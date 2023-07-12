Compared to the last sale two weeks ago: Steer and heifer calves sold 5.00-10.00 higher. Demand very good. Heavy rainfall and dangerous flooding has swept across most of the trade area. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (43% Steers, 48% Heifers, 9% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 32%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
30;400-426;415;300.00-305.00;303.04
20;450-472;463;287.50-300.00;292.36
65;508-549;524;275.00-287.50;281.40
133;552-584;576;265.00-277.50;271.01
26;633;633;257.00;257.00
17;613;613;284.00;284.00;Fancy
86;689-692;689;251.00-254.00;251.98
32;663-681;674;243.00-244.00;243.60;Unweaned
16;701-703;702;247.50-255.00;251.72
8;756;756;245.00;245.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;317;317;295.00;295.00
23;409;409;287.50;287.50
21;475-484;481;267.50-270.00;269.30
62;559-594;575;242.00-256.00;248.36
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;271;271;282.50;282.50
11;314;314;280.00;280.00
13;363-374;366;272.50-282.50;275.64
12;449;449;260.00;260.00
14;456-478;465;250.00-265.00;258.40
24;533;533;253.00;253.00
102;562-582;569;243.00-254.00;248.29
20;573;573;258.00;258.00;Fancy
107;611-644;624;236.00-248.00;241.56
10;689;689;252.00;252.00;Fancy
45;674-692;679;221.00-222.50;221.41;Unweaned
9;714;714;226.00;226.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;330;330;230.00;230.00
67;359-375;361;255.00-262.50;255.47
50;418-434;427;247.00-255.00;251.39
35;473-474;474;243.00;243.00
32;533-549;539;232.00-235.00;233.85
26;4451;4451;265.00;265.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
14;641;641;210.00;210.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
12;337;337;290.00;290.00
15;425;425;262.00;262.00
12;508;508;277.50;277.50
6;585;585;250.00;250.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)