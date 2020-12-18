OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 12/15/2020 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

12/8/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 6,464 11,749 7,218

Feeder Cattle: 6,464(100.0%) 11,749(100.0%) 7,218(100.0%)

Special Note: *** This will be the final week of sales for the OKC West Livestock auction in 2020. Sales resume Monday 01/04/21 ***

*** Final report ***

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers traded 1.00-3.00 higher. Demand good Steer and heifer calves sold 2.00-4.00 lower, with exception of truly long weaned cattle selling fully steady. Demand light to moderate as a heavy snow storm came across the trade area over the weekend and all day Tuesday keeping buyers interested in long weaned cattle with multipole rounds of shots. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (52% Steers, 7% Dairy Steers, 39% Heifers, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 58%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

38;358-371;364;192.50-202.50;200.67

35;380;380;210.00;210.00;Fancy

48;401-440;416;180.00-195.00;188.32

48;439;439;202.50;202.50;Fancy

104;456-464;458;171.00-190.00;185.00

48;504-519;511;161.00-170.00;166.93

27;501-544;512;151.00-155.00;153.90;Unweaned

98;557-573;561;145.00-153.50;152.07

42;588-599;597;130.00-141.00;131.81;Unweaned

80;624-645;633;134.00-139.50;137.73

121;602-649;619;130.00-141.00;136.16;Unweaned

287;658-695;679;134.00-144.00;140.07

9;672;672;133.00;133.00;Unweaned

59;708-742;720;131.50-143.50;137.97

328;752-798;772;132.00-142.00;139.96

123;789;789;144.00;144.00;ThinFleshed

327;805-839;823;130.00-143.75;138.63

29;880;880;133.50;133.50

16;910;910;132.50;132.50

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;328;328;162.50;162.50;Fleshy

10;392;392;170.00;170.00

85;457-496;474;160.00-174.00;169.32

18;467;467;175.00;175.00;Unweaned

58;501-549;520;140.00-155.00;145.75

28;520-549;536;135.00-149.00;140.23;Unweaned

22;599;599;142.00;142.00

7;588;588;139.00;139.00;Unweaned

9;615;615;138.50;138.50

38;601-638;628;126.00-138.00;133.74;Unweaned

33;678;678;134.00;134.00

20;676;676;125.00;125.00;Unweaned

123;713-732;722;128.50-131.50;130.28

54;755-776;764;129.00-132.00;130.49

7;779;779;124.00;124.00;Unweaned

8;817;817;126.00;126.00;ThinFleshed

25;855-862;859;120.00-130.00;123.98

123;984;984;130.00;130.00;ThinFleshed

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

15;316;316;160.00;160.00

53;383;383;177.50;177.50

12;448;448;130.00;130.00;Fleshy

7;443;443;157.00;157.00;Unweaned

8;556;556;127.00;127.00

14;554-556;555;117.00-125.00;120.99;Unweaned

8;602;602;121.00;121.00;Unweaned

STEERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

15;763;763;100.00;100.00

DAIRY STEERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

32;275;275;97.50;97.50

45;315-349;325;85.00-95.00;88.10

DAIRY STEERS - Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

139;277;277;110.00;110.00

119;350;350;110.00;110.00

30;647;647;75.00;75.00

15;827;827;60.00;60.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

23;355-377;366;162.50-170.00;166.30

73;406-433;429;152.50-159.00;158.19

6;452;452;134.00;134.00;Unweaned

102;512-531;523;127.00-130.00;128.70

96;572-594;585;129.00-137.00;131.58

46;556-598;583;126.00-130.00;129.01;Unweaned

198;616-647;638;126.00-134.00;132.68

28;600-611;604;120.00-128.00;125.44;Unweaned

191;676-697;689;126.50-132.75;131.22

159;704-728;714;125.00-132.00;130.07

116;754-798;769;125.00-131.00;128.79

8;830;830;128.50;128.50

25;872-893;885;112.00-116.00;114.42;Fleshy

28;905-913;908;106.00-117.00;112.84

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

23;371-375;373;148.00-155.00;151.37

38;407-415;410;130.00-139.00;136.12

38;410-435;423;121.00-138.00;130.21;Unweaned

56;450-497;462;125.00-143.00;132.13

25;488;488;128.00;128.00;Fleshy

22;474-499;482;121.00-125.00;123.68;Unweaned

72;524-544;526;121.00-131.00;129.59

8;517;517;122.00;122.00;Fleshy

91;509-548;535;120.00-129.00;125.39;Unweaned

34;574;574;121.00;121.00

65;556-596;576;125.00-130.00;127.32;Unweaned

83;602-643;628;115.00-129.00;123.85

159;605-641;632;117.00-129.50;123.25;Unweaned

20;669-676;674;121.00-122.00;121.75

32;663-683;672;115.00-127.50;123.28;Unweaned

34;708-744;725;115.00-127.50;122.68

11;783;783;110.00;110.00;Fleshy

7;802;802;120.00;120.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;319;319;135.00;135.00

7;361;361;142.00;142.00

26;421;421;136.00;136.00

14;419;419;121.00;121.00;Fleshy

13;438;438;124.00;124.00;Unweaned

15;487;487;131.00;131.00

16;529;529;111.00;111.00;Unweaned

6;624;624;112.00;112.00;Unweaned

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;481;481;175.00;175.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

10;351;351;140.00;140.00;Fleshy

15;493;493;139.00;139.00;Fleshy

17;471;471;159.00;159.00;Unweaned

5;541;541;131.00;131.00;Unweaned

BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

30;454-468;460;135.00;135.00;Unweaned

