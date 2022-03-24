OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 3/22/2022 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

3/15/2022

Last Year

Total Receipts: 5,487 9,409 6,433

Feeder Cattle: 5,487(100.0%) 9,409(100.0%) 6,433(100.0%)

Special Note: ***Correction to Medium and Large 1 Bull weight***

Compared to last week: Feeder steers traded steady to 1.00 higher. Feeder heifers steady to 2.00 lower. Demand moderate. Steer and heifer calves sold fully steady to firm. Demand moderate to good. Much needed moisture fell over the trade area this weekend and early in the week sparking interest in grazing cattle. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (48% Steers, 52% Heifers, 0% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 71%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;335;335;235.00;235.00

51;356-384;373;210.00-227.50;216.92

20;373;373;230.00;230.00;Fancy

3;412;412;212.50;212.50

69;453-484;476;200.00-213.00;207.64

98;502-542;518;189.00-207.50;200.16

84;551-588;573;182.00-197.50;187.38

57;609-644;628;171.00-178.00;174.20

53;661-694;681;162.00-169.00;163.28

145;707-734;721;157.00-164.00;161.50

85;751-763;755;155.50-164.00;158.05

621;802-844;823;149.50-156.50;153.14

79;850-854;851;149.00-153.75;153.03

71;919-944;935;136.00-141.00;138.75

11;1134;1134;124.00;124.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

9;369;369;200.00;200.00

14;434;434;187.50;187.50

14;497;497;190.00;190.00

42;510-549;543;176.00-180.00;178.75

35;574-597;592;170.00-181.00;177.77

12;585;585;165.00;165.00;Unweaned

122;617-639;630;156.00-166.00;161.11

16;676;676;159.00;159.00

11;671;671;141.00;141.00;Unweaned

30;701-745;722;145.00-152.00;148.63

45;753-755;753;140.00-152.00;143.34

143;829-847;846;141.00-141.50;141.46

205;853-881;874;140.00-142.00;141.54

81;965;965;129.50;129.50

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

16;629;629;160.00;160.00

14;780;780;140.00;140.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

13;341;341;190.00;190.00

53;363-395;381;195.00-205.00;201.36

43;406-431;418;180.00-197.50;187.12

64;451-485;463;174.00-185.00;178.96

91;504-529;510;168.00-179.00;173.96

285;551-595;572;157.00-164.00;160.76

11;585;585;174.00;174.00;ThinFleshed

184;600-630;620;150.00-162.00;156.89

16;616;616;148.00;148.00;Unweaned

471;654-694;669;147.00-156.75;151.11

230;709-748;726;142.00-146.00;143.83

210;751-797;772;135.00-143.75;139.90

51;813;813;138.50;138.50

128;850-877;865;130.00-140.00;136.57

13;904;904;130.00;130.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

10;301;301;193.00;193.00

8;399;399;185.00;185.00

42;403-446;435;171.00-177.00;173.50

50;489-494;491;155.00-171.00;163.69

130;502-546;513;158.00-169.00;160.76

66;551-582;575;151.00-160.00;157.25

81;651-693;679;143.00-145.00;144.25

17;738;738;135.00;135.00

11;787;787;133.50;133.50

15;779;779;126.00;126.00;Unweaned

59;850-879;867;127.00-131.00;128.83

76;939-941;939;123.00-128.00;123.92

14;959;959;122.00;122.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

28;591;591;151.00;151.00

8;597;597;136.00;136.00;Unweaned

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;399;399;210.00;210.00