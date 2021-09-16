OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 9/14/2021 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

9/8/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 7,245 4,429 6,352

Feeder Cattle: 7,245(100.0%) 4,429(100.0%) 6,352(100.0%)

*** Final report ***

Compared to last week: Feeder steers sold fully steady. Feeder heifers traded 2.00-6.00 lower on the plainer offerings. Demand light for heifers, moderate for steers. Steer and heifer calves were to lightly tested for an accurate trend but a lower undertone was noted. Demand moderate. Several strings of calves fresh off the cow on offer today. Cooler temperatures are in the forecast for next week. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (67% Steers, 3% Dairy Steers, 28% Heifers, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 86%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

15;357;357;175.00;175.00

7;356;356;190.00;190.00;ThinFleshed

26;423-446;435;173.50-176.00;174.62

27;482-495;490;178.00-182.00;179.46

55;510-519;514;169.00-170.00;169.46

54;561-586;582;159.00-166.00;160.12

328;604-632;614;157.00-169.50;162.16

49;603-640;629;151.00-159.00;153.64;Unweaned

32;696;696;163.00;163.00

452;702-745;716;149.00-159.50;157.19

12;703;703;159.00;159.00;ThinFleshed

60;708-738;731;142.00-142.50;142.38;Unweaned

408;754-788;775;148.75-159.25;155.09

509;801-834;815;145.00-157.00;153.71

612;852-897;875;141.00-153.00;145.61

86;909-933;925;145.00-149.00;147.12

39;983-996;986;137.50-148.00;145.28

72;1070-1078;1073;136.00-139.00;138.04

13;1145;1145;121.00;121.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

10;416;416;161.00;161.00;Unweaned

6;524;524;160.00;160.00

5;540;540;156.00;156.00;Unweaned

15;579;579;155.00;155.00

17;578-596;586;143.00-157.00;150.30;Unweaned

8;646;646;142.00;142.00;Unweaned

215;660-694;679;147.50-154.00;150.78

158;712-734;722;145.00-152.00;147.74

210;769-789;785;146.00-152.50;150.81

60;832;832;147.00;147.00

20;878;878;136.00;136.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

47;637;637;152.00;152.00

7;611;611;125.00;125.00;Unweaned

59;650-672;656;132.00-142.00;134.95

37;776;776;132.00;132.00

17;839;839;136.00;136.00

14;939;939;138.00;138.00

28;976;976;125.00;125.00

DAIRY STEERS - Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

78;215;215;55.00;55.00

103;256-274;270;75.00-80.00;78.85

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;391;391;158.00;158.00

73;481-486;483;143.00-152.00;146.67

21;510;510;148.00;148.00

7;517;517;138.00;138.00;Unweaned

9;598;598;142.00;142.00

11;604;604;150.00;150.00

200;719-742;722;141.00-146.50;145.54

68;755-758;757;144.00-147.00;144.92

286;820-823;822;138.75-144.25;142.18

85;858-883;877;131.00-138.00;133.31

10;910;910;131.00;131.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

21;318-332;328;151.00-160.00;153.49

48;358-365;361;139.00-151.00;144.31

13;446;446;137.00;137.00

43;454-490;466;131.00-144.00;139.65

14;537;537;130.50-131.00;130.68;Unweaned

17;571;571;139.00;139.00

9;591;591;132.00;132.00;Unweaned

96;616-626;618;133.00-145.00;142.27

31;600-622;612;131.00-137.00;134.84;Unweaned

70;658-697;676;135.00-139.50;136.72

7;678;678;129.00;129.00;Unweaned

202;705-744;728;138.00-141.00;140.36

37;741-743;742;129.00-132.00;130.13;Unweaned

32;759;759;137.00;137.00

67;843-846;843;139.00-139.75;139.68

6;870;870;136.00;136.00

10;930;930;126.00;126.00;Fleshy

8;1016;1016;115.00;115.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

13;529;529;121.00;121.00;Unweaned

6;578;578;135.00;135.00

7;614;614;130.00;130.00

20;633;633;128.00;128.00;Unweaned

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

29;438;438;166.00;166.00

25;602;602;134.50;134.50;Unweaned

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

8;404;404;153.00;153.00

6;595;595;129.00;129.00;Unweaned

12;632;632;142.00;142.00;Unweaned

BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

9;518;518;150.00;150.00

8;611;611;131.00;131.00;Unweaned

