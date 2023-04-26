OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 4/25/2023 - Preliminary
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
4/18/2023
Last Year
Total Receipts: 2,000 8,645 9,530
Feeder Cattle: 2,000(100.0%) 8,645(100.0%) 9,530(100.0%)
Compared to last week: Steer and heifer calves sold mostly steady. Demand moderate to good. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (54% Steers, 39% Heifers, 7% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 9%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;330-342;339;285.00-300.00;295.82
22;354-390;376;277.50-285.00;280.40
46;418-443;434;235.00-268.00;263.38
173;451-494;480;247.50-280.00;264.37
105;501-541;509;224.00-250.00;247.79
178;553-584;577;215.00-248.00;237.90
40;600-645;620;214.00-235.00;227.83
14;665-685;672;217.00-221.00;218.93
12;708;708;189.00;189.00
2;798;798;192.00;192.007
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;360-391;385;235.00-260.00;239.68
50;457-469;466;209.00-226.00;212.89
9;515-545;533;190.00-225.00;212.45
129;553-598;578;172.00-228.00;200.67
25;600-640;608;190.00-210.00;206.03
11;665-688;676;185.00-192.50;189.12
2;828;828;160.00;160.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
2;320-345;333;210.00-230.00;220.38
13;380-395;387;202.50-237.50;226.75
1;440;440;150.00;150.00
12;475-490;480;150.00-232.50;194.26
7;509-520;512;135.00-185.00;172.67
5;560-595;578;125.00-217.50;190.92
1;630;630;140.00;140.00
1;670;670;202.00;202.00
1;775;775;175.00;175.00
1;1070;1070;169.00;169.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;273-290;282;250.00-265.00;257.73
11;323-346;338;240.00-270.00;253.78
52;353-393;377;222.00-275.00;245.85
34;400-448;423;236.00-250.00;242.80
42;419;419;253.00;253.00;Fancy
130;453-499;474;212.50-260.00;244.22
50;471;471;253.00;253.00;Fancy
56;500-545;521;200.00-228.00;214.81
100;553-599;574;200.00-230.00;218.44
15;610-648;645;180.00-192.00;191.24
9;668;668;185.00;185.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
47;456-480;468;190.00-232.50;206.62
46;510-546;525;177.50-200.00;195.49
10;639;639;187.00;187.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
2 343 343 145.00 145.00
4 383 383 202.50 202.50
4 420-445 428 190.00-207.50 197.04
7 455-485 469 140.00-200.00 184.12
5 513-545 524 175.00-190.00 183.04
3 565-575 568 175.00-185.00 180.67
2 620-645 633 130.00-182.50 156.77
3 670-685 675 140.00-175.00 161.73
1 740 740 175.00 175.00
1 755 755 150.00 150.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;332-348;343;280.00;280.00
16;372;372;245.00;245.00
3;513-525;517;216.00-218.00;216.68
42;597;597;239.00;239.00
6;623;623;215.00;215.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
27;455-479;473;190.00-238.00;230.21
16;557-560;558;196.00-210.00;201.27
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
1;465;465;190.00;190.00
1;580;580;190.00;190.00