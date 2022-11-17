OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 11/15/2022 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
11/8/2022
Last Year
Total Receipts: 9,428 8,982 7,922
Feeder Cattle: 9,428(100.0%) 8,982(100.0%) 7,922(100.0%)
Special Note: Okc West Livestock Auction will be closed for the Thanksgiving Holladay week Nov. 21-25th. See you on Monday November 28th.
Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 1.00 lower. Feeder heifers 2.00-4.00 lower. Steer calves steady to 3.00 higher, instance of up to 8.00 higher on heavy 5 weights. Heifer calves unevenly steady. Demand was moderate to good. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (61% Steers, 38% Heifers, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 65%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;276;276;230.00;230.00
33;312-348;328;220.00-231.00;228.35
66;350-397;390;210.00-235.00;228.82
12;361-385;363;245.00-247.00;246.82;ThinFleshed
58;400-435;405;190.00-219.00;203.62
19;429;429;232.00;232.00;ThinFleshed
193;451-494;475;192.00-231.00;207.17
195;502-541;522;185.50-198.00;193.96
171;550-599;570;184.00-191.00;186.26
9;551;551;195.00;195.00;Fancy
49;591;591;179.50;179.50;Unweaned
237;603-628;615;178.00-184.50;181.80
165;653-689;669;174.50-180.00;177.52
1106;702-749;728;171.00-180.00;176.77
207;754-764;755;173.00-178.50;175.06
454;813-829;813;172.50-173.40;173.38
282;864;864;171.00;171.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;338-339;339;185.00-188.00;185.75
19;383-384;384;182.50-185.00;183.95
19;404-429;416;175.00-185.00;180.11
62;463-483;475;175.00-189.00;181.28
71;518-539;532;172.00-181.00;176.31
132;558-593;578;141.00-189.00;168.70
176;600-649;627;160.00-175.00;168.07
83;652-693;671;157.00-173.00;166.19
131;707-743;719;150.00-170.00;167.69
6;743;743;152.00;152.00;ThinFleshed
42;769-799;789;151.00-170.00;164.56
139;801-821;805;170.00-171.50;171.20
334;883;883;162.50;162.50
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;322;322;160.00;160.00
7;378;378;150.00;150.00
7;433-445;440;150.00-175.00;164.45
6;467;467;152.50;152.50
3;527;527;157.00;157.00
13;552-582;559;161.00-163.00;161.48
22;631-634;633;157.00-166.00;160.54
6;652-658;655;139.00-165.00;152.06
STEERS - Medium and Large 2-3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
3;408;408;138.00;138.00
3;465;465;140.00;140.00
4;530;530;135.00;135.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 3 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;621;621;130.00;130.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;199;199;180.00;180.00
19;211-229;224;174.00-183.00;180.77
35;332-343;339;180.00-215.00;192.86
6;326;326;181.00;181.00;Fancy
62;375-397;392;182.50-191.00;187.24
137;400-430;422;173.00-185.00;175.98
145;451-498;478;160.00-176.00;169.24
363;502-543;522;162.00-180.00;172.60
141;570-599;580;157.00-175.00;168.49
34;589;589;157.00;157.00;Fleshy
298;616-646;636;162.00-174.50;170.31
50;605-632;630;174.00-180.00;179.65;Fancy
14;604-641;617;160.00-162.00;161.26;Fleshy
288;661-680;670;165.50-169.50;168.13
50;678;678;181.00;181.00;Fancy
41;665-688;677;155.00-160.00;158.33;Fleshy
18;682-690;687;161.00-162.00;161.39;Full
310;721-748;728;162.00-169.75;168.28
25;730;730;161.00;161.00;Full
136;750-778;760;161.00-168.50;166.69
80;810-841;832;160.50-161.00;160.87
12;1070;1070;110.00;110.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
1;160;160;150.00;150.00
9;273;273;167.50;167.50
37;319-343;330;160.00-174.00;167.31
69;365-386;376;160.00-179.00;176.31
39;409-434;426;164.00-173.00;166.55
49;458-495;474;125.00-161.00;155.13
113;500-545;516;147.00-169.00;156.67
59;551-596;563;135.00-163.00;152.70
43;619-645;628;144.00-160.00;152.72
48;651-698;666;140.00-163.00;156.56
13;698;698;154.00;154.00;ValueAdded
22;708-715;712;151.00;151.00
4;789;789;155.00;155.00
12;829-837;834;142.00-145.00;143.24
9;1048;1048;101.00;101.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
18;341-345;342;131.00-150.00;144.68
7;365-379;373;135.00-157.00;147.77
15;423-432;428;158.00-165.00;161.23
4;485;485;137.00;137.00
14;610;610;148.00;148.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
15;337-340;338;225.00-245.00;229.68
1;395;395;194.00;194.00
9;446;446;193.00;193.00
3;458;458;193.00;193.00
10;536;536;167.00;167.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;333;333;169.00;169.00
3;382;382;157.50;157.50
12;405-430;415;172.00-188.00;181.10
11;487-498;491;160.00-181.00;168.45
12;556-578;567;149.00-155.00;151.87
13;631-634;633;143.00-147.00;145.16
15;675;675;148.00;148.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;439;439;139.00;139.00