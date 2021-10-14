OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 10/12/2021 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
10/5/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 5,548 5,878 5,728
Feeder Cattle: 5,548(100.0%) 5,878(100.0%) 5,728(100.0%)
*** Final report ***
Compared to last week: Feeder steers sold steady to 3.00 higher. Feeder heifers traded 1.00-4.00 higher. Demand moderate to good. Steer and heifer calves sold with a steady undertone on very limited comparable offerings of long weaned calves. Demand light to moderate. Quality plain, few average to attractive. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (51% Steers, 46% Heifers, 3% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 76%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;296;296;215.00;215.00;ThinFleshed
5;333;333;184.00;184.00
14;359-384;372;184.00-190.00;186.90
19;371;371;205.00;205.00;Fancy
13;410;410;185.00;185.00
95;453-491;465;170.00-185.00;181.12
8;473;473;190.00;190.00;Fancy
60;532-549;538;161.00-166.00;163.52
56;554-591;580;153.00-163.00;156.75
5;583;583;154.00;154.00;Unweaned
26;600-636;611;159.00-165.00;163.08
178;657-694;675;159.00-163.50;161.73
5;650;650;140.00;140.00;Unweaned
24;703-726;714;148.50-150.00;149.30;Unweaned
326;805-844;818;154.00-159.00;155.60
246;860-869;863;149.75-157.75;155.26
22;924-947;937;145.00-147.00;145.90
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;404;404;170.00;170.00
5;448;448;152.00;152.00;Fleshy
14;458;458;143.00;143.00
40;506-544;530;152.00-162.00;158.42
22;526;526;140.00;140.00;Unweaned
7;576;576;152.50;152.50
7;581;581;148.00;148.00;Unweaned
10;612;612;150.00;150.00
13;609-634;626;139.00-143.00;141.80;Unweaned
41;660;660;156.00;156.00
89;676;676;144.50;144.50;Unweaned
233;733-748;735;155.00-158.50;157.97
49;761;761;150.50;150.50
5;790;790;122.00;122.00;Unweaned
148;844;844;151.50;151.50
60;873;873;148.50;148.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
13;369;369;152.50;152.50
9;434;434;124.00;124.00
11;528;528;129.00;129.00;Unweaned
45;738;738;139.00;139.00
77;809-825;822;141.50-143.00;141.77
STEERS - Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
23;722;722;160.00;160.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;274;274;167.50;167.50
10;312;312;150.00;150.00
24;359-394;370;141.00-151.00;148.64
36;429;429;147.00;147.00
50;469-492;478;151.00-154.00;151.87
13;493;493;159.00;159.00;Fancy
10;546;546;133.00;133.00;Unweaned
50;554-599;587;140.00-149.00;143.94
175;611-649;624;142.50-158.00;149.32
10;634;634;134.00;134.00;Unweaned
230;665-669;667;147.50-153.00;150.50
290;705-728;720;145.00-154.50;148.18
8;734;734;134.00;134.00;Unweaned
242;751-792;777;141.00-149.75;145.15
217;800-843;814;135.00-147.50;144.21
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
14;435-442;438;135.00-142.00;138.03
56;451-499;478;131.00-140.00;136.17
77;502-548;534;130.00-143.00;136.95
52;510-515;513;124.00-133.50;130.60;Unweaned
19;567-597;586;137.00-141.00;139.57
6;571;571;135.00;135.00;Unweaned
19;621;621;144.00;144.00
42;667-697;673;138.00-145.00;143.45
24;657;657;123.00-130.00;127.38;Unweaned
12;710-743;727;142.00-143.00;142.51
15;741;741;135.00;135.00;Unweaned
58;797;797;138.50;138.50
20;820-831;823;130.00-139.00;132.27
18;1051;1051;104.00;104.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
17;311-341;327;131.00-135.00;132.79
18;509-547;528;120.00-127.00;123.63
18;500-541;520;125.00-133.00;128.64;Unweaned
6;630;630;130.00;130.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;298;298;195.00;195.00
26;460-478;472;160.00-173.00;164.44
21;534;534;158.00;158.00
10;608;608;138.00;138.00;Unweaned
33;672;672;126.00;126.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;306;306;165.00;165.00
4;383;383;150.00;150.00
7;576;576;133.00;133.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;651;651;125.00;125.00;Unweaned