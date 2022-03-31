OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 3/29/2022 - Preliminary

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

3/22/2022

Last Year

Total Receipts: 2,000 5,487 5,914

Feeder Cattle: 2,000(100.0%) 5,487(100.0%) 5,914(100.0%)

Compared to last week: Steer and heifer calves sold 8.00-12.00 higher with exception of grazing cattle over 600 lbs up to as much as 15.00 higher. Demand very good for all classes. Quality average to mostly attractive. Recent rains and warm temperature have graze out buyers optimistic. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (52% Steers, 44% Heifers, 4% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 23%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

13;267;267;260.00;260.00

11;333;333;227.50;227.50

8;380;380;234.00;234.00

87;406-434;421;220.00-230.00;225.27

36;453-492;465;205.00-217.50;212.62

55;511-545;532;190.00-210.00;198.66

84;553-599;575;190.00-197.00;193.43

132;601-649;625;180.00-200.00;186.19

28;651;651;178.00;178.00

32;716-718;717;161.00-176.00;168.29

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

10;375;375;202.50;202.50

16;433-444;440;190.00-212.50;198.31

31;452-497;474;193.00-200.00;196.98

17;502-519;512;172.00-185.00;177.25

89;551-599;580;178.00-190.00;182.72

30;633-645;641;168.00-176.00;173.37

12;665;665;164.00;164.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

9;478;478;178.00;178.00

9;521;521;161.00;161.00

5;583;583;169.00;169.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

33;317-349;333;202.50-218.00;210.13

53;358-399;368;201.00-215.00;205.24

88;401-448;423;190.00-202.50;197.87

79;464-495;485;184.00-195.00;190.46

100;502-546;517;173.00-184.00;177.16

103;550-591;563;162.00-171.00;168.41

53;624-647;639;157.00-172.00;161.70

6;623;623;156.00;156.00;Unweaned

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

5;233;233;170.00;170.00

15;393;393;195.00;195.00

22;454-491;473;172.50-173.00;172.74

11;597;597;159.00;159.00

16;699;699;147.50;147.50

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

10;403;403;165.00;165.00

7;464;464;141.00;141.00

4;576;576;136.00;136.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

13;404;404;235.00;235.00

8;531;531;192.50;192.50

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

12;376;376;192.00;192.00

8;589;589;165.00;165.00;Unweaned

11;659-693;674;151.00-153.00;151.93