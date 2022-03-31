OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 3/29/2022 - Preliminary
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
3/22/2022
Last Year
Total Receipts: 2,000 5,487 5,914
Feeder Cattle: 2,000(100.0%) 5,487(100.0%) 5,914(100.0%)
Compared to last week: Steer and heifer calves sold 8.00-12.00 higher with exception of grazing cattle over 600 lbs up to as much as 15.00 higher. Demand very good for all classes. Quality average to mostly attractive. Recent rains and warm temperature have graze out buyers optimistic. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (52% Steers, 44% Heifers, 4% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 23%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
13;267;267;260.00;260.00
11;333;333;227.50;227.50
8;380;380;234.00;234.00
87;406-434;421;220.00-230.00;225.27
36;453-492;465;205.00-217.50;212.62
55;511-545;532;190.00-210.00;198.66
84;553-599;575;190.00-197.00;193.43
132;601-649;625;180.00-200.00;186.19
28;651;651;178.00;178.00
32;716-718;717;161.00-176.00;168.29
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;375;375;202.50;202.50
16;433-444;440;190.00-212.50;198.31
31;452-497;474;193.00-200.00;196.98
17;502-519;512;172.00-185.00;177.25
89;551-599;580;178.00-190.00;182.72
30;633-645;641;168.00-176.00;173.37
12;665;665;164.00;164.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;478;478;178.00;178.00
9;521;521;161.00;161.00
5;583;583;169.00;169.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
33;317-349;333;202.50-218.00;210.13
53;358-399;368;201.00-215.00;205.24
88;401-448;423;190.00-202.50;197.87
79;464-495;485;184.00-195.00;190.46
100;502-546;517;173.00-184.00;177.16
103;550-591;563;162.00-171.00;168.41
53;624-647;639;157.00-172.00;161.70
6;623;623;156.00;156.00;Unweaned
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
5;233;233;170.00;170.00
15;393;393;195.00;195.00
22;454-491;473;172.50-173.00;172.74
11;597;597;159.00;159.00
16;699;699;147.50;147.50
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;403;403;165.00;165.00
7;464;464;141.00;141.00
4;576;576;136.00;136.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
13;404;404;235.00;235.00
8;531;531;192.50;192.50
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
12;376;376;192.00;192.00
8;589;589;165.00;165.00;Unweaned
11;659-693;674;151.00-153.00;151.93