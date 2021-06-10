McAlester Union Livestock Auction - McAlester, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 6/9/2021 – Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
5/25/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 1,950 1,460 2,760
Feeder Cattle: 1,650(84.6%) 1,100(75.3%) 2,500(90.6%)
Slaughter Cattle: 243(12.5%) 318(21.8%) 211(7.6%)
Replacement Cattle: 57(2.9%) 42(2.9%) 49(1.8%)
Compared to two weeks ago; Steer calves 5.00 to 9.00 higher. Heifer calves 6.00 higher. Demand was good. Quality was average through attractive, with large groups of QBN calves. Slaughter cows 10.00 to 14.00 higher. Slaughter bulls 10.00 higher. A total of 300 cows and bulls sold 67 percent going to packers. Supply included: 85% Feeder Cattle (39% Steers, 52% Heifers, 9% Bulls); 12% Slaughter Cattle (81% Cows, 19% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (60% Bred Cows, 40% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 21%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;300-335;324;181.00-199.00;190.76
23;350-393;378;178.00-195.00;184.10
22;400-445;424;155.00-168.00;162.20
25;450-494;478;152.00-165.00;160.69
51;500-548;520;151.00-164.00;158.25
212;550-597;593;149.00-159.00;156.50
28;600-645;631;148.00-161.00;157.06
12;655-690;682;144.00-149.00;144.40
14;705-743;725;134.00-141.00;138.58
12;755-790;771;125.00-135.00;130.59
4;805-810;806;136.00-139.00;136.75
2;860-870;865;126.00-130.00;128.01
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;325-330;327;160.00-175.00;165.38
4;375-385;383;161.00-170.00;167.24
13;402-440;417;148.00-164.00;149.63
11;450-493;481;141.00-157.00;148.99
11;505-540;519;134.00-149.00;142.50
4;550-585;561;130.00-141.00;135.35
6;610-630;624;135.00-146.00;140.00
7;655-697;681;121.00-137.00;132.91
3;715-730;725;117.00-134.00;124.27
2;780-795;788;119.00-120.00;119.50
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;308-340;320;146.00-160.00;151.91
10;350-390;374;151.00-161.00;155.40
29;401-443;424;148.00-154.00;152.90
49;450-493;473;143.00-158.00;144.88
145;500-547;526;130.00-143.00;139.73
70;550-598;573;131.00-143.00;139.27
63;600-647;623;130.00-143.00;137.89
3;607;607;160.00;160.00;ValueAdded
30;650-698;679;122.00-135.00;130.89
27;700-745;709;121.00-135.00;127.85
4;760-780;770;110.00-120.00;114.95
10;800-840;820;102.00-110.00;106.17
7;860-890;884;103.00-111.00;109.14
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;300-340;308;130.00-137.00;135.46
37;360-399;380;132.00-148.00;139.75
68;402-447;437;130.00-144.00;138.61
33;450-490;472;126.00-143.00;133.82
13;500-545;525;116.00-131.00;126.52
6;550-585;564;121.00-131.00;127.49
6;600-640;624;120.00-127.00;122.38
2;650-655;653;119.00-120.00;119.50
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;300-345;334;186.00-196.00;193.75
4;355-383;374;171.00-185.00;177.33
7;408-445;427;150.00-163.00;154.84
20;455-490;472;145.00-157.00;150.25
15;505-545;520;141.00-155.00;149.67
13;550-595;565;145.00-154.00;147.98
4;610-625;620;135.00-146.00;141.49
7;670-690;676;120.00-131.00;122.74
8;705-735;722;120.00-127.00;126.12
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;305-345;325;156.00-171.00;161.05
4;365-380;373;153.00-170.00;161.50
6;415-445;430;132.00-142.00;136.54
3;455-495;480;130.00-136.00;132.93
3;530-540;537;127.00-139.00;134.30
6;575-590;586;130.00-140.00;137.17
1;675;675;109.00;109.00