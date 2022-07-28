OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 7/26/2022 - Preliminary
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
7/19/2022
Last Year
Total Receipts: 2,500 7,894 5,827
Feeder Cattle: 2,500(100.0%) 7,894(100.0%) 5,827(100.0%)
Compared to last week: Steer and heifer calves sold 5.00-10.00 higher. Demand very good. Cooler temperatures and chances of rain throughout the end of the week and thru the weekend has buyers very active. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (45% Steers, 49% Heifers, 6% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 23%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;293;293;215.00;215.00
43;378-396;385;209.00-217.50;212.24
35;484;484;197.00;197.00
42;475;475;206.00;206.00;Fancy
144;503-541;524;189.00-205.00;201.72
25;500;500;209.50;209.50;ThinFleshed
7;550;550;193.00;193.00
146;602-644;621;185.00-189.00;186.97
14;652-658;655;180.00-187.00;182.98
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;489;489;169.00;169.00
34;529;529;170.00;170.00
56;567;567;187.50;187.50
9;671;671;167.00;167.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
41;417;417;165.00;165.00
21;500;500;183.00;183.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
31;354-369;365;170.00-192.50;182.48
103;406-446;431;168.00-186.00;177.94
22;433;433;184.00;184.00;ThinFleshed
132;453-498;484;168.00-185.00;172.97
8;475;475;182.00;182.00;Fancy
29;460-470;466;189.00-190.00;189.41;ThinFleshed
106;502-541;520;165.00-176.00;171.60
48;556-577;566;162.00-172.00;169.59
63;600-646;623;163.00-177.00;168.61
37;659-669;662;148.00-153.50;152.00;Unweaned
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;442;442;155.00;155.00
53;522-541;529;155.00-160.00;158.07
24;506;506;175.00;175.00;ThinFleshed
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
19;688;688;153.00;153.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;249;249;212.50;212.50
8;321;321;210.00;210.00
16;359;359;210.00;210.00
31;700;700;154.00;154.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;619;619;159.00;159.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
13;412;412;135.00;135.00