OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 8/15/2023 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
8/8/2023
Last Year
Total Receipts: 8,261 6,893 8,419
Feeder Cattle: 8,261(100.0%) 6,893(100.0%) 8,419(100.0%)
Compared to last week: Feeder steers sold 2.00-6.00 lower. Feeder heifers traded mostly steady with heavier weights 1.00 higher. Demand moderate for feeders. Quality plain to average, few attractive. Steers and heifer calves sold steady to 2.00 higher. Demand moderate to good. Much cooler temperatures has swept across the trade area bring much needed relief from triple digits as well as rainfall. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (59% Steers, 40% Heifers, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 89%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;297;297;330.00;330.00
6;313;313;350.00;350.00;Fancy
15;381;381;337.50;337.50
21;431-433;432;315.00-320.00;318.57
11;416;416;337.50;337.50;Fancy
11;488;488;317.50;317.50
47;469;469;289.00;289.00;Unweaned
53;512-527;518;285.00-307.50;291.36
40;568-569;569;275.00-287.50;278.43
26;604-625;613;262.50-270.00;267.37
80;634;634;284.50;284.50;Fancy
39;614-645;635;247.50-258.00;250.34;Unweaned
156;656-699;685;255.00-267.00;261.94
47;657-677;668;246.00-254.00;250.57;Unweaned
20;702-739;721;255.00-257.00;256.03
32;711-719;716;250.00-254.00;251.74;Unweaned
215;770-799;796;242.75-245.00;243.01
285;757;757;261.50;261.50;ThinFleshed
54;762-781;779;231.00-235.00;234.64;Unweaned
470;802-844;825;238.00-246.00;242.49
223;858-886;869;238.00-240.00;238.45
129;906-924;922;238.00-240.00;238.20
254;967-980;976;223.00-234.50;226.50
150;986;986;210.00;210.00;Full
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;440-446;443;240.00-295.00;265.18
14;474-499;485;263.00-290.00;274.91
22;531-536;532;256.00-270.00;259.84
22;590;590;263.00;263.00
12;575;575;260.00;260.00;Unweaned
16;630;630;257.50;257.50
13;645;645;245.00;245.00;Unweaned
58;693-698;696;240.00-249.00;243.04
9;653;653;236.00;236.00;Unweaned
212;738-747;745;242.00-247.00;243.30
10;718;718;242.00;242.00;Unweaned
22;750-781;763;230.00-240.00;235.81
147;825-849;841;236.50-239.50;237.64
11;834;834;220.00;220.00;Fleshy
132;886-895;894;226.00-230.50;229.99
282;919-947;939;225.50-235.00;227.96
456;956-987;965;217.00-224.50;220.67
92;1028-1043;1034;206.00-216.00;211.73;Full
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
18;455;455;255.00;255.00
11;585;585;234.00;234.00;Unweaned
15;823;823;222.00;222.00
127;915-932;931;212.00-220.00;219.32
22;990;990;209.00;209.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;370;370;292.50;292.50
40;449;449;286.00;286.00;Unweaned
47;455-490;483;264.00-280.00;274.35
24;516-545;524;257.00-267.50;260.22
5;500;500;272.00;272.00;ThinFleshed
13;547;547;248.00;248.00;Unweaned
105;562-596;567;263.00-264.00;263.85
11;565;565;265.00;265.00;ThinFleshed
21;563-599;589;240.00-242.50;241.82;Unweaned
574;601-648;620;239.00-256.75;250.65
51;615-647;623;235.00-257.00;247.35;Unweaned
42;662-678;666;234.00-249.00;244.15
11;667;667;227.00;227.00;Unweaned
158;707-741;721;233.50-239.00;237.01
9;746;746;231.00;231.00;Fleshy
51;742-745;744;220.00-222.50;220.44;Unweaned
718;750-795;768;224.00-243.50;230.91
89;811-845;818;222.50-228.25;226.11
84;862-899;872;217.00-224.50;221.72
30;966;966;206.50;206.50
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
11;239;239;290.00;290.00
36;485;485;240.00-252.50;242.08
6;491;491;244.00;244.00;Unweaned
32;519-533;522;232.00-247.00;238.23
16;563-572;566;235.00-242.00;239.35
19;568-598;585;228.00-237.00;233.32;Unweaned
78;602-640;624;233.00-239.00;237.13
4;620;620;225.00;225.00;Unweaned
11;673-698;687;229.00;229.00
115;703-732;720;220.00-235.50;230.96
190;778-792;790;215.25-220.00;215.77
58;899;899;214.00;214.00
15;947;947;199.00;199.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
10;376;376;235.00;235.00
99;764;764;211.50;211.50
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;525;525;272.50;272.50
7;541;541;252.00;252.00;Unweaned
13;615;615;248.00;248.00
24;613-628;621;236.00-252.50;244.57;Unweaned
5;805;805;207.50;207.50;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
12;556;556;250.00;250.00
3;645;645;244.00;244.00;Unweaned
4;713;713;220.00;220.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;494;494;217.50;217.50;Unweaned
7;510;510;225.00;225.00;Unweaned
5;765;765;217.00;217.00