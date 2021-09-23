OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 9/21/2021 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
9/14/2021
Last Year
Total Receipts: 7,413 7,245 6,954
Feeder Cattle: 7,413(100.0%) 7,245(100.0%) 6,954(100.0%)
*** Final report ***
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers traded steady to 3.00 higher. Demand moderate to good. Steer and heifer calves that were long weaned with multiple rounds of shots traded mostly steady. Un-weaned calves sold at a sharp decline as most buyers going into the Fall require weaning. Demand moderate. Much cooler than average temperatures swept across the trade area overnight. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (62% Steers, 36% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 80%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;363;363;170.00;170.00
21;474;474;181.00;181.00
63;502-538;516;168.00-174.00;170.20
76;552-595;585;158.00-160.50;159.74
16;580;580;150.00;150.00;Unweaned
180;608-648;634;159.50-162.00;160.38
149;621-629;624;152.00-154.00;153.20;Unweaned
127;652-683;663;160.50-164.00;161.18
235;708-749;735;151.00-159.00;155.79
702;751-797;778;154.00-160.75;158.69
203;801-849;828;147.25-155.75;154.10
309;864-894;878;144.50-153.50;149.90
465;904-939;928;145.50-154.00;150.26
18;972;972;135.00;135.00
130;1000-1027;1018;138.00-145.00;140.01
27;1029;1029;132.00;132.00;Fleshy
48;1135;1135;137.50;137.50;Fancy
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;328;328;170.00;170.00
20;415;415;166.00;166.00
10;420;420;160.00;160.00;Fleshy
104;467-474;468;155.00-164.00;162.16
19;505-512;509;153.00-156.00;154.90
15;564-594;582;154.00-155.00;154.61
15;606;606;145.00;145.00;Unweaned
155;679-699;689;136.00-158.00;152.99
20;669;669;146.00;146.00;Unweaned
93;715-749;733;145.00-148.50;147.44
30;713-745;731;135.00-137.50;136.06;Unweaned
182;753-791;763;140.00-157.00;150.72
111;802-848;839;142.00-149.00;147.62
33;898;898;137.00;137.00
28;865;865;146.00;146.00;ThinFleshed
9;944;944;142.00;142.00
50;957-963;960;136.00;136.00
19;1019;1019;125.00;125.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
15;436;436;135.00;135.00;Fleshy
56;515-536;518;141.00-150.00;142.33
16;942;942;126.00;126.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;311;311;160.00;160.00
26;398;398;153.00;153.00
18;404-445;427;145.00-147.00;146.16
18;485-496;492;143.00-157.00;147.60
12;493;493;158.00;158.00;Fancy
97;500-540;521;144.00-157.00;148.24
76;521-535;523;135.00-137.00;135.24;Unweaned
242;558-596;573;140.00-151.00;144.36
380;613-644;628;140.00-155.00;147.27
46;610-625;615;137.00-138.00;137.67;Unweaned
46;652-692;664;145.00-146.00;145.49
10;678;678;139.00;139.00;Unweaned
411;708-746;719;141.00-149.60;146.76
120;702-727;720;150.00-151.00;150.74;ThinFleshed
163;750-796;760;140.75-148.50;144.12
62;807-842;834;135.00-139.00;138.11
36;866-875;873;131.00-136.00;135.04
14;1000;1000;121.00;121.00
6;1021;1021;110.00;110.00;Fleshy
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
15;382;382;144.00-146.00;144.93
11;476;476;133.00;133.00
9;473;473;125.00;125.00;Fleshy
45;509-524;519;133.00-139.00;135.38
16;545-547;546;125.00-132.00;129.38;Unweaned
6;585;585;133.00;133.00
9;599;599;131.00;131.00;Unweaned
45;606;606;146.00;146.00
19;671-689;680;135.00-138.50;136.68
16;691;691;128.00;128.00;Unweaned
36;705-721;711;135.50-143.00;140.04
27;790;790;137.50;137.50
84;822-825;823;132.00-133.50;133.05
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
23;477;477;134.00;134.00
32;530;530;141.00;141.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;315;315;176.00;176.00
16;521-527;524;140.00-141.00;140.50
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;439;439;141.00;141.00
7;448;448;120.00;120.00;Fleshy
6;452;452;140.00;140.00;Fleshy
9;541;541;145.00;145.00
7;569;569;135.00;135.00;Unweaned
9;668;668;124.00;124.00;Unweaned
5;711;711;110.00;110.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
18;419-424;422;125.00;125.00;Fleshy