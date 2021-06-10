McAlester Union Livestock Auction - McAlester, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 6/9/2021 – Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

5/25/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 1,950 1,460 2,760

Feeder Cattle: 1,650(84.6%) 1,100(75.3%) 2,500(90.6%)

Slaughter Cattle: 243(12.5%) 318(21.8%) 211(7.6%)

Replacement Cattle: 57(2.9%) 42(2.9%) 49(1.8%)

Compared to two weeks ago; Steer calves 5.00 to 9.00 higher. Heifer calves 6.00 higher. Demand was good. Quality was average through attractive, with large groups of QBN calves. Slaughter cows 10.00 to 14.00 higher. Slaughter bulls 10.00 higher. A total of 300 cows and bulls sold 67 percent going to packers. Supply included: 85% Feeder Cattle (39% Steers, 52% Heifers, 9% Bulls); 12% Slaughter Cattle (81% Cows, 19% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (60% Bred Cows, 40% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 21%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

11;300-335;324;181.00-199.00;190.76

23;350-393;378;178.00-195.00;184.10

22;400-445;424;155.00-168.00;162.20

25;450-494;478;152.00-165.00;160.69

51;500-548;520;151.00-164.00;158.25

212;550-597;593;149.00-159.00;156.50

28;600-645;631;148.00-161.00;157.06

12;655-690;682;144.00-149.00;144.40

14;705-743;725;134.00-141.00;138.58

12;755-790;771;125.00-135.00;130.59

4;805-810;806;136.00-139.00;136.75

2;860-870;865;126.00-130.00;128.01

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

3;325-330;327;160.00-175.00;165.38

4;375-385;383;161.00-170.00;167.24

13;402-440;417;148.00-164.00;149.63

11;450-493;481;141.00-157.00;148.99

11;505-540;519;134.00-149.00;142.50

4;550-585;561;130.00-141.00;135.35

6;610-630;624;135.00-146.00;140.00

7;655-697;681;121.00-137.00;132.91

3;715-730;725;117.00-134.00;124.27

2;780-795;788;119.00-120.00;119.50

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

11;308-340;320;146.00-160.00;151.91

10;350-390;374;151.00-161.00;155.40

29;401-443;424;148.00-154.00;152.90

49;450-493;473;143.00-158.00;144.88

145;500-547;526;130.00-143.00;139.73

70;550-598;573;131.00-143.00;139.27

63;600-647;623;130.00-143.00;137.89

3;607;607;160.00;160.00;ValueAdded

30;650-698;679;122.00-135.00;130.89

27;700-745;709;121.00-135.00;127.85

4;760-780;770;110.00-120.00;114.95

10;800-840;820;102.00-110.00;106.17

7;860-890;884;103.00-111.00;109.14

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;300-340;308;130.00-137.00;135.46

37;360-399;380;132.00-148.00;139.75

68;402-447;437;130.00-144.00;138.61

33;450-490;472;126.00-143.00;133.82

13;500-545;525;116.00-131.00;126.52

6;550-585;564;121.00-131.00;127.49

6;600-640;624;120.00-127.00;122.38

2;650-655;653;119.00-120.00;119.50

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;300-345;334;186.00-196.00;193.75

4;355-383;374;171.00-185.00;177.33

7;408-445;427;150.00-163.00;154.84

20;455-490;472;145.00-157.00;150.25

15;505-545;520;141.00-155.00;149.67

13;550-595;565;145.00-154.00;147.98

4;610-625;620;135.00-146.00;141.49

7;670-690;676;120.00-131.00;122.74

8;705-735;722;120.00-127.00;126.12

BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

3;305-345;325;156.00-171.00;161.05

4;365-380;373;153.00-170.00;161.50

6;415-445;430;132.00-142.00;136.54

3;455-495;480;130.00-136.00;132.93

3;530-540;537;127.00-139.00;134.30

6;575-590;586;130.00-140.00;137.17

1;675;675;109.00;109.00