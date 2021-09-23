OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 9/21/2021 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

9/14/2021

Last Year

Total Receipts: 7,413 7,245 6,954

Feeder Cattle: 7,413(100.0%) 7,245(100.0%) 6,954(100.0%)

*** Final report ***

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers traded steady to 3.00 higher. Demand moderate to good. Steer and heifer calves that were long weaned with multiple rounds of shots traded mostly steady. Un-weaned calves sold at a sharp decline as most buyers going into the Fall require weaning. Demand moderate. Much cooler than average temperatures swept across the trade area overnight. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (62% Steers, 36% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 80%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;363;363;170.00;170.00

21;474;474;181.00;181.00

63;502-538;516;168.00-174.00;170.20

76;552-595;585;158.00-160.50;159.74

16;580;580;150.00;150.00;Unweaned

180;608-648;634;159.50-162.00;160.38

149;621-629;624;152.00-154.00;153.20;Unweaned

127;652-683;663;160.50-164.00;161.18

235;708-749;735;151.00-159.00;155.79

702;751-797;778;154.00-160.75;158.69

203;801-849;828;147.25-155.75;154.10

309;864-894;878;144.50-153.50;149.90

465;904-939;928;145.50-154.00;150.26

18;972;972;135.00;135.00

130;1000-1027;1018;138.00-145.00;140.01

27;1029;1029;132.00;132.00;Fleshy

48;1135;1135;137.50;137.50;Fancy

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

10;328;328;170.00;170.00

20;415;415;166.00;166.00

10;420;420;160.00;160.00;Fleshy

104;467-474;468;155.00-164.00;162.16

19;505-512;509;153.00-156.00;154.90

15;564-594;582;154.00-155.00;154.61

15;606;606;145.00;145.00;Unweaned

155;679-699;689;136.00-158.00;152.99

20;669;669;146.00;146.00;Unweaned

93;715-749;733;145.00-148.50;147.44

30;713-745;731;135.00-137.50;136.06;Unweaned

182;753-791;763;140.00-157.00;150.72

111;802-848;839;142.00-149.00;147.62

33;898;898;137.00;137.00

28;865;865;146.00;146.00;ThinFleshed

9;944;944;142.00;142.00

50;957-963;960;136.00;136.00

19;1019;1019;125.00;125.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

15;436;436;135.00;135.00;Fleshy

56;515-536;518;141.00-150.00;142.33

16;942;942;126.00;126.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

9;311;311;160.00;160.00

26;398;398;153.00;153.00

18;404-445;427;145.00-147.00;146.16

18;485-496;492;143.00-157.00;147.60

12;493;493;158.00;158.00;Fancy

97;500-540;521;144.00-157.00;148.24

76;521-535;523;135.00-137.00;135.24;Unweaned

242;558-596;573;140.00-151.00;144.36

380;613-644;628;140.00-155.00;147.27

46;610-625;615;137.00-138.00;137.67;Unweaned

46;652-692;664;145.00-146.00;145.49

10;678;678;139.00;139.00;Unweaned

411;708-746;719;141.00-149.60;146.76

120;702-727;720;150.00-151.00;150.74;ThinFleshed

163;750-796;760;140.75-148.50;144.12

62;807-842;834;135.00-139.00;138.11

36;866-875;873;131.00-136.00;135.04

14;1000;1000;121.00;121.00

6;1021;1021;110.00;110.00;Fleshy

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

15;382;382;144.00-146.00;144.93

11;476;476;133.00;133.00

9;473;473;125.00;125.00;Fleshy

45;509-524;519;133.00-139.00;135.38

16;545-547;546;125.00-132.00;129.38;Unweaned

6;585;585;133.00;133.00

9;599;599;131.00;131.00;Unweaned

45;606;606;146.00;146.00

19;671-689;680;135.00-138.50;136.68

16;691;691;128.00;128.00;Unweaned

36;705-721;711;135.50-143.00;140.04

27;790;790;137.50;137.50

84;822-825;823;132.00-133.50;133.05

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

23;477;477;134.00;134.00

32;530;530;141.00;141.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;315;315;176.00;176.00

16;521-527;524;140.00-141.00;140.50

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;439;439;141.00;141.00

7;448;448;120.00;120.00;Fleshy

6;452;452;140.00;140.00;Fleshy

9;541;541;145.00;145.00

7;569;569;135.00;135.00;Unweaned

9;668;668;124.00;124.00;Unweaned

5;711;711;110.00;110.00;Unweaned

BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

18;419-424;422;125.00;125.00;Fleshy