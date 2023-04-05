OKC West Livestock Auction - El Reno, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 4/4/2023 - Preliminary
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
3/28/2023
Last Year
Total Receipts: 1,800 6,436 7,412
Feeder Cattle: 1,800(100.0%) 6,436(100.0%) 7,412(100.0%)
Compared to last week: Steer and heifer calves under 500 lbs sold sharply higher instances of 15.00-20.00 higher, over 500 lbs mostly 3.00- 6.00 higher. Demand very good. High winds and little moisture has the trade area in early stages of drought and wildfire dangers. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (41% Steers, 45% Heifers, 13% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 16%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;289;289;295.00;295.00
11;320-321;320;280.00-290.00;285.45
3;330;330;315.00;315.00;Fancy
7;378;378;282.50;282.50
12;358;358;300.00;300.00;Fancy
41;403-428;421;259.00-280.00;271.55
45;464-481;475;247.50-255.00;249.81
102;510-544;526;234.00-252.50;243.78
10;562;562;238.00;238.00
16;588;588;220.00;220.00;Fleshy
12;566;566;224.00;224.00;Unweaned
13;639;639;230.00;230.00
49;664-684;675;206.00-209.00;207.61
7;668;668;207.00;207.00;Unweaned
11;710;710;204.00;204.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;441;441;255.00;255.00
76;519-546;538;215.00-225.00;218.61
101;550-573;559;219.00-234.00;227.91
27;619;619;210.00;210.00
14;675;675;203.00;203.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;568;568;160.00;160.00
9;796;796;155.00;155.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
25;300-330;308;237.50-260.00;244.24
9;386;386;222.00;222.00
9;359;359;240.00;240.00;ThinFleshed
88;404-449;417;211.00-230.00;220.64
33;431;431;242.00;242.00;Fancy
5;429;429;204.00;204.00;Fleshy
126;474-497;492;214.00-225.00;217.93
12;482;482;207.00;207.00;Fleshy
68;517-538;524;194.00-216.00;208.02
14;530;530;198.00;198.00;Unweaned
42;581-588;583;200.00-205.00;203.56
86;605-619;614;191.00-200.00;197.48
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
15;301;301;230.00;230.00
12;406;406;187.50;187.50
41;458-499;482;197.50-205.00;204.12
18;497;497;185.00;185.00;Unweaned
29;515-532;520;186.00-197.00;189.49
14;599;599;184.00;184.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
12;383;383;233.00;233.00
18;442;442;260.00;260.00
15;518;518;227.50;227.50
5;564;564;228.00;228.00
6;647;647;183.00;183.00;Unweaned
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
33;331;331;225.00;225.00
73;412;412;225.00;225.00
12;776;776;159.00;159.00;Unweaned