agate El Reno livestock Jun 14, 2023 4 hrs ago OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OKLivestock Weighted Average Report for 6/13/2023 - PreliminaryAUCTIONThis Week Last Reported6/6/2023Last YearTotal Receipts: 1,700 9,755 6,830Feeder Cattle: 1,700(100.0%) 9,755(100.0%) 6,830(100.0%)Compared to last week: Steer and heifer calves sold 5.00-8.00 lower. Demand moderate. Quality plain to average. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (45% Steers, 51% Heifers, 4% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 14%.FEEDER CATTLESTEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price7;435;435;275.00;275.00;Unweaned24;463-476;470;270.00-292.50;281.0911;499;499;262.50;262.50;Unweaned98;500-548;522;262.50-292.50;270.1643;539-544;541;257.50-262.00;260.42;Unweaned115;555-581;572;271.00-279.00;273.8543;555-587;575;248.00-252.50;249.62;Unweaned53;604-618;607;260.00-270.00;265.6515;634;634;242.00;242.00;Unweaned52;686-698;694;230.00-233.00;231.97;UnweanedSTEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price39;383-385;384;285.00-290.00;288.5848;451-488;478;232.00-282.50;251.5540;518-528;524;250.00-267.50;260.1424;525;525;255.00;255.00;Unweaned29;667;667;229.00;229.00;Unweaned8;715;715;192.50;192.50;UnweanedSTEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price6;475;475;232.50;232.50HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price11;288;288;290.00;290.009;374-394;383;270.00-280.00;275.4320;453-497;488;250.00-260.00;251.8615;478-484;480;234.00-245.00;238.43;Unweaned8;548;548;255.00;255.0025;518-524;520;222.50-240.00;232.95;Unweaned39;569;569;229.00;229.0076;551-595;571;210.00-228.00;219.39;Unweaned16;622;622;228.00;228.005;717;717;205.00;205.00;UnweanedHEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price31;357-361;358;235.00-245.00;236.9552;408-436;422;239.00-240.00;239.7858;444-445;444;247.50-255.00;249.05;Unweaned19;464-493;485;235.00-240.00;238.7422;456;456;227.50;227.50;Unweaned75;515-523;522;227.50-239.00;237.1822;508-517;513;217.00-220.00;218.79;Unweaned15;567;567;229.00;229.0013;558;558;207.00;207.00;UnweanedHEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price71;421-443;432;224.00-250.00;237.3056;460-471;462;217.50-228.00;226.4731;514-521;517;210.00-219.00;213.8026;589;589;204.00;204.0018;721;721;185.00;185.00BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price4;271;271;330.00;330.007;398;398;300.00;300.008;793;793;197.50;197.50;UnweanedBULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price21;536;536;246.50;246.50BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price16;463;463;222.50;222.50