifer calves sold 2.00-4.00 lower, with exception of truly long weaned cattle selling fully steady. Demand light to moderate as a heavy snow storm came across the trade area over the weekend and all day Tuesday keeping buyers interested in long weaned cattle with multipole rounds of shots. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (52% Steers, 7% Dairy Steers, 39% Heifers, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 58%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
38;358-371;364;192.50-202.50;200.67
35;380;380;210.00;210.00;Fancy
48;401-440;416;180.00-195.00;188.32
48;439;439;202.50;202.50;Fancy
104;456-464;458;171.00-190.00;185.00
48;504-519;511;161.00-170.00;166.93
27;501-544;512;151.00-155.00;153.90;Unweaned
98;557-573;561;145.00-153.50;152.07
42;588-599;597;130.00-141.00;131.81;Unweaned
80;624-645;633;134.00-139.50;137.73
121;602-649;619;130.00-141.00;136.16;Unweaned
287;658-695;679;134.00-144.00;140.07
9;672;672;133.00;133.00;Unweaned
59;708-742;720;131.50-143.50;137.97
328;752-798;772;132.00-142.00;139.96
123;789;789;144.00;144.00;ThinFleshed
327;805-839;823;130.00-143.75;138.63
29;880;880;133.50;133.50
16;910;910;132.50;132.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;328;328;162.50;162.50;Fleshy
10;392;392;170.00;170.00
85;457-496;474;160.00-174.00;169.32
18;467;467;175.00;175.00;Unweaned
58;501-549;520;140.00-155.00;145.75
28;520-549;536;135.00-149.00;140.23;Unweaned
22;599;599;142.00;142.00
7;588;588;139.00;139.00;Unweaned
9;615;615;138.50;138.50
38;601-638;628;126.00-138.00;133.74;Unweaned
33;678;678;134.00;134.00
20;676;676;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
123;713-732;722;128.50-131.50;130.28
54;755-776;764;129.00-132.00;130.49
7;779;779;124.00;124.00;Unweaned
8;817;817;126.00;126.00;ThinFleshed
25;855-862;859;120.00-130.00;123.98
123;984;984;130.00;130.00;ThinFleshed
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
15;316;316;160.00;160.00
53;383;383;177.50;177.50
12;448;448;130.00;130.00;Fleshy
7;443;443;157.00;157.00;Unweaned
8;556;556;127.00;127.00
14;554-556;555;117.00-125.00;120.99;Unweaned
8;602;602;121.00;121.00;Unweaned
STEERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
15;763;763;100.00;100.00
DAIRY STEERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
32;275;275;97.50;97.50
45;315-349;325;85.00-95.00;88.10
DAIRY STEERS - Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
139;277;277;110.00;110.00
119;350;350;110.00;110.00
30;647;647;75.00;75.00
15;827;827;60.00;60.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
23;355-377;366;162.50-170.00;166.30
73;406-433;429;152.50-159.00;158.19
6;452;452;134.00;134.00;Unweaned
102;512-531;523;127.00-130.00;128.70
96;572-594;585;129.00-137.00;131.58
46;556-598;583;126.00-130.00;129.01;Unweaned
198;616-647;638;126.00-134.00;132.68
28;600-611;604;120.00-128.00;125.44;Unweaned
191;676-697;689;126.50-132.75;131.22
159;704-728;714;125.00-132.00;130.07
116;754-798;769;125.00-131.00;128.79
8;830;830;128.50;128.50
25;872-893;885;112.00-116.00;114.42;Fleshy
28;905-913;908;106.00-117.00;112.84
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
23;371-375;373;148.00-155.00;151.37
38;407-415;410;130.00-139.00;136.12
38;410-435;423;121.00-138.00;130.21;Unweaned
56;450-497;462;125.00-143.00;132.13
25;488;488;128.00;128.00;Fleshy
22;474-499;482;121.00-125.00;123.68;Unweaned
72;524-544;526;121.00-131.00;129.59
8;517;517;122.00;122.00;Fleshy
91;509-548;535;120.00-129.00;125.39;Unweaned
34;574;574;121.00;121.00
65;556-596;576;125.00-130.00;127.32;Unweaned
83;602-643;628;115.00-129.00;123.85
159;605-641;632;117.00-129.50;123.25;Unweaned
20;669-676;674;121.00-122.00;121.75
32;663-683;672;115.00-127.50;123.28;Unweaned
34;708-744;725;115.00-127.50;122.68
11;783;783;110.00;110.00;Fleshy
7;802;802;120.00;120.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;319;319;135.00;135.00
7;361;361;142.00;142.00
26;421;421;136.00;136.00
14;419;419;121.00;121.00;Fleshy
13;438;438;124.00;124.00;Unweaned
15;487;487;131.00;131.00
16;529;529;111.00;111.00;Unweaned
6;624;624;112.00;112.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;481;481;175.00;175.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;351;351;140.00;140.00;Fleshy
15;493;493;139.00;139.00;Fleshy
17;471;471;159.00;159.00;Unweaned
5;541;541;131.00;131.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
30;454-468;460;135.00;135.00;Unweaned