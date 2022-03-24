OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 3/22/2022 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
3/15/2022
Last Year
Total Receipts: 5,487 9,409 6,433
Feeder Cattle: 5,487(100.0%) 9,409(100.0%) 6,433(100.0%)
Special Note: ***Correction to Medium and Large 1 Bull weight***
Compared to last week: Feeder steers traded steady to 1.00 higher. Feeder heifers steady to 2.00 lower. Demand moderate. Steer and heifer calves sold fully steady to firm. Demand moderate to good. Much needed moisture fell over the trade area this weekend and early in the week sparking interest in grazing cattle. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (48% Steers, 52% Heifers, 0% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 71%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;335;335;235.00;235.00
51;356-384;373;210.00-227.50;216.92
20;373;373;230.00;230.00;Fancy
3;412;412;212.50;212.50
69;453-484;476;200.00-213.00;207.64
98;502-542;518;189.00-207.50;200.16
84;551-588;573;182.00-197.50;187.38
57;609-644;628;171.00-178.00;174.20
53;661-694;681;162.00-169.00;163.28
145;707-734;721;157.00-164.00;161.50
85;751-763;755;155.50-164.00;158.05
621;802-844;823;149.50-156.50;153.14
79;850-854;851;149.00-153.75;153.03
71;919-944;935;136.00-141.00;138.75
11;1134;1134;124.00;124.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;369;369;200.00;200.00
14;434;434;187.50;187.50
14;497;497;190.00;190.00
42;510-549;543;176.00-180.00;178.75
35;574-597;592;170.00-181.00;177.77
12;585;585;165.00;165.00;Unweaned
122;617-639;630;156.00-166.00;161.11
16;676;676;159.00;159.00
11;671;671;141.00;141.00;Unweaned
30;701-745;722;145.00-152.00;148.63
45;753-755;753;140.00-152.00;143.34
143;829-847;846;141.00-141.50;141.46
205;853-881;874;140.00-142.00;141.54
81;965;965;129.50;129.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
16;629;629;160.00;160.00
14;780;780;140.00;140.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
13;341;341;190.00;190.00
53;363-395;381;195.00-205.00;201.36
43;406-431;418;180.00-197.50;187.12
64;451-485;463;174.00-185.00;178.96
91;504-529;510;168.00-179.00;173.96
285;551-595;572;157.00-164.00;160.76
11;585;585;174.00;174.00;ThinFleshed
184;600-630;620;150.00-162.00;156.89
16;616;616;148.00;148.00;Unweaned
471;654-694;669;147.00-156.75;151.11
230;709-748;726;142.00-146.00;143.83
210;751-797;772;135.00-143.75;139.90
51;813;813;138.50;138.50
128;850-877;865;130.00-140.00;136.57
13;904;904;130.00;130.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;301;301;193.00;193.00
8;399;399;185.00;185.00
42;403-446;435;171.00-177.00;173.50
50;489-494;491;155.00-171.00;163.69
130;502-546;513;158.00-169.00;160.76
66;551-582;575;151.00-160.00;157.25
81;651-693;679;143.00-145.00;144.25
17;738;738;135.00;135.00
11;787;787;133.50;133.50
15;779;779;126.00;126.00;Unweaned
59;850-879;867;127.00-131.00;128.83
76;939-941;939;123.00-128.00;123.92
14;959;959;122.00;122.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
28;591;591;151.00;151.00
8;597;597;136.00;136.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;399;399;210.00;210.00