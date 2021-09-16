OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 9/14/2021 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
9/8/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 7,245 4,429 6,352
Feeder Cattle: 7,245(100.0%) 4,429(100.0%) 6,352(100.0%)
*** Final report ***
Compared to last week: Feeder steers sold fully steady. Feeder heifers traded 2.00-6.00 lower on the plainer offerings. Demand light for heifers, moderate for steers. Steer and heifer calves were to lightly tested for an accurate trend but a lower undertone was noted. Demand moderate. Several strings of calves fresh off the cow on offer today. Cooler temperatures are in the forecast for next week. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (67% Steers, 3% Dairy Steers, 28% Heifers, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 86%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
15;357;357;175.00;175.00
7;356;356;190.00;190.00;ThinFleshed
26;423-446;435;173.50-176.00;174.62
27;482-495;490;178.00-182.00;179.46
55;510-519;514;169.00-170.00;169.46
54;561-586;582;159.00-166.00;160.12
328;604-632;614;157.00-169.50;162.16
49;603-640;629;151.00-159.00;153.64;Unweaned
32;696;696;163.00;163.00
452;702-745;716;149.00-159.50;157.19
12;703;703;159.00;159.00;ThinFleshed
60;708-738;731;142.00-142.50;142.38;Unweaned
408;754-788;775;148.75-159.25;155.09
509;801-834;815;145.00-157.00;153.71
612;852-897;875;141.00-153.00;145.61
86;909-933;925;145.00-149.00;147.12
39;983-996;986;137.50-148.00;145.28
72;1070-1078;1073;136.00-139.00;138.04
13;1145;1145;121.00;121.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;416;416;161.00;161.00;Unweaned
6;524;524;160.00;160.00
5;540;540;156.00;156.00;Unweaned
15;579;579;155.00;155.00
17;578-596;586;143.00-157.00;150.30;Unweaned
8;646;646;142.00;142.00;Unweaned
215;660-694;679;147.50-154.00;150.78
158;712-734;722;145.00-152.00;147.74
210;769-789;785;146.00-152.50;150.81
60;832;832;147.00;147.00
20;878;878;136.00;136.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
47;637;637;152.00;152.00
7;611;611;125.00;125.00;Unweaned
59;650-672;656;132.00-142.00;134.95
37;776;776;132.00;132.00
17;839;839;136.00;136.00
14;939;939;138.00;138.00
28;976;976;125.00;125.00
DAIRY STEERS - Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
78;215;215;55.00;55.00
103;256-274;270;75.00-80.00;78.85
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;391;391;158.00;158.00
73;481-486;483;143.00-152.00;146.67
21;510;510;148.00;148.00
7;517;517;138.00;138.00;Unweaned
9;598;598;142.00;142.00
11;604;604;150.00;150.00
200;719-742;722;141.00-146.50;145.54
68;755-758;757;144.00-147.00;144.92
286;820-823;822;138.75-144.25;142.18
85;858-883;877;131.00-138.00;133.31
10;910;910;131.00;131.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
21;318-332;328;151.00-160.00;153.49
48;358-365;361;139.00-151.00;144.31
13;446;446;137.00;137.00
43;454-490;466;131.00-144.00;139.65
14;537;537;130.50-131.00;130.68;Unweaned
17;571;571;139.00;139.00
9;591;591;132.00;132.00;Unweaned
96;616-626;618;133.00-145.00;142.27
31;600-622;612;131.00-137.00;134.84;Unweaned
70;658-697;676;135.00-139.50;136.72
7;678;678;129.00;129.00;Unweaned
202;705-744;728;138.00-141.00;140.36
37;741-743;742;129.00-132.00;130.13;Unweaned
32;759;759;137.00;137.00
67;843-846;843;139.00-139.75;139.68
6;870;870;136.00;136.00
10;930;930;126.00;126.00;Fleshy
8;1016;1016;115.00;115.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
13;529;529;121.00;121.00;Unweaned
6;578;578;135.00;135.00
7;614;614;130.00;130.00
20;633;633;128.00;128.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
29;438;438;166.00;166.00
25;602;602;134.50;134.50;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;404;404;153.00;153.00
6;595;595;129.00;129.00;Unweaned
12;632;632;142.00;142.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;518;518;150.00;150.00
8;611;611;131.00;131.00;Unweaned